Michigan City, IN

laportecounty.life

Michigan City High hosts La Porte for rivalry doubleheader & Heritage Night – honoring alumni & WWII Veteran

Michigan City High School played host to one of their biggest nights of the year on Friday. The Wolves welcomed the La Porte Slicers for a boys/girls basketball rivalry doubleheader as well as celebrated Heritage Night, where athlete & pep-band alumni from the recent past to as far back as decades ago were commemorated on the court.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

Rev. Dr. Rameen M. Jackson delivers a thought provoking and profoundly revealing address

On Sunday, January 15th, the biological birthday of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., a Southern Baptist preacher, theologian, and disciple of Jesus Christ, who would have turned 94 years old had he lived were treated to inspirational and motivational words of wisdom at the Katie Hall Educational Foundation, Inc.’s “37th Anniversary Observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. National Holiday Law” Program.
GARY, IN
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Constructing a New Career with Free 11-Week Job Training Program at YWCA

If you've ever considered a career in the construction or utilities trades but aren't sure how to get started, a local program is offering a way to get your foot in the door. The YWCA Metropolitan Chicago is now accepting applications for this year's 11-week [email protected], which pays its trainees a stipend to learn the basics of those trades. Classes start Feb. 6; the application deadline is Jan. 27. Eligible participants need to be unemployed, 18 years or older with a high school diploma and valid driver's license.
CHICAGO, IL
Forest Park Review

Chicago West Side meat wholesaler moving to Forest Park

Purely Meats, a meat wholesaler and butcher shop that has been based in Chicago for over 80 years, is planning to move to Forest Park’s Industrial Drive corridor. The company processes and sells meat to grocery stores and restaurants in bulk, and residents can take advantage of its online store and a physical butcher shop. Purely Meats is currently based in Chicago’s West Humboldt Park, at 4345 W. Division St., and it uses the former Moo & Oink grocery store in the Austin neighborhood, at 4848 W. Madison St. But before it can start operations in Forest Park, the village council will need to allow meat processing in I-2 industrial zoning districts.
FOREST PARK, IL
tourcounsel.com

Orland Square | Shopping mall in Orland Park, Illinois

In the suburb of Orlando Park, southwest of Chicago, you can visit the Orland Square Mall. Its commercial offer is headed by Macy's and JCPenney department stores. There is a bit of everything in this mall in Chicago, as there are also several well-known fashion and accessory brands such as American Eagle, Coach, Guess, Eddie Bauer and the Victoria's Secret underwear store. You should also visit the Rally House store to find clothes and all kinds of items from the city's sports teams.
ORLAND PARK, IL
laportecounty.life

Northwest Health – Porter Announces New Board Members

Valparaiso, IN – Ashley Dickinson, Chief Executive Officer for Northwest Health, recently welcomed two new members to the Northwest Health - Porter board of trustees: Drs. Douglas Mazurek and Michael Woods. “Our Board of Trustees is a highly committed group of leaders who are dedicated to the delivery or...
PORTER, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

La Porte Turns to License Plate Readers

(La Porte, IN) - The city of La Porte is going to have license plate readers installed to help crack down on crime. The city’s Board of Public Works & Safety on Wednesday unanimously approved a two year contract with the provider. Under the contract, the provider will install and maintain about a dozen cameras reading the license plate numbers on vehicles.
LA PORTE, IN
WGN News

Woman beaten to death inside South Side home

CHICAGO — A woman was found dead after being beaten to death in an apartment on South Side Saturday afternoon. Police found the woman in the bedroom of an apartment at the 11100 block of South Vernon Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Police reported that she had blunt trauma to the head and body and was […]
CHICAGO, IL
WNDU

Michigan City Police investigating death of child

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after a child died in Michigan City on Friday afternoon. According to the Michigan City Police Department, officers were dispatched to a report of an unresponsive child in a house in the 800 block W. 6th Street around 2:40 p.m. First responders on scene attempted life-saving measures on the child, but resuscitative efforts were unsuccessful.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WGN News

Jesse Jackson visits inmates at Cook County Jail

CHICAGO — Rainbow PUSH officials made a special visit Saturday to the inmates of the Cook County Jail hoping to inspire them. A whole host of visitors were led by civil rights icon Jesse Jackson. One of his top aides was there too, all part of an effort to engage with those inside, many of […]
CHICAGO, IL

