Nashville, TN

atozsports.com

How Rick Barnes helped land Tennessee Football’s latest transfer addition

It truly is a family environment in Knoxville when it comes to Tennessee Vols athletics. And a story from Tennessee Football’s most recent transfer addition just further confirms that family environment. On Thursday, the Vols landed BYU transfer cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally. Jeudy-Lally, who played his first three seasons at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Former Vols QB Josh Dobbs responds to viral Lane Kiffin tweet

On Friday, Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin sent a tweet seemingly directed at Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel. Kiffin tweeted a photo of a small orange and white airplane and asked “Josh here?”. A few hours after sending the tweet, Josh responded. Except it wasn’t...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols have identified their next big QB target

It appears the Tennessee Vols have already identified their next big quarterback recruiting target. According to Rivals.com national recruiting director Adam Gorney, Tennessee has made it clear to 2025 four-star quarterback Cutter Boley that he’s the Vols’ top quarterback priority in the 2025 recruiting class. From Rivals.com:. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Lane Kiffin sends tweet referencing Vols HC Josh Heupel

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin seemingly always has the Tennessee Vols on his mind. Kiffin, who was the head coach at Tennessee in 2009 before leaving for USC, regularly sends tweets about the Vols. On Friday, Kiffin tweeted a photo of an Orange and White plane sitting on...
OXFORD, MS
atozsports.com

A former Vols assistant’s Tennessee playbooks appear to be for sale

A bizarre Facebook Marketplace listing went up this week that appears to show some old Tennessee Vols scouting reports for sale. The listing says the scouting reports belong to former Vols assistant coach Brian Nidermeyer, who was fired along with former UT head coach Jeremy Pruitt in early 2021. Here’s...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

Mike Vrabel provides update Tennessee Titans' offensive coordinator search

The Tennessee Titans have a general manager. Now it's time to find an offensive coordinator. The Titans fired offensive coordinator Todd Downing on Jan. 9 after he led one of the worst offenses in the NFL, averaging the fifth-fewest points and third-fewest yards per game in 2022. Titans coach Mike Vrabel and new general manager Ran Carthon will be tasked with replacing Downing and revitalizing a Titans offense that just two years ago averaged more than 30...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

ESPN NFL insider suggests which OC hire the Titans could make

The Tennessee Titans took care of their biggest offseason to-do list item earlier this week by hiring Ran Carthon to replace Jon Robinson as the franchise’s general manager. Carthon was previously the director of player personnel for the San Francisco 49ers. The focus for the Titans is now on...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa confirms his future

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa and his future have been the main focus of the off-season so far. Will he retire? Will he return? Are the Dolphins planning to replace him with a veteran?. The latter was answered with GM Chris Grier expressing his confidence that he would be back....
atozsports.com

NFL media keeps disrespecting Ryan Tannehill and the Titans

The national media showing a lack of respect for the Tennessee Titans is nothing new. For years, national media members have seemingly forgotten the Titans exist. And we got another example of this on Saturday. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes injured his ankle during KC’s 27-20 win against the...
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Vols starting forward OUT against LSU

Tennessee senior forward Uros Plavsic has been dealing with an illness according and will not play against LSU in Baton Rouge on Saturday afternoon, ESPN stated at the beginning of its broadcast. Play-by-play announcer Courtney Lyle added that he had not been seen in the arena. Plavsic had started in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Jets Interview Klint Kubiak For Offensive Coordinator Job

The Jets are interviewing Denver Broncos passing-game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak for their offensive coordinator job on Sunday, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Kubiak, 35, was the offensive coordinator with the Minnesota Vikings during the 2021 season. Like some of the other candidates to interview for the...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Bills, Rob Gronkowski, Jets, Patriots, Bill O’Brien

Former Patriots and Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski is from Amherst, New York, and recently admitted that he was in talks with the Bills to play with them during the 2022 season. “I’m kind of a Buffalo Bills fan now, again,” Gronkowski said, via PatriotsWire.com. “Now that I’m not playing anymore I’m like, ‘Dang.’ And I thought about it—how cool that would be to play for the Buffalo Bills. I actually thought about it when Tom [Brady] retired this year. I was like, ‘Alright.’ I didn’t really feel like playing football after this year, and I was like, ‘Ahh, Tom retired.’ I was like, ‘I’m gonna check out some other teams.’ So I was actually in talks with the Buffalo Bills a little bit. They wanted me to come up there. It just wasn’t there, though. If my mindset was there, I would probably most likely be in Buffalo right now playing with the Bills.”
BUFFALO, NY

