FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Dead and Several Injured in California Shooting, Gunman on the Loosehard and smartLos Angeles, CA
10 Killed In Mass Firing In Los Angeles At Lunar New Year FestivalDaily DigestLos Angeles, CA
Standoff With Mass Shooting Suspect Ends In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Enhanced Santa Ana Wind Warning Issued for The Southern California and Las Vegas Prone Zones for Damaging Winds; DetailsSouthern California Weather ForceSanta Ana, CA
9 Dead and Multiple Injured in Monterey Park Mass ShootingcreteMonterey Park, CA
2urbangirls.com
Fitness chain struggles to keep up with demand as members return to gym
The noticeable increase in the number of people working out since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold is long overdue. But the most popular gym in the Los Angeles area has not been able to keep up with the demand, leaving many wondering why. In March 2020, gyms across the area...
2urbangirls.com
Several southland Regal Theaters set to close due to bankruptcy
LOS ANGELES – More than three dozen Regal movie theaters, including a total of three in Los Angeles and Orange counties, will be closing as the chain’s parent company winds its way through bankruptcy. According to court documents filed this week, Cineworld plans to shutter 39 theaters across...
2urbangirls.com
Chevalier set to open 2023 Pan African Film & Arts Festival
LOS ANGELES — The PAN AFRICAN FILM & ARTS FESTIVAL (PAFF) announced that CHEVALIER will open its 31st film festival in Los Angeles on Feb. 9, 2023, at the Directors Guild of America. The star-studded red carpet gala will be hosted by NFL-Pro turned actor Thomas Q. Jones (“P-Valley”), the Festival’s 2023 Celebrity Host.
2urbangirls.com
Powerball Lottery jackpot grows to $502 million
LOS ANGELES – There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is expected to grow to $502 million. There were also no tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the...
2urbangirls.com
LA County gas prices on the rise
LOS ANGELES – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Sunday for the seventh time in the last eight days, increasing three-tenths of a cent to $4.522. The average price is 1.6 cents more than one week ago and 9.4 cents...
2urbangirls.com
Long Beach awards $6 million in loans to affordable housing developers
LONG BEACH, Calif. – The city of Long Beach announced Friday it has awarded $6.1 million in loans overseen by its nonprofit Long Beach Community Investment Company for two firms to purchase and develop affordable rental housing for those experiencing or at risk of becoming homeless. “This funding and...
2urbangirls.com
Orange County native joins Dodgers broadcast team
LOS ANGELES – Orange County native Stephen Nelson will join the Dodgers’ television broadcast team, calling more than 50 games for SportsNet LA when Joe Davis is unavailable due to his Fox Sports commitments, the team announced Friday. Nelson has called games and hosted studio shows for MLB...
2urbangirls.com
Thieves steal ATM machine from Orange County barber shop
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – An ATM machine was yanked out of a Huntington Beach barbershop and stolen early Saturday morning. The robbery was reported at 12:50 a.m. in the 19000 block of Brookhurst Street, according to Huntington Beach Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Cuchilla. “Upon arrival, officers located a business...
2urbangirls.com
10 dead, 10 wounded in LA area mass shooting
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. – Ten people have been killed and at least 10 others were wounded in a mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park, and the shooter was at large, authorities said Sunday. It occurred at 10:22 p.m. Saturday at the Star Dance Studio on...
2urbangirls.com
Another traffic accident logged along Metro Blue Line
LOS ANGELES – Four people suffered minor injuries Friday in a “train-vehicle incident” involving the Metro A Line in the South Los Angles area. Paramedics were sent to the 1300 block of East Washington Boulevard at 9:41 a.m., said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
2urbangirls.com
Motorist dies after driving off freeway embankment
LOS ANGELES – A motorist was killed Sunday when his vehicle drove off a freeway embankment on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the Harbor Gateway community of Los Angeles, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 7:03 a.m. to the northbound freeway, south of Redondo Beach Boulevard, where...
2urbangirls.com
Deputies shoot into moving vehicle in West Hollywood
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – West Hollywood sheriff’s deputies Saturday fired shots at a vehicle theft suspect during a pursuit. The shooting occurred at about 6 p.m. in the 1200 block of Alta Loma Road, according to Deputy Armando Viera. Viera did not say what led the deputies to...
2urbangirls.com
Person killed in traffic accident on South LA freeway
LOS ANGELES – A person was killed Saturday in a traffic crash involving at least five vehicles on the Santa Monica (10) Freeway in the Jefferson Park community of Los Angeles, authorities said. The crash occurred about 5:40 a.m. on the eastbound freeway at Crenshaw Boulevard, where a vehicle...
2urbangirls.com
Wrong-way driver kills 2 family members, leaves 3 hospitalized in Orange County
FONTANA, Calif. – A family is left devastated after a wrong-way driver crashed into a vehicle last Saturday on the 210 freeway in Fontana. The family is now mourning the father, Jose Plasencia, and 16-year-old daughter Mia. While their 3-year-old son Ivan is currently in the ICU with a low survival rate. Mother, Angelica on her second surgery and 5-year-old daughter Bianca with a broken leg.
2urbangirls.com
LA City Council adopts permanent tenant protections
LOS ANGELES – The City Council voted Friday for a package of permanent tenant protections in Los Angeles, aiming to assist renters as the local state of emergency due to COVID-19 is set to expire at the end of the month. The council voted 12-0 — with two recusals...
2urbangirls.com
Michigan man arrested in connection with fatal stabbing in Santa Monica
SANTA MONICA, Calif.- A 22-year-old man from Michigan suspected of fatally stabbing a man in Santa Monica whom he knew was in custody Friday after being extradited from his home state. Santa Monica Police Department detectives worked in conjunction with the Dearborn Police Department to obtain additional evidence connecting Mohamed...
2urbangirls.com
Man killed in LA area, suspect in custody
LOS ANGELES – A man in his 60s was fatally stabbed in the Mid-City section of Los Angeles Friday and a man in his 30s was injured and a man in his 60s was arrested, according to broadcast reports. The stabbing occurred around 3:50 p.m. in the 1900 block...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man fatally wounded at LA nursing home
LOS ANGELES – A 61-year-old man stabbed to death in a Mid-City nursing home was identified Saturday. Kevin Marine was a resident of the Los Angeles nursing home, according to the coroner’s office. The stabbing occurred about 4 p.m. Friday at the Crenshaw Nursing Home, in the 1900...
2urbangirls.com
Teen dies after being shot at Long Beach park
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Police Sunday were searching for the occupants of an SUV who drove up to a basketball court in Long Beach and opened fire, killing a 17-year-old boy and wounding two men. Officers responded to a report of gunshots at 1:51 p.m. Saturday at Silverado Park,...
2urbangirls.com
