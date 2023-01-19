Next-Gen Toyota Tacoma Still Testing, Will Rival Ford Ranger

Read full article on original website
Ford Maverick Assembly Plant To Add Third Shift This July
In its very first year on sale, the Ford Maverick proved to be a tremendous success by any regard, even amid crippling supply chain issues that hampered production of the new compact pickup. Even so, the Ford Maverick managed to outsell its big brother, the Ford Ranger, last year, while the automaker took a whopping 86,000 orders for the 2023 model in just a week before shutting order banks down. Now, with production of the 2023 Maverick underway at the Hermosillo Assembly plant in Mexico, that same facility will soon add a third shift, according to Uniradio Informa.
2023 Ford Mustang Wheels: Here Are The 16 Available Options
The 2023 Ford Mustang has a plethora of wheel options – 16, to be exact. Today, Ford Authority is breaking down every wheel option available for the final model year of the pony car’s sixth generation, by model/trim level and package. The first 2023 Mustang wheel option is...
Winnebago eRV2 Prototype Debuts As Ford E-Transit Test Van
A host of companies have been building and selling upfitted vans based on the Ford Transit for years – including Winnebago, while The Blue Oval itself is working to capture a piece of that market via the recently-revealed Transit Trail. However, Winnebago is also exploring the idea of all-electric camper alternatives, having previously shown off its eRV concept roughly one year ago. Interestingly, that model was based on the regular Transit – not the all-electric E-Transit, but that isn’t the case with the new Winnebago eRV2 concept.
2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R Dyno Test Reveals True Power: Video
With deliveries of the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R underway, we’ve been treated to many reviews and comparison tests in recent weeks, all of which have been particularly glowing. In fact, the Raptor R even beat out its chief (and only, really) rival, the Ram TRX, in one recent comparison test between the two supercharged, V8-powered, off-road-focused pickups. Now, Late Model Restoration has managed to get a 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R on the dyno, and the results of that effort are certainly interesting.
Ford Super Duty Discount Non-Existent In January 2023
The Blue Oval has once again opted to forego offering any sort of Ford Super Duty discount during January 2023. That means there are no incentives or deals available toward the purchase or lease of the highly popular heavy pickup line this month, regardless of region. Considering that ongoing supplier...
Ford Dealers In Europe May Also Switch To Fixed Pricing
One of the main sticking points of Ford’s decision to ask its dealers to opt in or opt out of its new Model e Certified programs was that those opting to sell EVs in the future must do so at fixed prices. The new program has led to much controversy both in the U.S. and Canada – including a few lawsuits – though ultimately, most American dealers opted to not only obtain Model e certification, but also for the higher-tier Elite status, while Australia Ford dealers will apparently continue to set their own prices. Now, according to German publication Automobilwoche, Ford dealers in Europe may follow suit and also switch to fixed pricing in the coming years.
Ford Maverick Rival From GM May Be All Electric Pickup
The Ford Maverick has thus far proven to be a massive hit with buyers and critics alike, with demand for the compact pickup vastly exceeding supply thus far. Meanwhile, the Maverick doesn’t have much competition at the moment either, save for the Hyundai Santa Cruz, which would make it safe to assume that more automakers might want to jump back into this once-dead segment. However, as Ford Authority reported in July 2021, General Motors – The Blue Oval’s chief cross-town rival – has no plans to make a Ford Maverick rival, though earlier this month, it was discovered that GM was benchmarking the compact pickup. Now, it seems as if GM might make a Maverick rival after all – albeit an all-electric one, according to Automotive News.
MegaRaptor 7 Debuts As Latest Ford Super Duty Conversion
MegaRexx has made a name for itself in recent years after cranking out some seriously wild machines – most notably, the MegaRaptor, which is actually a Ford Super Duty transformed into a Ford F-150 Raptor lookalike, albeit with with even wilder looks and gigantic tires as large as 46 inches in diameter. The company also recently created what it calls the MegaBronc, which is another Super Duty-based build that gives those craving a larger Ford Bronco a suitable alternative. Now, MegaRexx is back with yet another crazy creation – the MegaRaptor 7, which is the latest installment in what is now an annual tradition that dates back to 2016, when the original debuted.
Ford EcoSport Sales Place Almost Last In Q4 2022
ECOSPORT -51.22% 3,007 6,165 -28.20% 29,193 40,659. In Canada, Ford EcoSport deliveries totaled 1,081 units in Q4 2022, an increase of about 82 percent compared to 593 units sold in Q4 2021. During the complete 2022 calendar year, EcoSport sales increased about 2 percent to 3,036 units. MODEL Q4 2022...
Ford Stock Down Three Percent During Week Of January 9th – January 13th, 2023
The value of Ford stock dropped during the January 16th, 2023 – January 16th, 2023 timeframe. Shares closed the week at $12.40, which represented a three percent dip, or $0.32 per share decreased in value, compared to the prior week’s closing value of $12.72. Movement & Ranges. Ford...
