Nashville, TN

WSMV

Trial of men accused of killing Nashville nurse begins Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The jury selection in the murder trial of two men accused of killing a Nashville nurse is set to begin on Monday. Devaunte Hill and James Cowan were arrested in connection with the shooting death of Saint Thomas Ascension West nurse Caitlyn Kaufman. Kaufman was shot...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville woman one of 6 arrested after violent protest in Atlanta

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman was one of six people that were arrested after a “violent” protest broke out in Atlanta on Saturday night. Nadja Geier, 24, of Nashville was arrested on Saturday. She was part of a group inside a “marching crowd that decided to commit illegal activities which included the breaking of windows,” according to Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Police: Paris Tenn. man wanted in Clarksville for robbery arrested

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department arrested a man wanted for allegedly robbing the B&L Market on Friday. Patrick Bentley, 22, of Paris, was wanted in connection to the robbery at the B&L Market at 1361 College Street. Bentley was arrested on Saturday evening and was booked in...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Camper stolen from Maine found in Middle TN

A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. Some residents in Hopkinsville are under a water boil advisory due to a broken water main. Fire breaks...
LEBANON, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Wanted in Clarksville: Police seek suspect in robbery at B&L Market

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance finding 22-year-old Patrick Bentley of Paris, Tennessee. He has a warrant after a robbery Friday at the B&L Market, 1361 College St. Bentley is 6-foot-2, weighs about 230 pounds, and may be in...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Saturday morning News Update

People in Bellevue strongly oppose a new massive apartment complex proposed off Interstate 40. Interstate 24 in Murfreesboro has opened after a man shot himself then ran into the interstate with a gun. Friday evening news update from WSMV4. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. Marius Payton takes a look at...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

One injured after shooting in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is injured after a shooting in East Nashville. Metro Police were called to 150 Dellway Villa Rd. on Saturday evening around 6:22 p.m. Police on the scene told WSMV4 that one person was taken to the hospital. As of this writing, the shooting victim’s...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Scammer pretending to be Greenbrier widow for money, police say

Stephanie Spaunhorst didn't think it could get any worse when her husband, Chris Spaunhorst, was shot and killed on I-24 on his way home to Greenbrier on Christmas Day, but now it has thanks to an alleged scammer pretending to be her for money. Scammer pretending to be Greenbrier widow...
GREENBRIER, TN
wgnsradio.com

TBI: Multi-Agency Drug Investigation Ends with Over 1-Dozen Arrests

A multi-agency investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and agents with the 23rd Judicial District Drug Task Force, with the assistance of multiple additional law enforcement partner agencies, has resulted in the arrest of 13 people on a variety of drug-related charges.
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Crews extinguish fire at Merchants Restaurant on Broadway

Crews are working to determine what led to a fire that sparked at a restaurant on Broadway early Saturday morning. Crews extinguish fire at Merchants Restaurant on …. Crews are working to determine what led to a fire that sparked at a restaurant on Broadway early Saturday morning. East Nashville...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

MNPD introduces new therapy dog

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools met a furry new member of the Metro Nashville Police Department on Thursday. Officer Faye Okert visited several Nashville schools with Sgt. Bo, a special school therapy dog. Bo graduated from Paws & Stripes College in Brevard County, Florida. MNPS students got...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Police: Man shot, then dragged by car in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot and then ran over by a car in Nashville. The shooting happened Wednesday morning on Thompson Place. Police investigating the shooting told WSMV4 a group of men got into an argument and a man was shot. Unknown suspects then ran over the man in a Black Chevy Cruze, according to police.
NASHVILLE, TN

