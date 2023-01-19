ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

pokesreport.com

Oklahoma State Athletic Budget About to Climb Over the Nine Figure Mark

STILLWATER – In a very interesting story in the Sunday edition of The Tulsa World, Oklahoma State athletics director Chad Weiberg told Kelly Hines of The Tulsa World that this summer the Oklahoma State University athletic budget will climb over the $100-million mark for the first time in history. The current Oklahoma State athletics department budget is roughly $99.6-million. For the longest time in the old Big Eight, Oklahoma and Nebraska had the largest athletic budgets and in the more modern Big 12 it has been Texas and Oklahoma by a long shot that have made and spent the most money on athletics. It was many years ago that those two svhools began spending more than $100-million a year on their athletic program.
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Spencer Sanders Explains Decision to Commit to Ole Miss, Leave OSU

Why Spencer Sanders would leave Oklahoma State and his role as a starting quarterback for a top-20 program to enter a three-way QB competition between incumbent starter Jaxson Dart and former five-star Walker Howard at Ole Miss raised eyebrows earlier in the week. But Sanders in an interview with 247Sports explained his decision in detail, laying out why he wasn’t afraid of competition in a deep QB room and why he left Stillwater.
STILLWATER, OK
oklahoma Sooner

OU Falls to No. 20 Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The No. 4 Oklahoma women's tennis team fell to No. 20 Michigan 5-2 on Friday for their first loss of the season. The Sooners came out in a dominant force at the top court in doubles. Carmen and Ivana Corley took down the No. 2 pair in the nation of Jaedan Brown and Kari Miller, 6-4, to give OU only one more court to secure the opening point.
ANN ARBOR, MI
a-z-animals.com

The Longest Biking Trail in Oklahoma

Rome wasn’t built in a day, but it turns out that the state capital of Oklahoma was. It came together as one of a series of “land runs” in which homesteaders would stake their claim to plots of free land. It’s the largest city in the state with a population of over 1.4 million, and is home to the longest biking trail in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma City Wranglers holding open tryouts this weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY — Lace up your cleats and grab your helmet because the Oklahoma City Wranglers are looking for players. The new United Football League team is holding tryouts this weekend. This season will be the team's first in Oklahoma City, and the Wranglers are searching for the best players in the area.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

New York boy recommends University of Tulsa mascot replacement

TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa plans to announce a new mascot at their first home football game this fall. In the meantime, an eight year old from New York is offering up a suggestion. Nax D. Saurus- the Univeristy of Tulsa Saurophaganax. Joel Motskin lives in Scarsdale,...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

TIMELINE: Multiple chances for snow, rain over next five days in Oklahoma

Oklahoma has several chances for rain and snow over the next five days as wintry weather moves into the Sooner State. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Taylor Cox says the first chance is for Saturday. Rain is expected to start early Saturday morning in western Oklahoma and should start falling in the Oklahoma City metro around 7 a.m.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Toby Keith Leads A Sing-Along Of “Should’ve Been A Cowboy” In An Oklahoma State University Bar

Man, it feels good to be an OK State Alum today. Last night during the annual Bedlam basketball game against rival OU, Oklahoma State came out on top. After the game, notorious OU fan Toby Keith hit the iconic Eskimo Joes right around the corner from Gallagher-Iba Arena and led a sing-along of “Should’ve Been A Cowboy.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Old Row (@oldrowofficial) It truly shaped up to be one of the best Wheel […] The post Toby Keith Leads A Sing-Along Of “Should’ve Been A Cowboy” In An Oklahoma State University Bar first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
STILLWATER, OK
KOCO

WATCH: Fireball spotted over Oklahoma sky, produces sonic boom

Some people heard a loud boom and saw an unusual sighting in the Oklahoma sky early Friday morning. KOCO 5 field meteorologist Michael Armstrong said the fireball flew over Oklahoma around 3:40 a.m. just east of Tulsa. The fireball, however, could be seen in many areas across the state, including the Oklahoma City metro.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Toby Keith makes surprise stop at Stillwater restaurant

STILLWATER, Okla. — Country music singer Toby Keith made an impromptu stop at Eskimo Joes this week. Keith, who last year announced he had been battling stomach cancer, surprised fans at the popular Stillwater eatery with a rendition of “Should’ve Been a Cowboy.”. Customers joined in as...
STILLWATER, OK
Purcell Register

Thompson to be inducted into the OSU Hall of Fame

Major General Michael C. Thompson of Edmond is one of four honorees being inducted into the Oklahoma State University Hall of Fame. The OSU Alumni Association is hosting the induction ceremony Friday, February 10, at the ConocoPhillips OSU Alumni Center in Stillwater. Induction into the OSU Hall of Fame is...
STILLWATER, OK
KOCO

Supporters from across Oklahoma plan to attend Athena Brownfield's funeral

CYRIL, Okla. — The investigation into a missing 4-year-old girl crushed the small community of Cyril, but now Oklahomans are coming together to honor her. City Hall has been a gathering place for people to come together in the town as they mourn the loss of Athena Brownfield, who was reported missing 10 days ago.
CYRIL, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Power Outage Affects NE Oklahoma

Some Verdigris Valley Electric Cooperative customers are without power on Thursday evening in northeast Oklahoma. As of 8:00 PM the VVEC outage map showed 1,729 customers without power. Most are in southern portions of Washington and Nowata County. We will have more information as its available.
NOWATA COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Rising country music star from Oologah will play BOK Center

TULSA, Okla. — A country musician from Oologah will perform at the BOK Center this summer. Zach Bryan, the Grammy award-nominated country music rising star, will bring his Burn Burn Burn North American tour to downtown Tulsa on Aug. 11. Bryan’s album, “American Heartbreak”, was the number one country...
TULSA, OK

