Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Identifies the 78 Shelter to House MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
This New Jersey Restaurant Was Once an Infamous Mob HangoutTravel MavenCliffside Park, NJ
Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Closed Since August of 2022, Reopening This SummerJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feetRoger MarshGreenwich, CT
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Related
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Mustang Wheels: Here Are The 16 Available Options
The 2023 Ford Mustang has a plethora of wheel options – 16, to be exact. Today, Ford Authority is breaking down every wheel option available for the final model year of the pony car’s sixth generation, by model/trim level and package. The first 2023 Mustang wheel option is...
fordauthority.com
Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Engine Up For Auction
While the majority of automotive auctions we come across pertain to entire vehicles, sometimes, those types of sales feature things like parts, accessories, and even entire engines. That’s true of this new listing over at Bring a Trailer, which is for an S197-gen Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 engine – the much-lauded supercharged Ford 5.4L V8 powerplant. For someone looking at a replacement for that same vehicle or perhaps an engine to stuff in something a bit older, it’s certainly an enticing offering that may even wind up selling for less than a brand new one straight from the automaker.
Top Speed
A Closer Look At The Ford P.I. Utility: The Fastest Police Car Of 2023
The fastest cop car today is not what you might expect, and this car is everywhere. It is the Ford Police Interceptor Utility, which is the best-selling Police vehicle in America. Because of the similarities between the Interceptor Utility EcoBoost and the Ford Explorer, many people confuse these two cars with each other. After all, on any given day, you might drive by a soccer mom picking up her kids from school in a Ford Explorer.
fordauthority.com
Ford Escape Among Most Popular Used SUVs Of 2022
The Ford Escape has earned plenty of praise for providing used vehicle shoppers with a great value in recent months, accumulating both a spot on iSeeCars’ list of the top 10 most popular used vehicles of 2022, as well as a 2023 Best CPO Value in America Award from Vincentric. Now, iSeeCars is once again recognizing the Ford Escape, this time for being one of the most popular used SUVs in 2022.
fordauthority.com
New Ford Vehicles Get Higher Destination Charges For 2023
Destination charges have long been a point of contention between new vehicle buyers and automakers, and in recent years, those mandatory costs have only risen. While automakers like Ford claim that these charges cover precisely what one might think – the delivery cost of a new vehicle – some have claimed that those companies actually make a profit on these charges, prompting multiple lawsuits to be filed in recent years. Regardless, Ford has once again increased the destination fees on some of its 2023 model year vehicles, according to a dealer bulletin recently seen by Cars Direct.
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
Pilot who permitted his children to enter cockpit, which tragically lead to the plane losing control and crashing
On March 23, 1994, a Russian owned airline called Aeroflot had a scheduled flight from Moscow, Russia to the Kai Tak Airport in Hong Kong. The flight was to be completed using one of their newly purchased A310 aircrafts.
First-Ever 2024 Ford Mustang GT Will Sell For An Insane Amount Of Money
The seventh-generation Ford Mustang was revealed late last year, but excited fans of the iconic pony car will have to wait for the 2024 model year to get their hands on one. However, as early as January 28, you could claim to be the owner of VIN 001 of the 2024 Mustang GT, as the very first model to roll off the line is being auctioned at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction.
Carscoops
Ford Mustang-Based Python Is One Of Just 12 In Existence
An extraordinarily rare ‘Python’ Ford Mustang has been listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace with a $45,000 asking price. The story goes that work on the Python started in the mid-1960s as a project that Carroll Shelby could use to replace the AC Cobra. Both Coupe and Convertible prototypes were built before the project was scrapped. Fast forward to 1981 and a man named Alvin Kelly found an original prototype body and built up four prototypes with the help of McKinley Thompson, the designer that originally created the car.
1963 Corvette Theft Proven False
Sadly, car thieves have been preying on owners of classic cars, like a man who legitimately had his 1963 Corvette split-window stolen while attending a car show in Michigan. Then there are people who fabricate essentially the same story, only they have an ulterior motive. That’s what police say happened in Pennsylvania when Joel Treece said his ’63 split-window Corvette was stolen at the Carlisle Car Show back in April of 2022.
Electric Ford Mustang Mach-E hearse revealed
Coachbuilder Colman MIlne has converted the Ford Mustang Mach-E into an electric hearse and limousine. The British company is now offering them along with a Tesla hearse.
