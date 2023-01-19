Read full article on original website
Related
cbs12.com
80-year-old man medevacked off dinghy near the Florida Keys
MARQUESAS KEYS, Fla. (CBS12) — Coast Guard crews assisted an 80-year-old man in need of medical assistance out on the water. On Friday, the U.S Coast Guard said a Station Key West boat crew were able to find the man in a dinghy one mile south of Marquesas Key.
cbs12.com
73-year-old man killed after being flung from bike in crash in St. Lucie County
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A 73-year-old man from Michigan died after he was flung from his bicycle following a crash in St. Lucie County. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said on Friday morning, a man was on his Townie Electra Bicycle headed northbound on State Road A1A in the bicycle lane. Another vehicle, a Honda Odyssey minivan was headed northbound on the same road.
cbs12.com
'Whiteness is so evil': Michigan school board member faces calls for removal over social media post
JACKSON, Mich. (CITC) — A Michigan school board member is defending her decision to call "whiteness" evil on social media, despite facing intense scrutiny in her community. Kesha Hamilton, a diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) leader and Jackson Public Schools (JPS) school board member, expressed the sentiments on her personal Twitter account in December.
Comments / 0