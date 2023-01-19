ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Several southland Regal Theaters set to close due to bankruptcy

LOS ANGELES – More than three dozen Regal movie theaters, including a total of three in Los Angeles and Orange counties, will be closing as the chain’s parent company winds its way through bankruptcy. According to court documents filed this week, Cineworld plans to shutter 39 theaters across...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Chevalier set to open 2023 Pan African Film & Arts Festival

LOS ANGELES — The PAN AFRICAN FILM & ARTS FESTIVAL (PAFF) announced that CHEVALIER will open its 31st film festival in Los Angeles on Feb. 9, 2023, at the Directors Guild of America. The star-studded red carpet gala will be hosted by NFL-Pro turned actor Thomas Q. Jones (“P-Valley”), the Festival’s 2023 Celebrity Host.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Powerball Lottery jackpot grows to $502 million

LOS ANGELES – There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is expected to grow to $502 million. There were also no tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LA County gas prices on the rise

LOS ANGELES – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Sunday for the seventh time in the last eight days, increasing three-tenths of a cent to $4.522. The average price is 1.6 cents more than one week ago and 9.4 cents...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Long Beach awards $6 million in loans to affordable housing developers

LONG BEACH, Calif. – The city of Long Beach announced Friday it has awarded $6.1 million in loans overseen by its nonprofit Long Beach Community Investment Company for two firms to purchase and develop affordable rental housing for those experiencing or at risk of becoming homeless. “This funding and...
LONG BEACH, CA
Orange County native joins Dodgers broadcast team

LOS ANGELES – Orange County native Stephen Nelson will join the Dodgers’ television broadcast team, calling more than 50 games for SportsNet LA when Joe Davis is unavailable due to his Fox Sports commitments, the team announced Friday. Nelson has called games and hosted studio shows for MLB...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Thieves steal ATM machine from Orange County barber shop

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – An ATM machine was yanked out of a Huntington Beach barbershop and stolen early Saturday morning. The robbery was reported at 12:50 a.m. in the 19000 block of Brookhurst Street, according to Huntington Beach Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Cuchilla. “Upon arrival, officers located a business...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
10 dead, 10 wounded in LA area mass shooting

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. – Ten people have been killed and at least 10 others were wounded in a mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park, and the shooter was at large, authorities said Sunday. It occurred at 10:22 p.m. Saturday at the Star Dance Studio on...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Another traffic accident logged along Metro Blue Line

LOS ANGELES – Four people suffered minor injuries Friday in a “train-vehicle incident” involving the Metro A Line in the South Los Angles area. Paramedics were sent to the 1300 block of East Washington Boulevard at 9:41 a.m., said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Motorist dies after driving off freeway embankment

LOS ANGELES – A motorist was killed Sunday when his vehicle drove off a freeway embankment on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the Harbor Gateway community of Los Angeles, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 7:03 a.m. to the northbound freeway, south of Redondo Beach Boulevard, where...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deputies shoot into moving vehicle in West Hollywood

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – West Hollywood sheriff’s deputies Saturday fired shots at a vehicle theft suspect during a pursuit. The shooting occurred at about 6 p.m. in the 1200 block of Alta Loma Road, according to Deputy Armando Viera. Viera did not say what led the deputies to...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Person killed in traffic accident on South LA freeway

LOS ANGELES – A person was killed Saturday in a traffic crash involving at least five vehicles on the Santa Monica (10) Freeway in the Jefferson Park community of Los Angeles, authorities said. The crash occurred about 5:40 a.m. on the eastbound freeway at Crenshaw Boulevard, where a vehicle...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wrong-way driver kills 2 family members, leaves 3 hospitalized in Orange County

FONTANA, Calif. – A family is left devastated after a wrong-way driver crashed into a vehicle last Saturday on the 210 freeway in Fontana. The family is now mourning the father, Jose Plasencia, and 16-year-old daughter Mia. While their 3-year-old son Ivan is currently in the ICU with a low survival rate. Mother, Angelica on her second surgery and 5-year-old daughter Bianca with a broken leg.
FONTANA, CA
LA City Council adopts permanent tenant protections

LOS ANGELES – The City Council voted Friday for a package of permanent tenant protections in Los Angeles, aiming to assist renters as the local state of emergency due to COVID-19 is set to expire at the end of the month. The council voted 12-0 — with two recusals...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Michigan man arrested in connection with fatal stabbing in Santa Monica

SANTA MONICA, Calif.- A 22-year-old man from Michigan suspected of fatally stabbing a man in Santa Monica whom he knew was in custody Friday after being extradited from his home state. Santa Monica Police Department detectives worked in conjunction with the Dearborn Police Department to obtain additional evidence connecting Mohamed...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Man killed in LA area, suspect in custody

LOS ANGELES – A man in his 60s was fatally stabbed in the Mid-City section of Los Angeles Friday and a man in his 30s was injured and a man in his 60s was arrested, according to broadcast reports. The stabbing occurred around 3:50 p.m. in the 1900 block...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Authorities ID man fatally wounded at LA nursing home

LOS ANGELES – A 61-year-old man stabbed to death in a Mid-City nursing home was identified Saturday. Kevin Marine was a resident of the Los Angeles nursing home, according to the coroner’s office. The stabbing occurred about 4 p.m. Friday at the Crenshaw Nursing Home, in the 1900...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Shooting at Long Beach park leaves three wounded

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A 17-year-old boy was in critical condition Saturday and two men were hospitalized, the apparent unintended victims of a shooting at a Long Beach park. Officers responded to a report of gunshots at 1:51 p.m. at Silverado Park, in the 1500 block of West 31st Street, near Santa Fe Avenue, according to a Long Beach Police Department statement.
LONG BEACH, CA