Man arrested for the most Canadian crime of all time
On Tuesday, police in Canada shared that they arrested a man who had allegedly thrown a fishing rod at a car traveling on a freeway in the country.
GM Just Announced An All-New Small-Block V8 Is Coming
GM just announced there will be an all-new small-block V8. Here's what we know. The post GM Just Announced An All-New Small-Block V8 Is Coming appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
2023 Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang Revealed
Carroll Shelby – a name that grew synonymous with Ford performance over the years thanks to his monumental motorsports efforts and many fortified Blue Oval-based builds – passed away back in 2012, but his legacy lives on to this day in the form of not only official Ford products – but also the company that bears his name – Shelby American. That particular outfit celebrated its own 60th anniversary last year with the launch of the latest Shelby GT500KR, based on the S550-gen Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. Now, that same organization is celebrating 100 years since its namesake’s birth with the debut of another special model – the 2023 Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang.
torquenews.com
Supply Chain Crisis Over; Stored F-150s Begin To Get The Semiconductors They Need
Though it has slipped far into the background, the supply chain problem has impacted Ford and other automakers for at least the last two years -- until very recently, in fact. Now, as the supply of semiconductors has increased the chipless trucks that were placed into storage are getting the semiconductors they need and heading for sale.
Ford Is Paying People To Cancel Their 2023 Bronco SUV Orders
With supply chain issues still hampering deliveries of the ever-popular Bronco, Ford is now paying buyers $2,500 to purchase another vehicle instead of the retro off-roader. This is according to Cars Direct (CD), which cites an incentive bulletin sent to Blue Oval dealers. The internal document says 2023 Bronco customers will be compensated with a $2,500 discount if they cancel their order and buy another vehicle. The "2023-Model Bronco Cancel Order & Purchase Replacement Offer" stipulates that customers will be incentivized to cancel their '23 Bronco orders and retail order a different permitted MY2023 Ford vehicle.
Carscoops
14-Year-Old Dodge Challenger Dusts Mustang And Camaro Outselling Both In 2022
The Dodge Challenger might rest on a 14-year-old platform being on sale since 2008 and have a motor that both sounds like a dinosaur and runs on them, but it’s officially the tyrant king of the muscle car scene for the second straight year. Recently revealed 2022 sales figures from the big three show that it smoked competition from the Ford Mustang and the Chevrolet Camaro.
msn.com
Can You Buy a Car Directly From an Automaker to Avoid a Dealer Markup?
Some car manufacturers are challenging the conventional dealership model—but it’s not as simple as it sounds. A Tesla store in Paramus, N.J. Anyone who has tried buying a car in the past few years knows it’s not an easy process. Between low inventory due to parts shortages and high dealer markups, a trip to the dealership can become a real headache. Instead of haggling with sales managers, is it possible to purchase your next vehicle directly from the manufacturer to avoid a markup?
fordauthority.com
Ford EV Battery Plant Rejection Criticized By Michigan Gov
As it invests $50 billion in electrification with a goal of producing two million EVs annually by 2026, Ford is leaning on a large number of suppliers from around the globe to secure the materials it needs to meet that lofty goal, in addition to its own-joint venture efforts. One of those companies is Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL) – a Chinese outfit that’s the world’s largest producer of batteries – which has been scoping out locations for a new North American-based plant in both Mexico and the U.S. for months now. One such location was the state of Virginia, but as Ford Authority reported last week, Governor Glenn Youngkin rejected those plans – citing the company’s Chinese roots – nixing a Ford EV battery plant that would have created 2,500 jobs. Now, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has criticized that decision, calling it a “political determination,” according to Detroit News.
fordauthority.com
Winnebago eRV2 Prototype Debuts As Ford E-Transit Test Van
A host of companies have been building and selling upfitted vans based on the Ford Transit for years – including Winnebago, while The Blue Oval itself is working to capture a piece of that market via the recently-revealed Transit Trail. However, Winnebago is also exploring the idea of all-electric camper alternatives, having previously shown off its eRV concept roughly one year ago. Interestingly, that model was based on the regular Transit – not the all-electric E-Transit, but that isn’t the case with the new Winnebago eRV2 concept.
Comments / 4