Nashville, TN

WKRN

Camper stolen from Maine found in Middle TN

A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. Some residents in Hopkinsville are under a water boil advisory due to a broken water main. Fire breaks...
LEBANON, TN
Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro Named as One of Top 25 Cities for a Sandwich

Recently Lawn Love ranked the Top Cities in America for Sandwiches in 2023. They looked at the highest number of establishments serving sandwiches per square mile, highest average consumer rating for establishments serving sandwiches, the highest share of high consumer ratings and the highest number of Google searches in a city for sandwiches.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Crews extinguish fire at Merchants Restaurant on Broadway

Crews are working to determine what led to a fire that sparked at a restaurant on Broadway early Saturday morning. Crews extinguish fire at Merchants Restaurant on …. Crews are working to determine what led to a fire that sparked at a restaurant on Broadway early Saturday morning. East Nashville...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Event hosted by Wilson County church leads to traffic chaos

Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet was seriously backed up Friday morning as a long line of vehicles headed to the ReAwaken America Tour at the Global Vision Bible Church. Event hosted by Wilson County church leads to traffic …. Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet was seriously...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Merchants on Broadway catches fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews with the Nashville Fire Department worked to extinguish a fire at a popular restaurant on Broadway Saturday morning. Merchants, a three-floor restaurant located on the corner of Broadway and 4th Avenue, caught fire, and crews were dispatched at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Nashville Fire Department.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Civil suit possible if Taco Bell customer lied

FOX31 legal analyst George Brauchler says a civil case could follow this investigation if it turns out the customer wasn't being truthful. FOX31 legal analyst George Brauchler says a civil case could follow this investigation if it turns out the customer wasn't being truthful. Hopkinsville residents under water boil advisory.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WKRN

Couple loses everything in house fire

An Antioch couple's items were destroyed in a house fire. An Antioch couple's items were destroyed in a house fire. A gunman killed 10 people and wounded 10 others at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club following a Lunar New Year celebration. Multiple juveniles arrested for robbery. The Metro Nashville...
NASHVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Arrest made in Clarksville robbery

An arrest has been made in connection with a robbery in Clarksville. The incident happened Friday at the B&L Market on College Street and Clarksville police on Saturday located and arrested 22-year old Patrick Bentley of Paris, Tennessee and charged him with robbery. Bentley is lodged in the Montgomery County...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
tnledger.com

Spyridon to retire from Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp

Longtime leader of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp Butch Spyridon will retire from the organization June 30, after 32 years as its top executive. Deana Ivey, who currently holds the title of president, will be promoted to president and CEO July 1. Spyridon has led the organization since 1991...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Concerns grow surrounding Hermitage homeless camp near Kroger shopping center

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Concerns continue to rise as homeless camps grow throughout Nashville. Now, people in Hermitage are calling for action. All week, FOX 17 News has heard from residents and business owners in the Hermitage area say they are having more and more encounters with the homeless population. They add that it doesn't look like its slowing down anytime soon.
NASHVILLE, TN

