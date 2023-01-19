Read full article on original website
WSMV
Belle Meade Plaza meeting leaves West Nashvillians with questions, ‘outraged’ at city leaders
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hundreds of West Nashville residents attended a meeting at the Montgomery Bell Academy Dining Hall demanding information about the Belle Meade Plaza development project. More than 300 people rushed to the meeting and some told WSMV4 how they were hoping to get answers, but instead, the...
WKRN
Camper stolen from Maine found in Middle TN
A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. Some residents in Hopkinsville are under a water boil advisory due to a broken water main. Fire breaks...
Murfreesboro Named as One of Top 25 Cities for a Sandwich
Recently Lawn Love ranked the Top Cities in America for Sandwiches in 2023. They looked at the highest number of establishments serving sandwiches per square mile, highest average consumer rating for establishments serving sandwiches, the highest share of high consumer ratings and the highest number of Google searches in a city for sandwiches.
WKRN
Crews extinguish fire at Merchants Restaurant on Broadway
Crews are working to determine what led to a fire that sparked at a restaurant on Broadway early Saturday morning. Crews extinguish fire at Merchants Restaurant on …. Crews are working to determine what led to a fire that sparked at a restaurant on Broadway early Saturday morning. East Nashville...
Rise in street racing ruffles residents near Old Hickory Boulevard
Street racing has been an issue across Davidson County. Now, residents in Brentwood say dangerous drivers have threatened the roads.
WKRN
Event hosted by Wilson County church leads to traffic chaos
Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet was seriously backed up Friday morning as a long line of vehicles headed to the ReAwaken America Tour at the Global Vision Bible Church. Event hosted by Wilson County church leads to traffic …. Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet was seriously...
WSMV
Merchants on Broadway catches fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews with the Nashville Fire Department worked to extinguish a fire at a popular restaurant on Broadway Saturday morning. Merchants, a three-floor restaurant located on the corner of Broadway and 4th Avenue, caught fire, and crews were dispatched at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Nashville Fire Department.
WSMV
Bellevue apartment developers propose raising Coley Davis Road to combat flooding
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People in Bellevue strongly oppose a new massive apartment complex proposed off Interstate 40. Many say the area is prone to flooding and not a good match for the neighborhood. Now, developers are looking to compromise and work with those who live nearby. “I can’t think...
WKRN
Civil suit possible if Taco Bell customer lied
FOX31 legal analyst George Brauchler says a civil case could follow this investigation if it turns out the customer wasn't being truthful. FOX31 legal analyst George Brauchler says a civil case could follow this investigation if it turns out the customer wasn't being truthful. Hopkinsville residents under water boil advisory.
WKRN
Couple loses everything in house fire
An Antioch couple's items were destroyed in a house fire. An Antioch couple's items were destroyed in a house fire. A gunman killed 10 people and wounded 10 others at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club following a Lunar New Year celebration. Multiple juveniles arrested for robbery. The Metro Nashville...
3 killed in Spring Hill crash
The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. in the 5000 block of Main Street/Highway 31 near Spring Hill High School, just south of Saturn Parkway.
whopam.com
Arrest made in Clarksville robbery
An arrest has been made in connection with a robbery in Clarksville. The incident happened Friday at the B&L Market on College Street and Clarksville police on Saturday located and arrested 22-year old Patrick Bentley of Paris, Tennessee and charged him with robbery. Bentley is lodged in the Montgomery County...
Polar bears have called Nashville home for nearly 100 years
More than 2,000 miles away from their typical nesting place, you’ll find four Polar Bears right here in Music City.
fox17.com
Tennessee mansion that caught fire last year goes on market with hilarious Zillow listing
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Middle Tennessee mansion that went up in flames back in September is for sale. And the owners aren't holding anything back. Listed for nearing $1.5 million, the home on Winslow Road in Franklin was a total loss. It's being sold "as is," according to Zillow.
WKRN
'She did a fantastic job and saved that woman's life': Local CPR instructor stops class to restart woman's heart
‘She did a fantastic job and saved that woman’s life’: …. Some residents in Hopkinsville are under a water boil advisory due to a broken water main. Fire breaks out at convenience center in Maury County. Maury County crews put out a fire at the Neeley Hollow Convenience...
Middle TN racing community remembers AL family killed in murder-suicide
People in two states are mourning the deaths of an Alabama family following an apparent murder-suicide in Middle Tennessee.
Officers reveal top reason for deadly pedestrian accidents
"The number one contributor we see in accidents is distractions."
WSMV
I-24 reopens in Murfreesboro after man shoots himself, walks around with gun
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man shot who shot himself in the face after arguing with his girlfriend has been taken to a Nashville hospital, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said Friday night. The sheriff’s office said Deviset Patton, 41, of Nashville, was in the car with his girlfriend...
tnledger.com
Spyridon to retire from Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp
Longtime leader of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp Butch Spyridon will retire from the organization June 30, after 32 years as its top executive. Deana Ivey, who currently holds the title of president, will be promoted to president and CEO July 1. Spyridon has led the organization since 1991...
fox17.com
Concerns grow surrounding Hermitage homeless camp near Kroger shopping center
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Concerns continue to rise as homeless camps grow throughout Nashville. Now, people in Hermitage are calling for action. All week, FOX 17 News has heard from residents and business owners in the Hermitage area say they are having more and more encounters with the homeless population. They add that it doesn't look like its slowing down anytime soon.
