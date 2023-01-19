Read full article on original website
Tom Brady to Return for Another Season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneershard and smartTampa, FL
Pregnant Mother of 2 Killed in Tampa Crossfire ShootingcreteTampa, FL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire CoachOnlyHomersTampa, FL
tom Brady returns for another season with Tampa baycreteTampa, FL
3 Tampa Teachers React to Rejection of AP African American Studies Course Due to “Lack of Educational Value”Malinda FuscoTampa, FL
NFL best bets for divisional round of NFL Playoffs
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. After a terrific Wild Card weekend to kick off the 2023 NFL Playoffs, the divisional round of the postseason has...
Patriots’ Devin McCourty ‘not 100%’ on retirement, wants to test out ‘next phase’ first
A Devin McCourty retirement this offseason isn’t a foregone conclusion. Though tributes rolled in for the 35-year-old safety (and Matthew Slater) as the Patriots season wound down, McCourty said he hasn’t made up his mind one way or the other on the Peter King Podcast. “I told myself...
MassLive.com
Tom Brady more open to returning than last year, hasn’t ruled anything out (report)
At 45, Tom Brady has yet to announce his decision regarding his future in the NFL, but that hasn’t stopped any conversations about the Buccaneer quarterback’s next move. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero appeared on The Rich Eisen Show to discuss Brady’s future. “People close to Brady...
Free Bengals vs. Bills live stream, TV, how to watch Joe Burrow vs. Josh Allen
The most high-octane quarterback matchup of the weekend will take place in Orchard Park, as Josh Allen and Joe Burrow square off for the right to advance to the AFC Championship Game. Both teams survived scares from divisional foes in the Wild Card round, and on Sunday afternoon Buffalo is...
Bill O’Brien’s ‘teapot’ temper makes him a good fit for Patriots QB Mac Jones
Mac Jones wasn’t happy. Everyone saw the frustration boil over. In the middle of the Patriots 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Patriots quarterback blew his top on the sideline. The video clip went viral as Jones shouted, “Throw the (expletive) ball! (Expletive) quick game sucks!”. Jones...
Giants vs. Eagles: Free live stream, TV listing, how to watch NFL playoffs
The New York Giants will look to continue their improbable playoff run against the Philadelphia Eagles. Brian Daboll’s team is coming off an upset win over the No. 3 seeded Minnesota Vikings. That earned them a trip to Philadelphia where they’ll face off against the No. 1 seeded Eagles team. Jalen Hurts and Philadelphia finished with an NFL-high 14 wins this season.
