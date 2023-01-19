Read full article on original website
WSMV
Trial of men accused of killing Nashville nurse begins Monday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The jury selection in the murder trial of two men accused of killing a Nashville nurse is set to begin on Monday. Devaunte Hill and James Cowan were arrested in connection with the shooting death of Saint Thomas Ascension West nurse Caitlyn Kaufman. Kaufman was shot...
WSMV
Nashville woman one of 6 arrested after violent protest in Atlanta
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman was one of six people that were arrested after a “violent” protest broke out in Atlanta on Saturday night. Nadja Geier, 24, of Nashville was arrested on Saturday. She was part of a group inside a “marching crowd that decided to commit illegal activities which included the breaking of windows,” according to Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum.
WSMV
Police: Paris Tenn. man wanted in Clarksville for robbery arrested
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department arrested a man wanted for allegedly robbing the B&L Market on Friday. Patrick Bentley, 22, of Paris, was wanted in connection to the robbery at the B&L Market at 1361 College Street. Bentley was arrested on Saturday evening and was booked in...
WKRN
Camper stolen from Maine found in Middle TN
A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. Some residents in Hopkinsville are under a water boil advisory due to a broken water main. Fire breaks...
WSMV
Three teens arrested in connection to two robberies in Midtown, South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A group of teens were arrested in Nashville on Friday night for several robberies and burglaries. Around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, detectives received a call about an armed robbery on Whispering Hills Drive, where an 18-year-old was approached by a group of men. The victim told...
clarksvillenow.com
Wanted in Clarksville: Police seek suspect in robbery at B&L Market
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance finding 22-year-old Patrick Bentley of Paris, Tennessee. He has a warrant after a robbery Friday at the B&L Market, 1361 College St. Bentley is 6-foot-2, weighs about 230 pounds, and may be in...
Teens arrested after allegedly robbing people at gunpoint in South Nashville
Metro police say three teens are now behind bars after they allegedly used guns to rob people in South Nashville.
WSMV
I-24 reopens in Murfreesboro after man shoots himself, walks around with gun
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man shot who shot himself in the face after arguing with his girlfriend has been taken to a Nashville hospital, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said Friday night. The sheriff’s office said Deviset Patton, 41, of Nashville, was in the car with his girlfriend...
WSMV
Saturday morning News Update
People in Bellevue strongly oppose a new massive apartment complex proposed off Interstate 40. Interstate 24 in Murfreesboro has opened after a man shot himself then ran into the interstate with a gun. Friday evening news update from WSMV4. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. Marius Payton takes a look at...
WSMV
One injured after shooting in East Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is injured after a shooting in East Nashville. Metro Police were called to 150 Dellway Villa Rd. on Saturday evening around 6:22 p.m. Police on the scene told WSMV4 that one person was taken to the hospital. As of this writing, the shooting victim’s...
WKRN
Scammer pretending to be Greenbrier widow for money, police say
Stephanie Spaunhorst didn't think it could get any worse when her husband, Chris Spaunhorst, was shot and killed on I-24 on his way home to Greenbrier on Christmas Day, but now it has thanks to an alleged scammer pretending to be her for money. Scammer pretending to be Greenbrier widow...
WSMV
‘It’s truly a miracle’: Family hopes for peace after young man shot in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man is now recovering after being shot during what is believed to have been an attempted robbery. A family member of that young man reached out to WSMV4 to bring awareness to the incident. “I still can’t believe this happened,” Nicole Ribera-Ergueta said....
13 arrested for meth, fentanyl operations in Dickson County
A multi-agency investigation by state and local law enforcement has netted in the 13 arrests for drug-related offenses.
wgnsradio.com
TBI: Multi-Agency Drug Investigation Ends with Over 1-Dozen Arrests
A multi-agency investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and agents with the 23rd Judicial District Drug Task Force, with the assistance of multiple additional law enforcement partner agencies, has resulted in the arrest of 13 people on a variety of drug-related charges.
Middle TN racing community remembers AL family killed in murder-suicide
People in two states are mourning the deaths of an Alabama family following an apparent murder-suicide in Middle Tennessee.
WKRN
Crews extinguish fire at Merchants Restaurant on Broadway
Crews are working to determine what led to a fire that sparked at a restaurant on Broadway early Saturday morning. Crews extinguish fire at Merchants Restaurant on …. Crews are working to determine what led to a fire that sparked at a restaurant on Broadway early Saturday morning. East Nashville...
Suspects arrested while driving stolen car; drugs and modified gun found in vehicle
Two people were taken into custody Friday afternoon while they were reportedly traveling in a stolen vehicle.
Franklin officer grateful for ‘second chance at life’ after COVID battle
In January 2022, Franklin Police Officer Sean Finn was admitted to the hospital with COVID-19. Looking back a year later, he and his wife Lauren admit they weren’t sure they’d make it to this day.
WSMV
MNPD introduces new therapy dog
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools met a furry new member of the Metro Nashville Police Department on Thursday. Officer Faye Okert visited several Nashville schools with Sgt. Bo, a special school therapy dog. Bo graduated from Paws & Stripes College in Brevard County, Florida. MNPS students got...
WSMV
Police: Man shot, then dragged by car in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot and then ran over by a car in Nashville. The shooting happened Wednesday morning on Thompson Place. Police investigating the shooting told WSMV4 a group of men got into an argument and a man was shot. Unknown suspects then ran over the man in a Black Chevy Cruze, according to police.
