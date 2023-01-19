Read full article on original website
Related
Oklahoma Early Enrollees: Peyton Bowen Says a Big 12 Championship Can 'Get That Name Back'
The Sooners might not have an immediate and pressing need for safety help, but Bowen has the kind of skills and instincts that may allow him to push for playing time in 2023.
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State Athletic Budget About to Climb Over the Nine Figure Mark
STILLWATER – In a very interesting story in the Sunday edition of The Tulsa World, Oklahoma State athletics director Chad Weiberg told Kelly Hines of The Tulsa World that this summer the Oklahoma State University athletic budget will climb over the $100-million mark for the first time in history. The current Oklahoma State athletics department budget is roughly $99.6-million. For the longest time in the old Big Eight, Oklahoma and Nebraska had the largest athletic budgets and in the more modern Big 12 it has been Texas and Oklahoma by a long shot that have made and spent the most money on athletics. It was many years ago that those two svhools began spending more than $100-million a year on their athletic program.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Spencer Sanders Explains Decision to Commit to Ole Miss, Leave OSU
Why Spencer Sanders would leave Oklahoma State and his role as a starting quarterback for a top-20 program to enter a three-way QB competition between incumbent starter Jaxson Dart and former five-star Walker Howard at Ole Miss raised eyebrows earlier in the week. But Sanders in an interview with 247Sports explained his decision in detail, laying out why he wasn’t afraid of competition in a deep QB room and why he left Stillwater.
oklahoma Sooner
OU Falls to No. 20 Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The No. 4 Oklahoma women's tennis team fell to No. 20 Michigan 5-2 on Friday for their first loss of the season. The Sooners came out in a dominant force at the top court in doubles. Carmen and Ivana Corley took down the No. 2 pair in the nation of Jaedan Brown and Kari Miller, 6-4, to give OU only one more court to secure the opening point.
a-z-animals.com
The Longest Biking Trail in Oklahoma
Rome wasn’t built in a day, but it turns out that the state capital of Oklahoma was. It came together as one of a series of “land runs” in which homesteaders would stake their claim to plots of free land. It’s the largest city in the state with a population of over 1.4 million, and is home to the longest biking trail in Oklahoma.
KOCO
Oklahoma City Wranglers holding open tryouts this weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY — Lace up your cleats and grab your helmet because the Oklahoma City Wranglers are looking for players. The new United Football League team is holding tryouts this weekend. This season will be the team's first in Oklahoma City, and the Wranglers are searching for the best players in the area.
KOKI FOX 23
New York boy recommends University of Tulsa mascot replacement
TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa plans to announce a new mascot at their first home football game this fall. In the meantime, an eight year old from New York is offering up a suggestion. Nax D. Saurus- the Univeristy of Tulsa Saurophaganax. Joel Motskin lives in Scarsdale,...
blackchronicle.com
Dissolving the Dead: Oklahoma funeral home calls liquid cremation ‘the future’
SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — How we deal with the useless has been so vital to cultures round the globe all through human historical past. Whether by way of burial or hearth, each household has their very own choice on how to say goodbye to a cherished one. For hundreds...
KOCO
TIMELINE: Multiple chances for snow, rain over next five days in Oklahoma
Oklahoma has several chances for rain and snow over the next five days as wintry weather moves into the Sooner State. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Taylor Cox says the first chance is for Saturday. Rain is expected to start early Saturday morning in western Oklahoma and should start falling in the Oklahoma City metro around 7 a.m.
Toby Keith Leads A Sing-Along Of “Should’ve Been A Cowboy” In An Oklahoma State University Bar
Man, it feels good to be an OK State Alum today. Last night during the annual Bedlam basketball game against rival OU, Oklahoma State came out on top. After the game, notorious OU fan Toby Keith hit the iconic Eskimo Joes right around the corner from Gallagher-Iba Arena and led a sing-along of “Should’ve Been A Cowboy.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Old Row (@oldrowofficial) It truly shaped up to be one of the best Wheel […] The post Toby Keith Leads A Sing-Along Of “Should’ve Been A Cowboy” In An Oklahoma State University Bar first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
KOCO
WATCH: Fireball spotted over Oklahoma sky, produces sonic boom
Some people heard a loud boom and saw an unusual sighting in the Oklahoma sky early Friday morning. KOCO 5 field meteorologist Michael Armstrong said the fireball flew over Oklahoma around 3:40 a.m. just east of Tulsa. The fireball, however, could be seen in many areas across the state, including the Oklahoma City metro.
KOKI FOX 23
Purcell Register
Thompson to be inducted into the OSU Hall of Fame
Major General Michael C. Thompson of Edmond is one of four honorees being inducted into the Oklahoma State University Hall of Fame. The OSU Alumni Association is hosting the induction ceremony Friday, February 10, at the ConocoPhillips OSU Alumni Center in Stillwater. Induction into the OSU Hall of Fame is...
The Daily South
State Says Oklahoma Saw Record Breaking Revenue From Tourism In 2021
The State of Oklahoma said 2021 was a record breaking year for tourism, bringing in more than $10 billion to local economies. The state said the majority of tourists came from outside of Oklahoma, accounting for 55 percent of the state's total visitors throughout the year. Across Tulsa, Oklahoma City,...
KOCO
Supporters from across Oklahoma plan to attend Athena Brownfield's funeral
CYRIL, Okla. — The investigation into a missing 4-year-old girl crushed the small community of Cyril, but now Oklahomans are coming together to honor her. City Hall has been a gathering place for people to come together in the town as they mourn the loss of Athena Brownfield, who was reported missing 10 days ago.
This Oklahoma City Ranked Among The Worst In The U.S. For Drunk Driving
BuyAutoInsurance.com listed the 10 worst cities in the U.S. for drunk driving.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma State Bar Association Suspends License Of Tulsa Attorney Charged With 3 Counts Of Rape
The Oklahoma State Bar Association has suspended the license of a Tulsa legal professional who has been charged with three counts of rape. Jeffrey Krigel is being held within the Tulsa County Jail with out bond. In addition to the rape fees, Krigel can be accused of intimidating two individuals...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Power Outage Affects NE Oklahoma
Some Verdigris Valley Electric Cooperative customers are without power on Thursday evening in northeast Oklahoma. As of 8:00 PM the VVEC outage map showed 1,729 customers without power. Most are in southern portions of Washington and Nowata County. We will have more information as its available.
KOKI FOX 23
Rising country music star from Oologah will play BOK Center
TULSA, Okla. — A country musician from Oologah will perform at the BOK Center this summer. Zach Bryan, the Grammy award-nominated country music rising star, will bring his Burn Burn Burn North American tour to downtown Tulsa on Aug. 11. Bryan’s album, “American Heartbreak”, was the number one country...
