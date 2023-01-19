Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Say Goodbye To West Coast Envy: In-N-Out Is Opening Locations In The EastTy D.Nashville, TN
Tennessee Pastors Call Out ReAwaken America Tour for Peddling "Unholy" TheologyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Burger Wars: Is Krystal Ready for In-N-Out & Whataburger?Jack BeaversTennessee State
Tom Brady has made decision on next season, according to Buccaneers teammates
If Tom Brady is going to return for a 24th year in the NFL, some of his Buccaneers teammates reportedly seem to think it won’t be with Tampa Bay. Multiple players got the sense, from their final interactions of the season with Brady, that he has no intention to play a fourth year with the Buccaneers, NFL Network reported on Saturday. “I’d be surprised if he’s back,” one Buccaneer told the outlet. “He sounded like a person saying goodbye for good,” another said. After the Buccaneers were routed by the Cowboys in the NFC wild-card round on Monday, the 45-year-old Brady said he would...
New NFL team emerges as Tom Brady frontrunner?
Tom Brady’s looming free agency continues to be one of the more intriguing NFL stories heading into the offseason. Earlier this week the Tampa Bay Buccaneers parted ways with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. Whether that makes Brady more or less likely to commit to the organization after last season’s disastrous run remains unclear.
Football World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Wife's Chad Henne Message
Brittany Mahomes is all aboard the Chad Henne bandwagon. Patrick Mahomes' high-ankle sprain opened the door for the veteran Henne to get significant playing time in the first half of Saturday's Jaguars-Chiefs game. Henne delivered, leading Kansas City on a 98-yard touchdown drive just ...
Report: There Will Be 'Mutiny' If 1 Quarterback Returns As Starting QB Next Season
It's rare that a single player becomes so unpopular in his own locker room that there are whispers that players simply will not accept them being a part of the starting lineup. But that may just be the case for one embattled quarterback right now. Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, NFL insider ...
49ers have already made QB decision for 2023?
The San Francisco 49ers are currently riding rookie quarterback Brock Purdy to playoff success, and he has impressed many during his unexpected late-season audition. That audition has apparently made quite the impression on the team’s brass. The 49ers have already privately decided that Purdy will get the chance to start in 2023 ahead of Trey... The post 49ers have already made QB decision for 2023? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas
For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
Caleb Williams commits to Tennessee
Linebacker Caleb Williams announced his opportunity to play for Tennessee on Friday. “Excited and blessed to announce I have received the opportunity to play for my dream school Vol football as a PWO,” Williams announced. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Williams played at Liberty in 2022. He came to Liberty from...
Tennessee Vols have identified their next big QB target
It appears the Tennessee Vols have already identified their next big quarterback recruiting target. According to Rivals.com national recruiting director Adam Gorney, Tennessee has made it clear to 2025 four-star quarterback Cutter Boley that he’s the Vols’ top quarterback priority in the 2025 recruiting class. From Rivals.com:. The...
Look: Football World Is Ripping Cris Collinsworth For Comment During Chiefs-Jaguars Game
The story of Saturday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars has been the health of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who left the game briefly due to an ankle injury. But NFL fans on social media are talking about the game's other quarterback, too. Trevor Lawrence got a ...
Patrick Mahomes furious with Andy Reid, Chiefs for taking him out
Patrick Mahomes exited Saturday’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with an ankle injury, and he put up a big fight before leaving. Mahomes suffered an ankle injury late in the first quarter of the game after Arden Key fell on his leg (video here). Mahomes remained in the game for the... The post Patrick Mahomes furious with Andy Reid, Chiefs for taking him out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL World Reacts To Gisele Bundchen 'Relationship' News
Gisele Bundchen was once again spotted with her notable trainer, Joaquim Valente, earlier this month. Photos of Gisele and Joaquim went viral on social media earlier in January, following Tom Brady's loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round. According to PEOPLE, Gisele and Joaquim have a ...
Skip Bayless Predicting 2 Notable Upsets This Weekend
Four of the six games in Super Wildcard Weekend were won by the home team. But Skip Bayless believes that there will be at least one big upset on the road in the Divisional Round. On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless predicted that the New York Giants will upset the Philadelphia Eagles this ...
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
The national media cost Tennessee Vols HC Josh Heupel a significant amount of cash
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel missed out on a significant amount of cash this month and he has the national media to blame for it. According to to Go Vols 247, if Tennessee had finished ranked inside the top five of the final AP Top 25 poll, Heupel would’ve received an additional $150,000 in incentive money.
TCU ripped for shocking graphic
The TCU Horned Frogs made controversial headlines this week when they hired former Baylor Bears staffer Kendal Briles as offensive coordinator. Briles was previously the quarterbacks coach and the offensive coordinator for the Arkansas Razorbacks and worked under his father, Art, at Baylor, where the elder Briles was eventually fired for covering up systemic rape committed Read more... The post TCU ripped for shocking graphic appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Steelers Great QB Ben Roethlisberger “Would Bet” On Offense Being More Aggressive In 2023
The Pittsburgh Steelers are giving Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada another chance and former legendary quarterback Ben Roethlisberger thinks the play-caller in his final NFL season will be more aggressive in getting the ball down the field with the young playmakers in his next chance at the helm of the unit.
Josh Allen Career End Predicted by 'PacMan' Jones: Bills vs. Bengals Nonsense
Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones predicts the end of Josh Allen’s career ahead of the Bills vs. Bengals playoff clash.
Lane Kiffin sends tweet referencing Vols HC Josh Heupel
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin seemingly always has the Tennessee Vols on his mind. Kiffin, who was the head coach at Tennessee in 2009 before leaving for USC, regularly sends tweets about the Vols. On Friday, Kiffin tweeted a photo of an Orange and White plane sitting on...
Mike Vrabel provides update Tennessee Titans' offensive coordinator search
The Tennessee Titans have a general manager. Now it's time to find an offensive coordinator. The Titans fired offensive coordinator Todd Downing on Jan. 9 after he led one of the worst offenses in the NFL, averaging the fifth-fewest points and third-fewest yards per game in 2022. Titans coach Mike Vrabel and new general manager Ran Carthon will be tasked with replacing Downing and revitalizing a Titans offense that just two years ago averaged more than 30...
Former NFL head coach considered a “prime candidate” for Titans OC job
In a recent appearance on Ramon, Kayla, & Will with 104.5 The Zone, ESPN’s senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler identified former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy as a “prime candidate” to be the Tennessee Titans‘ next offensive coordinator. Nagy was the offensive coordinator for the...
