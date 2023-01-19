Read full article on original website
Gov. Lee Outlines Priorities in Second Inaugural Address
Growing jobs, fiscal stewardship highlight Lee's "America at its Best" agenda. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, re-elected to a second term in November, was officially inaugurated in ceremonies in Nashville today.
wpln.org
Curious Nashville: Graves, lawn pranks, and other answers about the Tennessee State Capitol
Lawmakers returned to Nashville this month, and it’s busy again inside the Tennessee State Capitol. But all year round, the historic building draws interest and provides tours — and it has prompted several questions to Curious Nashville. Capitol tour guide Philip Staffelli-Suel and Tennessee State Architect Ann McGauran...
WSMV
Belle Meade Plaza meeting leaves West Nashvillians with questions, ‘outraged’ at city leaders
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hundreds of West Nashville residents attended a meeting at the Montgomery Bell Academy Dining Hall demanding information about the Belle Meade Plaza development project. More than 300 people rushed to the meeting and some told WSMV4 how they were hoping to get answers, but instead, the...
Murfreesboro Named as One of Top 25 Cities for a Sandwich
Recently Lawn Love ranked the Top Cities in America for Sandwiches in 2023. They looked at the highest number of establishments serving sandwiches per square mile, highest average consumer rating for establishments serving sandwiches, the highest share of high consumer ratings and the highest number of Google searches in a city for sandwiches.
Before HIV grant cut, Tenn. tried to oust Planned Parenthood
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Top Tennessee health officials attempted to oust Planned Parenthood from a program designed to prevent and treat HIV before eventually deciding to forgo federal funding for the program, despite warnings that doing so will have a devastating impact on marginalized communities, documents show.
Murfreesboro Republican files the ‘Tennessee Retirement Savings Plan Act’
It would give people who don't have a retirement savings plan -- like a 401k -- through their employer a chance to start saving through the state.
Pride Publishing
A sure way to finance the new stadium
Nashville, the home city of the Tennessee Titans franchise, is progressing at an exponential rate. It is understandable that we would want to be able to compete with any other city when it comes to amenities attracting businesses and potential citizens. Thus, Nashville as well as the state of Tennessee, is looking at avenues to finance a $2.1 billon domed stadium consisting of 1.7 million square feet that will seat 60,000. This new domed stadium will put the Tennessee Titan franchise in a position to host a Super Bowl. But not all taxpayers are aboard when it comes to supporting a new open or retractable dome, citing understandable concerns.
tnledger.com
Spyridon to retire from Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp
Longtime leader of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp Butch Spyridon will retire from the organization June 30, after 32 years as its top executive. Deana Ivey, who currently holds the title of president, will be promoted to president and CEO July 1. Spyridon has led the organization since 1991...
WKRN
Civil suit possible if Taco Bell customer lied
FOX31 legal analyst George Brauchler says a civil case could follow this investigation if it turns out the customer wasn't being truthful. FOX31 legal analyst George Brauchler says a civil case could follow this investigation if it turns out the customer wasn't being truthful. Hopkinsville residents under water boil advisory.
Speaker Sexton talks cannabis, 3rd grade retention for upcoming session
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton laid out several hopes for the state’s 113th General Assembly in a call with News Channel 11 on Thursday. “Tennessee’s still in very good financial shape, we’re still watching the national economy to see if it’s impacting us at all,” Sexton, a Republican serving the state’s […]
Tennessee Pastors Call Out ReAwaken America Tour for Peddling "Unholy" Theology
Southern Christian Coalition says event featuring General Michael Flynn and Wilson County Pastor Greg Locke promotes "Christian Nationalism" A group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition is calling out a national religious tour called "ReAwaken America" as the event travels to Nashville. Speakers at the event include retired General Michael Flynn, who resigned from the Trump Administration under federal investigation, and Wilson County shock pastor Greg Locke.
WKRN
Event hosted by Wilson County church leads to traffic chaos
Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet was seriously backed up Friday morning as a long line of vehicles headed to the ReAwaken America Tour at the Global Vision Bible Church. Event hosted by Wilson County church leads to traffic …. Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet was seriously...
wgnsradio.com
Avian Influenza Now Across Tennessee
(TENNESSEE) The Tennessee State Veterinarian is reporting a detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a commercial broiler chicken flock at a farm in Weakley County. The disease is now in all sections of the Volunteer State. Following a sudden spike in bird deaths, lab tests confirmed the presence...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee has sixth least-healthy population, study says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to a study by Forbes Advisory, several states across the country are ranked as having the least healthy population. Tennessee is ranked as the sixth least healthy population. Samantha Ehrlich, an associate professor at the University of Tennessee Department of Public Health, said 25 to...
fox17.com
Lawmaker wants personal marijuana possession to be a $25 fine instead of criminal
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee lawmaker is calling for personal marijuana possession to be subject to a civil fine instead of criminal charges. Representative Jesse Chism (D-Memphis-85) is the sponsor of HB309 which seeks to amend state law on marijuana possession. The bill defines personal marijuana possession as one ounce or less...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for their food and service.
fox17.com
ReAwaken America Tour held at Pastor Locke's church comes with religious pushback
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WZTV) — The ReAwaken America Tour is stopping in Mt. Juliet this weekend for the two-day event, with names like Eric Trump, Michael Flynn, and Roger Stone as expected speakers. The event is being held at Global Vision Church, where Pastor Locke has made headlines for...
bcsnn.com
Canaan Anderson Beats the Tennessee School Record for the Indoor Mile with 4:00.13
Competing less than 40 miles from his hometown of Murfreesboro, redshirt sophomore Canaan Anderson took down the Tennessee school record in the indoor mile with a time of 4:00.13 on Saturday at the Vanderbilt Invitational. His mark dethroned John Wright's 4:02.4 program standard that had stood since 1977. Anderson's four-minute...
This Is The Quirkiest Town In Tennessee
Reader's Digest found the 50 most unique towns in the country, including this quirky spot in Tennessee.
