ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A 73-year-old man from Michigan died after he was flung from his bicycle following a crash in St. Lucie County. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said on Friday morning, a man was on his Townie Electra Bicycle headed northbound on State Road A1A in the bicycle lane. Another vehicle, a Honda Odyssey minivan was headed northbound on the same road.

SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO