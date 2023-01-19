ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWT

More fog overnight, some melting Monday

A man was arrested in connection an Omaha homicide case from 2020. Young elephants at the Omaha Zoo celebrate their first birthdays. Patchy dense fog this morning cloud lead to a few slick spots. Fog thins out by midday, but cloudy skies stick around with chilly conditions. Highs today only in the mid-20s.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Dense fog early, staying cloudy and chilly

Dozens of Nebraska doctors met in Omaha to voice their concerns on a proposed bill to ban abortion at six weeks. Hundreds gather in Ralston to support Nettie's employees after fire. Updated: 3 hours ago. A local bar hosts a fundraiser for the employees of a restaurant that burnt down.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

David’s Evening Forecast - Snow to the south ending, cloudy and chilly Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cloudy skies kept temperatures chilly around the metro this afternoon with highs only in the lower 30s. Snow showers develop across southeast Nebraska and southern Iowa, but the bulk of the snow staying south of the metro, though a few flurries are possible as far north as Bellevue through roughly 7pm. Most of the snow will stay south of Highway 2, with 1 to 3 inches of total snow accumulation possible south of Lincoln and Nebraska City.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Snow advisory until early Sunday morning

OMAHA - A National Weather Service advisory says one to three inches of snow is expected for Gage, Lancaster, Otoe, Cass and Saline counties in Nebraska and Fremont and Mils counties in Iowa. Some areas may get up to four inches by 3 a.m. Up to 5 inches of snow...
SALINE COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Mostly cloudy and cool Friday before snow chances return for some on Saturday

Washington County residents met at the Blair Library Thursday night to debate proposed changes to zoning regulations they say could jeopardize many small businesses. Councilmembers and neighbors say they're "blindsided" by the Taste of Omaha's expected return to one of Omaha's oldest parks. Two Omaha restaurants forced to close due...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Weekend Snow In S.E. Nebraska Forecast

The Omaha Office of the National Weather Service says another round of light snow will move into South Central and Southeast Nebraska on Saturday. An inch or two is possible generally south of Interstate 80;. They say the Omaha/Council Bluffs Metro area has only about a 20% chance of getting...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Zoo celebrates elephants' first birthdays

A man was arrested in connection an Omaha homicide case from 2020. Patchy dense fog this morning cloud lead to a few slick spots. Fog thins out by midday, but cloudy skies stick around with chilly conditions. Highs today only in the mid-20s. Snow to the south ending, cloudy and...
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Winter Weather Advisory Until 6am Sunday

..WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY... The National Weather Service advisory includes additional snow accumulations of up to two inches along with slippery road conditions. Counties included in the Advisory include: In Iowa, Fremont and Page Counties. In Nebraska, Lancaster, Otoe and Saline Counties. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Omaha pedestrian hit by vehicle, sent to hospital

Cloudy and chilly today with temperatures only warming into the lower 30s. A few flurries possible in the metro with steadier snow showers in far southeast Nebraska where 1 to 3 inches is possible. Storm Chasers gain new PA announcer. Updated: 18 hours ago. The Kansas City Royals are turning...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Gloomy and cool Friday afternoon

The Iowa GOP is looking to change what can be purchased with SNAP benefits. The Regal Cinemas in North Omaha is one of 39 across the country shutting down. An Omaha educator was awarded with what many call the Oscar of teaching. La Vista man arrested for parole violation. Updated:...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Snowfall totals, road conditions for Nebraska, Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. — Winter weather hit Nebraska and Iowa on Wednesday into Thursday morning. Norfolk and Omaha had a similar amount of moisture for the event — one spot had all snow, Omaha ... not so much. Small changes were the difference between a little and a lot...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Hundreds gather in Ralston to support Nettie's employees after fire

Dozens of Nebraska doctors met in Omaha to voice their concerns on a proposed bill to ban abortion at six weeks. A local coffee shop is helping out other small businesses. A man was arrested in connection an Omaha homicide case from 2020. Omaha Zoo celebrates elephants' first birthdays. Updated:...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy