Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro Named as One of Top 25 Cities for a Sandwich

Recently Lawn Love ranked the Top Cities in America for Sandwiches in 2023. They looked at the highest number of establishments serving sandwiches per square mile, highest average consumer rating for establishments serving sandwiches, the highest share of high consumer ratings and the highest number of Google searches in a city for sandwiches.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Pride Publishing

A sure way to finance the new stadium

Nashville, the home city of the Tennessee Titans franchise, is progressing at an exponential rate. It is understandable that we would want to be able to compete with any other city when it comes to amenities attracting businesses and potential citizens. Thus, Nashville as well as the state of Tennessee, is looking at avenues to finance a $2.1 billon domed stadium consisting of 1.7 million square feet that will seat 60,000. This new domed stadium will put the Tennessee Titan franchise in a position to host a Super Bowl. But not all taxpayers are aboard when it comes to supporting a new open or retractable dome, citing understandable concerns.
NASHVILLE, TN
tnledger.com

Spyridon to retire from Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp

Longtime leader of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp Butch Spyridon will retire from the organization June 30, after 32 years as its top executive. Deana Ivey, who currently holds the title of president, will be promoted to president and CEO July 1. Spyridon has led the organization since 1991...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Civil suit possible if Taco Bell customer lied

FOX31 legal analyst George Brauchler says a civil case could follow this investigation if it turns out the customer wasn't being truthful. FOX31 legal analyst George Brauchler says a civil case could follow this investigation if it turns out the customer wasn't being truthful. Hopkinsville residents under water boil advisory.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WJHL

Speaker Sexton talks cannabis, 3rd grade retention for upcoming session

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton laid out several hopes for the state’s 113th General Assembly in a call with News Channel 11 on Thursday. “Tennessee’s still in very good financial shape, we’re still watching the national economy to see if it’s impacting us at all,” Sexton, a Republican serving the state’s […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Advocate Andy

Tennessee Pastors Call Out ReAwaken America Tour for Peddling "Unholy" Theology

Southern Christian Coalition says event featuring General Michael Flynn and Wilson County Pastor Greg Locke promotes "Christian Nationalism" A group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition is calling out a national religious tour called "ReAwaken America" as the event travels to Nashville. Speakers at the event include retired General Michael Flynn, who resigned from the Trump Administration under federal investigation, and Wilson County shock pastor Greg Locke.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Event hosted by Wilson County church leads to traffic chaos

Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet was seriously backed up Friday morning as a long line of vehicles headed to the ReAwaken America Tour at the Global Vision Bible Church. Event hosted by Wilson County church leads to traffic …. Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet was seriously...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Avian Influenza Now Across Tennessee

(TENNESSEE) The Tennessee State Veterinarian is reporting a detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a commercial broiler chicken flock at a farm in Weakley County. The disease is now in all sections of the Volunteer State. Following a sudden spike in bird deaths, lab tests confirmed the presence...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Tennessee has sixth least-healthy population, study says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to a study by Forbes Advisory, several states across the country are ranked as having the least healthy population. Tennessee is ranked as the sixth least healthy population. Samantha Ehrlich, an associate professor at the University of Tennessee Department of Public Health, said 25 to...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

