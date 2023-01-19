Read full article on original website
2 in custody after multiple shots fired at St. Joseph home
The St. Joseph Public Safety Department (SJPSD) says the incident occurred near Church and Jones streets before noon.
fox32chicago.com
Beach Park man allegedly kidnapped 3 children from Ohio, drove them to Illinois
CHICAGO - A Beach Park man is facing kidnappings charges after three children were abducted from Ohio and found in Illinois. Michael Negron, 19, was arrested this weekend after a 12-year-old girl, 14-year-old girl, and 15-year-old boy from Middleton, Ohio were found in his car at a gas station in the area of Lewis Avenue and Wadsworth Road.
thelakewoodscoop.com
JUST IN: Person Found Dead in Car in Lakewood
Authorities are investigating after a person was found dead in his car in Lakewood early this morning. Police were called to a gas station in Lakewood around 2:00 AM after a person was spotted in his vehicle in the parking lot for an extended period of time. Upon arrival, emergency...
Staff member injured after shots fired at St. Paul high school
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police were called to a St. Paul high school for the second time this week after a bullet grazed a school staff member's earlobe.Police say Washington Technology Magnet School went into a lockout just before 3:30 p.m. Friday after two groups of students got into a fight.St. Paul Police also confirm that a student had minor injuries from the fight.Parents were called to pick up students who remain in the building. Evening activities were canceled for the night.This comes just days after police say a St. Paul city employee shot a boy in the head, causing Central High School to go into lockdown.MORE: St. Paul employee, Exavir Binford Jr., charged in St. Paul recreation center shootingThe incident remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Fugitive, 18, Considered Armed and Dangerous after Chase Through Danville to East of Henning Road
(Above) Picture of Jacob Edwards provided by Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department. An 18-year-old man wanted for bank robbery in Macomb Township, Michigan and also for carjacking in Tippecanoe County, Indiana is still at large after being pursued through Danville Thursday night. The suspect, Jacob Edwards, allegedly was seen driving...
WFMZ-TV Online
Missing woman in Upper Providence Twp. found safe
UPPER PROVIDENCE TWP., Pa. - The Upper Providence Township Police Department issued a missing person report for Patricia Cutrona. Concern was raised after Ms. Cutrona was last seen leaving her home on foot after midnight on January 22, 2023. She was without her phone, keys, or wallet. She has since...
Police investigate death of 1-year-old in southeastern Las Vegas valley
Officers responded to the 5300 block of Glenburie Street, near Boulder Highway and Russell Road, after responding to reports of a sick or injured infant.
wish989.com
Centralia Man Pleads Guilty on Felony Charges in Multiple Cases
MT. VERNON (WMIX) – A 34-year-old Centralia man pleaded guilty Wednesday in Jefferson County Court to multiple felony charges in multiple cases. Eric Rakers was arrested in October 2022 in a joint operation between the Mt. Vernon Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested...
Teen shot in head outside St. Paul rec center near Central High School
ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police say a teenage boy was shot in the head Wednesday outside St. Paul's Jimmy Lee Rec Center, across from Central High School, and a 26-year-old man is in custody.It happened at about 4:12 p.m. Heavily-armed officers, crime scene tape and several squad cars are still on the scene. Police say the boy's injury is "life-threatening." Police announced late Wednesday night that a 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting on suspicion of first-degree assault, and a handgun was recovered. The suspect is being held in Ramsey County Jail.St. Paul Public Schools...
Teenager shot in the head outside St. Paul recreation center
St. Paul Police block access to Marshall Avenue outside the Jimmy Lee Recreation Center on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. A teenage boy was shot in the head outside of a St. Paul recreation center late Wednesday afternoon, police have confirmed. Officers were...
Ohio Mom and Son Found Dead in Their Home by a Neighbor More Than a Year and a Half After They Died
The bodies of Shelvagean Rhoden and her son, Jimmie Rhoden, were found by a teenage boy who was hunting near their remote home in Rose Township The body of a 79-year-old woman and her 59-year-old son were found in their Ohio home last month — and police say the discovery was made a year and a half after they died. Carroll Country Sheriff officials said the bodies of Shelvagean Rhoden and her son, Jimmie Rhoden, were found by a teenage boy who was hunting near their remote home in Rose Township on...
KCRG.com
Iowa State Patrol: Speeder arrested with BAC at 5x over the legal limit
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A 21 year old who was trying to go home after a party found herself in jail instead. Iowa State Patrol took to social media to tell people about one of their latest arrests. The post did not say when the traffic stop happened,...
Illinois quick hits: DCFS faces another lawsuit; substance ID'd that sickened prison staff
DCFS faces another lawsuit Illinois’ child welfare agency faces another lawsuit. The Chicago Tribune reports a federal case filed Thursday alleges the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services has for years been wrongly confining youth in juvenile detention facilities despite judges’ orders for their release. The department has previously been held in contempt of...
Crews battle blaze at east St. Paul church
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The steeple and roof of a church on St. Paul's east side are nothing but charred remains after a fire broke out overnight.The fire chief says no one was inside when the flames started.However, it took almost 50 people to get the flames under control.The chief says he's grateful the big winter storm hadn't hit yet.No one was inside the church when the fire broke out, investigators said.
westkentuckystar.com
Death of southern Illinois inmate ruled suicide
Illinois State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Jefferson County Jail in Mt. Vernon. ISP was alerted by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office to the in-custody death on Sunday. According to the report, correctional officers found 31-year-old Cady Moore of Mt. Vernon in her cell unresponsive. Jail officials said they called emergency personnel and began CPR.
Central Illinois Proud
Is it legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in Illinois?
ILLINOIS (NEXSTAR) – If you grew up in Illinois with someone who owned a pickup truck, chances are you rode in the bed of that truck at least once or twice. There are a lot of reasons one might ride in the back of a truck, especially since it can feel liberating to do so. But is it legal?
police1.com
Ill. sheriff under fire for taking stance against enforcing state's firearms ban
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — Some DuPage County Board members, local members of the General Assembly, area Democratic members of Congress and residents are speaking out against DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick's statement that he will not enforce the state's new assault weapons ban. Mendrick was unable to be reached...
13-year-old girl leads Nebraska troopers on 100-mph chase
A 13-year-old girl led state troopers on a high-speed car chase through central Nebraska on Monday night, at times topping 100 mph during a pursuit that lasted roughly 15 minutes, authorities said. The driver, a girl from Colorado, was eventually taken into protective custody along with the vehicle's only passenger, an 11-year-old boy, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Troopers responded to the incident with help from the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office and Shelton Police Department, the agency said in a news release issued after both children were successfully stopped while traveling down an interstate highway.The chase occurred after around 9:30...
arizonasuntimes.com
Blue State Sued for Allegedly Keeping Kids Locked Up for Months After They Were Supposed to Be Released
The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) was sued Thursday for allegedly incarcerating large numbers of children in its guardianship despite court orders to release them, a problem dating back decades. Children as young as 11 were all placed in juvenile jails after coming into contact with the...
ourquadcities.com
Rural Illinois couple sentenced for identity theft, bank fraud
BENTON, Ill. – A man and woman from southern Illinois were sentenced this week after admitting to identity theft and bank fraud. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois said Zachary Patrick and Briana Blair stole checks and IDs from several victims, often by breaking into the victims’ vehicles.
