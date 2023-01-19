The New York Giants will look to continue their improbable playoff run against the Philadelphia Eagles. Brian Daboll’s team is coming off an upset win over the No. 3 seeded Minnesota Vikings. That earned them a trip to Philadelphia where they’ll face off against the No. 1 seeded Eagles team. Jalen Hurts and Philadelphia finished with an NFL-high 14 wins this season.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO