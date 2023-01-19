Ford F-150 Named Top Rated Truck By Edmunds For Third Year

Since its launch, the next-generation Ford Ranger has faced tremendous demand in the select markets where the new mid-size pickup is already on sale, including Australia, where customers face wait times of up to a year, depending on spec. Ford has since ramped up production of the new Ranger to meet that demand, but those efforts have been further hampered by everything from biohazard concerns to a handful of quality issues, most of which have since been resolved by the automaker. Now, however, some next-generation Ford Ranger owners are once again dealing with problems so severe that they prompted The Blue Oval to replace a total of nine examples of the pickup so far, according to Drive.

6 DAYS AGO