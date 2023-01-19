ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocoa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westshoreroar.com

Area beaches continue to recover from hurricanes

The damage to beaches this year was a lot more than usually experienced in Brevard County. Many didn’t expect the two recent hurricanes — Ian and Nicole — were going to strengthen along the way and hit Melbourne back to back, leaving seaside damage in their wake.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WSOC Charlotte

Woman in custody after fatally shooting terminally ill husband at Florida hospital

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A woman fatally shot her terminally ill husband at a Florida hospital on Saturday and then barricaded herself inside his room, authorities said. Update 4:35 p.m. EST Jan. 21: During a Saturday afternoon news conference, officials with the Daytona Beach Police Department said the woman was taken into custody after she fatally shot her husband at Advent Health Hospital in Daytona Beach.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

FL woman stabs boyfriend's kids: Deputies • UCF athlete accused of violent robbery • Orlando boardwalk opens

A Florida woman is accused of stabbing her boyfriend's kids, a new boardwalk has opened at Orlando Wetlands Park, A UCF football player was arrested in connection to a violent robbery, the boyfriend of a Sanford bartender is being hailed a hero after saving her life, and a double dog napper was caught on camera: Here's FOX 35's Week in Review.
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Demolition begins on old Cocoa Beach city hall

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — It's out with the old and in with the new in Cocoa Beach. The town's sixty year old rundown city hall is being torn down to make way for a new one. Cocoa Beach's sixty-year-old city hall is being torn down. The concept for a...
COCOA BEACH, FL
FOX8 News

Florida woman kills terminally ill husband at hospital: police

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A woman fatally shot her terminally ill husband inside a Florida hospital on Saturday and then barricaded herself in his room for four hours before surrendering, Daytona Beach officials said. Ellen Gilland, 76, told officers that her 77-year-old husband Jerry Gilland had been ill for some time and they had […]
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Police: Man dies after Orlando shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at today's top headlines. Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Orlando on Friday. It happened along Arlington Street and John Young Parkway, just south of Colonial Drive. Around 5:23 p.m., police responded to the scene and found a man, who...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Casting underway for new game show set to film in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at today's top headlines. Applications are open to be a contestant on a new Very Local TV show coming to Orlando and West Palm Beach. The show is a trivia game called "Wait, What Happened?" and will be filming in February. If...
ORLANDO, FL
aroundosceola.com

Kissimmee man killed in Orlando motorcycle crash early Sunday

Florida Highway Patrol is reporting a Kissimmee man was killed overnight on Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando when he struck another vehicle that was making a turn. According to the accident report, around 1:45 a.m. the 34-year-old was headed northbound on OBT near Michigan Street south of downtown Orlando. The driver of a Ford Edge, a 38-year-old man also from Kissimmee, was headed southbound and turned left to travel east on Michigan. The Edge turned into the path of the motorcyclist, who struck the side of the Edge. FHP reports the motorcyclist was pronounced decease on-scene. The other driver was not injured and remained on scene.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Disney makes new move on Lake Nona campus in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Seven months after it was confirmed that the timeline for The Walt Disney Co.’s relocation of thousands of jobs to Central Florida had shifted, there is new activity involving the nearly 60-acre campus Disney plans to build.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy