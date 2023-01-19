ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, IL

fox32chicago.com

Beach Park man allegedly kidnapped 3 children from Ohio, drove them to Illinois

CHICAGO - A Beach Park man is facing kidnappings charges after three children were abducted from Ohio and found in Illinois. Michael Negron, 19, was arrested this weekend after a 12-year-old girl, 14-year-old girl, and 15-year-old boy from Middleton, Ohio were found in his car at a gas station in the area of Lewis Avenue and Wadsworth Road.
BEACH PARK, IL
thelakewoodscoop.com

JUST IN: Person Found Dead in Car in Lakewood

Authorities are investigating after a person was found dead in his car in Lakewood early this morning. Police were called to a gas station in Lakewood around 2:00 AM after a person was spotted in his vehicle in the parking lot for an extended period of time. Upon arrival, emergency...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Minnesota

Staff member injured after shots fired at St. Paul high school

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police were called to a St. Paul high school for the second time this week after a bullet grazed a school staff member's earlobe.Police say Washington Technology Magnet School went into a lockout just before 3:30 p.m. Friday after two groups of students got into a fight.St. Paul Police also confirm that a student had minor injuries from the fight.Parents were called to pick up students who remain in the building. Evening activities were canceled for the night.This comes just days after police say a St. Paul city employee shot a boy in the head, causing Central High School to go into lockdown.MORE: St. Paul employee, Exavir Binford Jr., charged in St. Paul recreation center shootingThe incident remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.
SAINT PAUL, MN
WFMZ-TV Online

Missing woman in Upper Providence Twp. found safe

UPPER PROVIDENCE TWP., Pa. - The Upper Providence Township Police Department issued a missing person report for Patricia Cutrona. Concern was raised after Ms. Cutrona was last seen leaving her home on foot after midnight on January 22, 2023. She was without her phone, keys, or wallet. She has since...
UPPER PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, PA
wish989.com

Centralia Man Pleads Guilty on Felony Charges in Multiple Cases

MT. VERNON (WMIX) – A 34-year-old Centralia man pleaded guilty Wednesday in Jefferson County Court to multiple felony charges in multiple cases. Eric Rakers was arrested in October 2022 in a joint operation between the Mt. Vernon Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested...
CENTRALIA, IL
CBS Minnesota

Teen shot in head outside St. Paul rec center near Central High School

ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police say a teenage boy was shot in the head Wednesday outside St. Paul's Jimmy Lee Rec Center, across from Central High School, and a 26-year-old man is in custody.It happened at about 4:12 p.m. Heavily-armed officers, crime scene tape and several squad cars are still on the scene. Police say the boy's injury is "life-threatening." Police announced late Wednesday night that a 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting on suspicion of first-degree assault, and a handgun was recovered. The suspect is being held in Ramsey County Jail.St. Paul Public Schools...
SAINT PAUL, MN
People

Ohio Mom and Son Found Dead in Their Home by a Neighbor More Than a Year and a Half After They Died

The bodies of Shelvagean Rhoden and her son, Jimmie Rhoden, were found by a teenage boy who was hunting near their remote home in Rose Township The body of a 79-year-old woman and her 59-year-old son were found in their Ohio home last month — and police say the discovery was made a year and a half after they died. Carroll Country Sheriff officials said the bodies of Shelvagean Rhoden and her son, Jimmie Rhoden, were found by a teenage boy who was hunting near their remote home in Rose Township on...
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: DCFS faces another lawsuit; substance ID'd that sickened prison staff

DCFS faces another lawsuit Illinois’ child welfare agency faces another lawsuit. The Chicago Tribune reports a federal case filed Thursday alleges the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services has for years been wrongly confining youth in juvenile detention facilities despite judges’ orders for their release. The department has previously been held in contempt of...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Minnesota

Crews battle blaze at east St. Paul church

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The steeple and roof of a church on St. Paul's east side are nothing but charred remains after a fire broke out overnight.The fire chief says no one was inside when the flames started.However, it took almost 50 people to get the flames under control.The chief says he's grateful the big winter storm hadn't hit yet.No one was inside the church when the fire broke out, investigators said.
SAINT PAUL, MN
westkentuckystar.com

Death of southern Illinois inmate ruled suicide

Illinois State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Jefferson County Jail in Mt. Vernon. ISP was alerted by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office to the in-custody death on Sunday. According to the report, correctional officers found 31-year-old Cady Moore of Mt. Vernon in her cell unresponsive. Jail officials said they called emergency personnel and began CPR.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Is it legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in Illinois?

ILLINOIS (NEXSTAR) – If you grew up in Illinois with someone who owned a pickup truck, chances are you rode in the bed of that truck at least once or twice. There are a lot of reasons one might ride in the back of a truck, especially since it can feel liberating to do so. But is it legal?
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Denver

13-year-old girl leads Nebraska troopers on 100-mph chase

A 13-year-old girl led state troopers on a high-speed car chase through central Nebraska on Monday night, at times topping 100 mph during a pursuit that lasted roughly 15 minutes, authorities said. The driver, a girl from Colorado, was eventually taken into protective custody along with the vehicle's only passenger, an 11-year-old boy, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Troopers responded to the incident with help from the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office and Shelton Police Department, the agency said in a news release issued after both children were successfully stopped while traveling down an interstate highway.The chase occurred after around 9:30...
NEBRASKA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Rural Illinois couple sentenced for identity theft, bank fraud

BENTON, Ill. – A man and woman from southern Illinois were sentenced this week after admitting to identity theft and bank fraud. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois said Zachary Patrick and Briana Blair stole checks and IDs from several victims, often by breaking into the victims’ vehicles.
ILLINOIS STATE

