Jacksonville, FL

GE Aerospace hiring various skill-level positions at Jacksonville job fair

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — GE Aerospace is hosting a hiring event for entry level and experience positions on Thursday at its Unison Industries site in Jacksonville.

The job fair runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Interested parties will get to tour the facility and talk to recruiters about the job opportunities available.

GE encourages people coming to the event to register before they arrive to ensure a smooth process. CLICK HERE to sign up.

You can find more information about the event HERE.

