Brendan Fraser has been thriving this awards season thanks to his performance in Darren Aronofsky's The Whale. The actor recently won Best Actor at the Critics Choice Awards and he was just nominated for a BAFTA. Come Tuesday, it's very likely he will also be nominated for an Academy Award. Thanks to his Oscars buzz, Fraser has been reminiscing about some of his iconic roles and reconnecting with some of his former co-stars. Of course, Fraser is probably known best for playing Rick O'Connell in The Mummy and The Mummy Returns. This week, he even surprised fans at a screening of the film.

2 DAYS AGO