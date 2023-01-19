The world wide web (WWW) system has made it easy for us to access resources on the internet. All you need to do is type in a specific domain name and you can access the website immediately. The internet is an invention that has had an undeniable impact on our lives. But, before the modern-day internet, there was a similar system called Usenet. It was a distributed discussion system accessible through computers, enabling people around the globe to exchange digital resources.

2 DAYS AGO