STILLWATER – In a very interesting story in the Sunday edition of The Tulsa World, Oklahoma State athletics director Chad Weiberg told Kelly Hines of The Tulsa World that this summer the Oklahoma State University athletic budget will climb over the $100-million mark for the first time in history. The current Oklahoma State athletics department budget is roughly $99.6-million. For the longest time in the old Big Eight, Oklahoma and Nebraska had the largest athletic budgets and in the more modern Big 12 it has been Texas and Oklahoma by a long shot that have made and spent the most money on athletics. It was many years ago that those two svhools began spending more than $100-million a year on their athletic program.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 20 HOURS AGO