1967 Ford Mustang GT350 Tribute Convertible Up For Auction
Early Ford Mustang Shelby models are – and always have been – favorites among both enthusiasts and collectors alike, but for those that don’t have a hefty amount of money in the bank, are generally unobtainable. That’s precisely where tribute cars come into play – vehicles made to look just like something like a Shelby GT350 or GT500, albeit without the hefty price tag or historical prominence. That also figures to be the case with this very nice 1967 Ford Mustang GT350 tribute convertible that’s currently up for grabs at Bring a Trailer, too.
New Ford Vehicles Get Higher Destination Charges For 2023
Destination charges have long been a point of contention between new vehicle buyers and automakers, and in recent years, those mandatory costs have only risen. While automakers like Ford claim that these charges cover precisely what one might think – the delivery cost of a new vehicle – some have claimed that those companies actually make a profit on these charges, prompting multiple lawsuits to be filed in recent years. Regardless, Ford has once again increased the destination fees on some of its 2023 model year vehicles, according to a dealer bulletin recently seen by Cars Direct.
Michigan Still A Contender For Ford EV Battery Plant: Report
As it seeks to produce 600k EVs annually by 2024 and two million each year by 2026, Ford has been turning over every proverbial rock when it comes to securing enough raw materials to make that happen, partnering with a wide array of suppliers across the entire globe. One of those companies is Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL), the world’s largest battery producer, which is also based out of China. The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding last summer with the intentions of building a new Ford EV battery plant in either the U.S. or Mexico, though Virginia recently pulled out of consideration, citing CATL’s Chinese ties. However, it seems as if Michigan is still in the running as a potential site for the future Ford EV plant, according to the Detroit Free Press.
Ford To Cut 1,000 Jobs At Cologne Amid EV Transition
In Europe, Ford is aiming to go all-electric in its passenger vehicle lineup by 2030 and produce 600k EVs annually by 2026. As such, it has already discontinued the Ford Fiesta and Focus, and is adding seven new all-electric models in that region by 2024, a list that includes two new crossovers riding on Volkswagen’s MEB platform – one of which may be called the Explorer Sport – though it also excludes entry-level models of any sort. However, there is one particular downside that comes with this transition – EVs don’t require as much labor to produce as ICE vehicles, which is precisely why Ford will reportedly cut over 1,000 jobs at the Cologne Assembly plant, according to the German publication Automobilwoche, as reported by Reuters.
1979 Ford Mustang From ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Gets Diecast Model
Greenlight Collectibles has revealed a host of Blue Oval-based die-cast models in recent months, including Ford Mustang Mach-E New York taxi and police pilot vehicle replicas, as well as the 1986 Ford Taurus that appeared in the movie Tommy Boy. Now, that same company has turned its attention to the 1979 Ford Mustang that starred in the hit TV series Charlie’s Angels, though it wasn’t the only pony car that showed up in that particular show.
2023 Lincoln Navigator: Here Are The Only Two Changes
For the sixth model year of its fourth generation, the 2023 Lincoln Navigator receives very minor changes and updates compared to the prior, 2022 model year. In fact, the sole change for this model year has to do with the vehicle’s exterior color options. 2023 Lincoln Navigator Model Line.
Stellantis Benchmarking Lincoln Navigator
Benchmarking is a common practice in the automotive world as companies work overtime to keep tabs on what the competition is doing, as well as make products that are, by all accounts, superior. This is true of Ford and Stellantis, of course, which routinely benchmark each other’s vehicles. In recent months, in fact, Ford Authority has spotted FoMoCo benchmarking the Jeep Wagoneer, as well as Stellantis benchmarking the Ford F-150 Lightning. Now, it seems as if Stellantis is also benchmarking the Lincoln Navigator, another one of its rivals.
This 1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Appeared In A James Bond Movie
The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, California is a true enthusiast’s dream, a place filled with all sorts of cool vehicles – whether they be concepts, rare one-offs, newer prototypes, movie/TV stars, and just about everything else in between. Petersen constantly rotates out its selection as well, which recently included the 2001 Lincoln MK9 Concept and 2017 Ford Bronco RTR racer piloted by Vaughn Gittin Jr. The Petersen is also where Ford Authority recently came across the Bond In Motion exhibit, which included the 1969 Mercury Cougar XR-7 convertible that starred in the 1969 James Bond film On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, as well as this 1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1 from the 1971 flick Diamonds are Forever.
Ford Mustang Among Top Used Cars With Largest Price Drops
Aside from attracting plenty of eyeballs on the new vehicle market, the Ford Mustang has also long represented a solid value as a used car too, ranking among iSeeCar’s top ten used vehicles with the smallest price increases more than once and making the list of the top 10 vehicles that hold their value the best, though that same company’s Car Affordability Index released last fall found that the pony car was past the point of being what one might call “affordable.” Now, iSeeCars has released the latest data revolving around used car prices, and found that the Ford Mustang has experienced one of the largest price drops of any such vehicle over the past few months.
Lincoln Corsair Sales Jump To Segment Third Place In Q4 2022
During the fourth quarter of 2022, Lincoln Corsair sales increased in the United States and Mexico while decreasing in Canada. In the United States, Lincoln Corsair deliveries totaled 7,591 units in Q4 2022, an increase of about 31 percent compared to 5,785 units sold in Q4 2021. During the complete...
