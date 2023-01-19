Ford F-150 Named Top Rated Truck By Edmunds For Third Year

Read full article on original website
In its very first year on sale, the Ford Maverick proved to be a tremendous success by any regard, even amid crippling supply chain issues that hampered production of the new compact pickup. Even so, the Ford Maverick managed to outsell its big brother, the Ford Ranger, last year, while the automaker took a whopping 86,000 orders for the 2023 model in just a week before shutting order banks down. Now, with production of the 2023 Maverick underway at the Hermosillo Assembly plant in Mexico, that same facility will soon add a third shift, according to Uniradio Informa.
As Ford Authority reported back in July of last year, a very strange new Ford Bronco variant – dubbed “Oates” – mysteriously appeared on an official National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) VIN decoder, which listed all of the upcoming trim levels for the 2023 model year. This led many to assume that the Ford Bronco Oates might be the latest addition to the SUV’s lineup, though as of today, that hasn’t happened. However, Ford Authority recently spied what may be a Ford Bronco Oates prototype driving around, or perhaps something different altogether.
The F-150 Lightning continues to garner its share of awards. This time Edmunds has named the F-150 Lightning winner of its Top-Rated Electric Award. This is the second award for the pickup line from the car-info site. In its second award of the year, the conventional Ford F-150 was honored for its many decades of innovation.
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. – The Hyundai IONIQ 5 was named the Edmunds Top Rated Electric SUV of 2023, adding to its extensive list of prestigious awards. The Edmunds Top Rated Electric SUV category includes segments across all mainstream, luxury, super luxury, and performance electric SUVs. According to Edmunds, the...
Ford is in the midst of launching a host of new products in Europe, completely overhauling its van lineup in the process. In addition to the all-electric E-Transit, E-Tourneo Custom, and E-Transit Custom, FoMoCo also revealed the all-new 2022 Tourneo Connect in October 2021, though that particular model is just a rebadged Volkswagen Caddy with the same drivetrain options and output, albeit renamed to fit within the Blue Oval family. Now, Ford Authority has spotted the next-generation Ford Transit Courier – a model that slots below the Tourneo Connect in the automaker’s European van lineup – driving around wearing a production body.
Consumer Reports has long sung the praises of the Ford Edge, most recently adding the crossover to its list of the safest and most reliable used three-year-old vehicles on the market, as well as the best mid-size SUVs in terms of reliability and fuel efficiency. Now, the accolades continue to roll in, as the 2018 Ford Edge – in particular – has been named as one of the best used two-row SUVs with the best fuel economy, once again by Consumer Reports.
MegaRexx has made a name for itself in recent years after cranking out some seriously wild machines – most notably, the MegaRaptor, which is actually a Ford Super Duty transformed into a Ford F-150 Raptor lookalike, albeit with with even wilder looks and gigantic tires as large as 46 inches in diameter. The company also recently created what it calls the MegaBronc, which is another Super Duty-based build that gives those craving a larger Ford Bronco a suitable alternative. Now, MegaRexx is back with yet another crazy creation – the MegaRaptor 7, which is the latest installment in what is now an annual tradition that dates back to 2016, when the original debuted.
One of the main sticking points of Ford’s decision to ask its dealers to opt in or opt out of its new Model e Certified programs was that those opting to sell EVs in the future must do so at fixed prices. The new program has led to much controversy both in the U.S. and Canada – including a few lawsuits – though ultimately, most American dealers opted to not only obtain Model e certification, but also for the higher-tier Elite status, while Australia Ford dealers will apparently continue to set their own prices. Now, according to German publication Automobilwoche, Ford dealers in Europe may follow suit and also switch to fixed pricing in the coming years.
Since its launch, the next-generation Ford Ranger has faced tremendous demand in the select markets where the new mid-size pickup is already on sale, including Australia, where customers face wait times of up to a year, depending on spec. Ford has since ramped up production of the new Ranger to meet that demand, but those efforts have been further hampered by everything from biohazard concerns to a handful of quality issues, most of which have since been resolved by the automaker. Now, however, some next-generation Ford Ranger owners are once again dealing with problems so severe that they prompted The Blue Oval to replace a total of nine examples of the pickup so far, according to Drive.
The value of Ford stock dropped during the January 16th, 2023 – January 16th, 2023 timeframe. Shares closed the week at $12.40, which represented a three percent dip, or $0.32 per share decreased in value, compared to the prior week’s closing value of $12.72. Movement & Ranges. Ford...
Early Ford Mustang Shelby models are – and always have been – favorites among both enthusiasts and collectors alike, but for those that don’t have a hefty amount of money in the bank, are generally unobtainable. That’s precisely where tribute cars come into play – vehicles made to look just like something like a Shelby GT350 or GT500, albeit without the hefty price tag or historical prominence. That also figures to be the case with this very nice 1967 Ford Mustang GT350 tribute convertible that’s currently up for grabs at Bring a Trailer, too.
