Florida Highway Patrol is reporting a Kissimmee man was killed overnight on Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando when he struck another vehicle that was making a turn. According to the accident report, around 1:45 a.m. the 34-year-old was headed northbound on OBT near Michigan Street south of downtown Orlando. The driver of a Ford Edge, a 38-year-old man also from Kissimmee, was headed southbound and turned left to travel east on Michigan. The Edge turned into the path of the motorcyclist, who struck the side of the Edge. FHP reports the motorcyclist was pronounced decease on-scene. The other driver was not injured and remained on scene.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO