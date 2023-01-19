Read full article on original website
Related
Millions of Americans to lose Medicaid coverage next year
Millions of Americans gained Medicaid coverage during the pandemic. Starting next year, millions are likely to lose it.A mammoth spending bill just passed by Congress would allow states to kick some people off Medicaid starting in April. Millions would become uninsured, according to estimates from the administration and several health care nonprofits.The Kaiser Family Foundation estimates that 15 to 18 million people will lose Medicaid coverage — or about 1 in 5 people currently in the program. "The reality is that millions of people are going to lose Medicaid coverage," said Jennifer Tolbert, the foundation's associate director of the program on...
Poll Finds Nearly Half of Americans Unprepared for Medical Emergency
Nearly half of American adults are not prepared to help in a medical emergency, a new poll reveals. While 76% felt comfortable calling 911, only 55% knew hands-only CPR and 47% didn't know how to use a tourniquet or move a victim to safety. Since nearly 90% of cardiac arrests...
More than 1,300 nursing homes had COVID infection rates of at least 75 percent in 2020: HHS
More than 1,300 nursing homes in the U.S., most of them for-profit facilities, experienced extremely high COVID-19 infection rates in 2020, according to a new report from the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) for the Department of Health and Human Services. For the OIG’s study, the agency took Medicare claims data to find nursing…
Vox
When hospitals merge, patients suffer
Dylan Scott covers health care for Vox. He has reported on health policy for more than 10 years, writing for Governing magazine, Talking Points Memo and STAT before joining Vox in 2017. The past few decades have seen the growing concentration of hospitals and other health care services in the...
Millions of Social Security recipients warned of ‘expensive surprise’ that comes with new bumper packages worth $1,827
RETIREES and other Social Security recipients will see the biggest benefits increase in more than 40 years next month. On average, monthly payments for retirees will increase by $140 to $1,827 in the new year. This annual cost of living adjustment (COLA) comes out to 8.7 percent, the Social Security...
Low-income households set to receive new cost-of-living payments from spring
Millions of households on low incomes will receive fresh cost-of-living support from this spring, according to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), which has announced further details on the payments schedule.The next round of support for households was previously unveiled in the autumn statement, building on payments made to more than eight million people in 2022.The new £900 cash support for over eight million eligible means-tested benefits claimants, including people on Universal Credit, Pension Credit and tax credits, starts in the spring and will go directly to bank accounts in three payments, the DWP said.The £900 payment will be...
Four days until automatic payments between $1,827 & $4,555 start hitting accounts – birthday determines if you get money
THE first batch of new Social Security checks for 2023 worth up to $4,555 will be going out in just days and it could arrive to you depending on when your birthday lands. This year, benefits for retirees will be boosted thanks to the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) increasing by 8.7 percent.
msn.com
Medicare Will Not Cover These 10 Medical Costs
Slide 1 of 12: Turning 65 brings access to senior discounts galore, but there is no benefit of senior citizenship quite like Medicare. The federal program extends subsidized health insurance primarily to folks age 65 and older. But while Medicare coverage comes with numerous freebies, it is hardly free. Medicare beneficiaries pay into the system via taxes withheld from their pay during their working years. Additionally, Medicare coverage is not all-inclusive: Beneficiaries must cover all or part of certain medical expenses. If you are on Medicare, you already know that — perhaps painfully well. But the costs associated with coverage can come as a surprise to folks who have yet to sign up for Medicare. So, here’s a look at some of the most expensive, most common and most surprising health care costs that Medicare does not cover. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
dayton247now.com
Blood pressure medication recalled over potential cancer risk
A blood pressure medication has been recalled due to an increase in the risk of cancer if taken in large amounts. Lupin Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday recalled four lots of Quinapril tablets. The release by the FDA said the medication had too much of the nitrosamine impurity N-Nitroso-Quinapril. The medication was...
AOL Corp
What happens to Social Security when you die?
The end of a person’s life doesn’t necessarily mean the end of their Social Security payments. Depending on factors like income and dependents, Social Security checks will still be issued to someone else even after the original recipient passes away. Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an...
Direct payments between $1,000 and $2,000 could go out to Americans under $17.6billion plan – who would qualify
A BIG budget surplus could result in Americans getting direct payments worth up $2,000 next year. Governor Tim Walz has been calling for months to give a tax rebate to residents of Minnesota. While efforts failed in 2022 due to opposition from Republicans, there is renewed hope that it could...
msn.com
I am 60 and plan to retire in March. I have $113K in my 401(k) and no other savings, but I will get an early retirement package of 9 months salary. Should I get a pro to help me?
MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive. Learn more.
A woman is ordered to repay $2,000 after her employer used software to track her time
The remote employee had charged her company for 50 hours that were not associated with her job, a Canadian court found. The company used time-tracking software installed on her laptop.
I'm Microsoft's former VP of HR. Here are the 3 types of employees most at risk during layoffs — and the 2 that are safest.
Chris Williams ranks employees who are most likely to get laid off in a recession and advises keeping your résumé updated regardless of your risk.
Only 48hrs until millions of Americans get winter direct payment worth up to $4,194 – see if you’re eligible for cash
MILLIONS of struggling seniors will receive a direct payment worth up to $4,194 in just 48 hours. Social Security benefits will head to retirees on December 28. Payments will be sent to Americans that were born between the 21st and 31st of the month. Social Security benefits were also sent...
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Gizmodo
A Common Diabetes Drug May Reduce Long Covid Risk, Trial Data Finds
Preliminary data from a randomized clinical trial may point to a potential way to prevent long covid. The trial found that covid-19 patients who took metformin, a commonly prescribed diabetes drug, were noticeably less likely to be diagnosed with long covid up to 10 months later than people in the control group. More research will be needed to confirm the implications of this study, however.
‘Kraken’ COVID symptoms: What to know about the strain sweeping through the U.S. and now in at least 28 other countries
XBB.1.5 – dubbed ‘Kraken’ by Canadian biology professor Dr. Ryan Gregory and his following in the Twitterverse – is the most transmissible COVID variant yet, according to the World Health Organization. A risk assessment is currently being drawn up for the new mutant strain by WHO’s...
ktalnews.com
SNAP recipients to get extra benefits from DCFS in January
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The federal government has given approval to send out supplemental SNAP benefits for January. So when can recipients expect to see the emergency allotments on their EBT cards? The Department of Children and Family Services said cardholders should see the benefits on Sunday, Jan. 8.
U.S. FDA, CDC see early signal of possible Pfizer bivalent COVID shot link to stroke
Jan 13 (Reuters) - (This Jan. 13 story has been refiled with an edited headline to clarify that the link to a stroke is possible, not definite.) A safety monitoring system flagged that U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech's updated COVID-19 shot could be linked to a type of brain stroke in older adults, according to preliminary data analyzed by U.S. health authorities.
Axios
Washington, DC
99K+
Followers
59K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0