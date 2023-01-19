Read full article on original website
Say Goodbye To West Coast Envy: In-N-Out Is Opening Locations In The EastTy D.Nashville, TN
Tennessee Pastors Call Out ReAwaken America Tour for Peddling "Unholy" TheologyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Burger Wars: Is Krystal Ready for In-N-Out & Whataburger?Jack BeaversTennessee State
How Rick Barnes helped land Tennessee Football’s latest transfer addition
It truly is a family environment in Knoxville when it comes to Tennessee Vols athletics. And a story from Tennessee Football’s most recent transfer addition just further confirms that family environment. On Thursday, the Vols landed BYU transfer cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally. Jeudy-Lally, who played his first three seasons at...
Former Vols QB Josh Dobbs responds to viral Lane Kiffin tweet
On Friday, Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin sent a tweet seemingly directed at Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel. Kiffin tweeted a photo of a small orange and white airplane and asked “Josh here?”. A few hours after sending the tweet, Josh responded. Except it wasn’t...
What GM Ran Carthon said about Ryan Tannehill, future of Tennessee Titans QB room
Few teams enter the 2023 with more decisions to make at quarterback than the Tennessee Titans. The Titans introduced new general manager Ran Carthon on Friday. Carthon was peppered with questions about the future of the Titans' quarterback room. Veteran Ryan Tannehill is still under contract, but the Titans could save $27 million...
Ran Carthon's first priority as Tennessee Titans GM? Start with Mike Vrabel
New Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon inherits an organization with some serious questions to answer in his first few months on the job. His first priority: Build a relationship with Mike Vrabel. "I think Mike Vrabel is the top of my to-do list," Carthon said during his introductory news conference Friday. "Us...
Tennessee Vols have identified their next big QB target
It appears the Tennessee Vols have already identified their next big quarterback recruiting target. According to Rivals.com national recruiting director Adam Gorney, Tennessee has made it clear to 2025 four-star quarterback Cutter Boley that he’s the Vols’ top quarterback priority in the 2025 recruiting class. From Rivals.com:. The...
The national media cost Tennessee Vols HC Josh Heupel a significant amount of cash
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel missed out on a significant amount of cash this month and he has the national media to blame for it. According to to Go Vols 247, if Tennessee had finished ranked inside the top five of the final AP Top 25 poll, Heupel would’ve received an additional $150,000 in incentive money.
Lane Kiffin sends tweet referencing Vols HC Josh Heupel
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin seemingly always has the Tennessee Vols on his mind. Kiffin, who was the head coach at Tennessee in 2009 before leaving for USC, regularly sends tweets about the Vols. On Friday, Kiffin tweeted a photo of an Orange and White plane sitting on...
Tennessee Vols could make a huge recruiting splash and steal elite recruit from SEC rival
The Tennessee Vols have mostly put the finishing touches on their 2023 recruiting class (which is ranked No. 10 in the nation), but there’s still a small chance they could make a huge splash in the coming weeks. Vols signee Nico Iamaleava, the No. 1 recruit in the nation,...
Nashville native, preferred walk-on LB transferring to Tennessee
After spending the first season of his college career at Liberty, Caleb Williams recently decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal in the aftermath of former Flames coach Hugh Freeze's departure. Once he learned that he might have a chance to play Tennessee, he didn't need long to decide where he wanted to go.
A former Vols assistant’s Tennessee playbooks appear to be for sale
A bizarre Facebook Marketplace listing went up this week that appears to show some old Tennessee Vols scouting reports for sale. The listing says the scouting reports belong to former Vols assistant coach Brian Nidermeyer, who was fired along with former UT head coach Jeremy Pruitt in early 2021. Here’s...
Mike Vrabel provides update Tennessee Titans' offensive coordinator search
The Tennessee Titans have a general manager. Now it's time to find an offensive coordinator. The Titans fired offensive coordinator Todd Downing on Jan. 9 after he led one of the worst offenses in the NFL, averaging the fifth-fewest points and third-fewest yards per game in 2022. Titans coach Mike Vrabel and new general manager Ran Carthon will be tasked with replacing Downing and revitalizing a Titans offense that just two years ago averaged more than 30...
Cutter Boley Emerges As New Face For Tennessee
Kentucky quarterback Cutter Boley visited the Tennessee Volunteers this past weekend and is another signal caller to know.
ESPN NFL insider suggests which OC hire the Titans could make
The Tennessee Titans took care of their biggest offseason to-do list item earlier this week by hiring Ran Carthon to replace Jon Robinson as the franchise’s general manager. Carthon was previously the director of player personnel for the San Francisco 49ers. The focus for the Titans is now on...
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa confirms his future
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa and his future have been the main focus of the off-season so far. Will he retire? Will he return? Are the Dolphins planning to replace him with a veteran?. The latter was answered with GM Chris Grier expressing his confidence that he would be back....
NFL media keeps disrespecting Ryan Tannehill and the Titans
The national media showing a lack of respect for the Tennessee Titans is nothing new. For years, national media members have seemingly forgotten the Titans exist. And we got another example of this on Saturday. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes injured his ankle during KC’s 27-20 win against the...
Vols starting forward OUT against LSU
Tennessee senior forward Uros Plavsic has been dealing with an illness according and will not play against LSU in Baton Rouge on Saturday afternoon, ESPN stated at the beginning of its broadcast. Play-by-play announcer Courtney Lyle added that he had not been seen in the arena. Plavsic had started in...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for their food and service.
Jets Interview Klint Kubiak For Offensive Coordinator Job
The Jets are interviewing Denver Broncos passing-game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak for their offensive coordinator job on Sunday, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Kubiak, 35, was the offensive coordinator with the Minnesota Vikings during the 2021 season. Like some of the other candidates to interview for the...
AFC Notes: Bills, Rob Gronkowski, Jets, Patriots, Bill O’Brien
Former Patriots and Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski is from Amherst, New York, and recently admitted that he was in talks with the Bills to play with them during the 2022 season. “I’m kind of a Buffalo Bills fan now, again,” Gronkowski said, via PatriotsWire.com. “Now that I’m not playing anymore I’m like, ‘Dang.’ And I thought about it—how cool that would be to play for the Buffalo Bills. I actually thought about it when Tom [Brady] retired this year. I was like, ‘Alright.’ I didn’t really feel like playing football after this year, and I was like, ‘Ahh, Tom retired.’ I was like, ‘I’m gonna check out some other teams.’ So I was actually in talks with the Buffalo Bills a little bit. They wanted me to come up there. It just wasn’t there, though. If my mindset was there, I would probably most likely be in Buffalo right now playing with the Bills.”
Ran Carthon’s 49ers scouting story will make Titans fans do back flips
It’s tough to judge a hire quickly in the NFL. Usually, time will tell, and it is unsafe to make assumptions early on. For the Tennessee Titans and their fans, their latest front office hire seems to be a home run off the bat. The Titans hired former San...
