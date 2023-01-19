Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Wi-Fi routers are being hit by a dangerous new Android malware with extra DNS hacks
A new Android app has been found tricking unsuspecting users (even those with clean devices) into visiting malicious versions of popular websites, where they might end up giving away their login credentials, or even worse - money. The findings come courtesy of Kaspersky, which found a malicious Android app carrying...
TechRadar
Ransomware is getting less lucrative as victims stop paying
The amount of money cybercriminal groups extorted through ransomware (opens in new tab) attacks is down 40% year-on-year, suggesting that businesses are increasingly refusing to pay to get their sensitive data back. A report from Chainalysis examined cryptocurrency wallets known to be associated with ransomware groups. All blockchain data is...
TechRadar
PayPal confirms data breach, sends warning emails to users
PayPal has issued a warning to some of its customers that their accounts have been breached, and some sensitive data compromised. In its report (opens in new tab), the company confirmed that on December 20, 2022, an unauthorized third-party accessing a number of PayPal accounts. Further investigation uncovered that whoever was behind the attack, accessed the accounts between December 6 and December 8, 2022.
Google boss Sundar Pichai tells staff they can work from home to process the 'difficult news' of the company's mass layoffs
Pichai asked staff to "take good care" of themselves, after announcing that the company was laying off 6% of its staff in a memo.
TechRadar
iPhone 15 Pro tipped to get thinner bezels and curved edges
More details have emerged around what we can expect from the iPhone 15 coming later this year: thinner bezels on the two Pro models, and curved edges on all four handsets, for an Apple Watch-like aesthetic. This comes from experienced Apple tipster ShrimpApplePro (opens in new tab) (via MacRumors (opens...
TechRadar
Hostinger quietly shutters Zyro to focus on Hostinger Website Builder service
Popular web hosting (opens in new tab) provider Hostinger (opens in new tab) has begun shifting its website builder efforts away from its subsidiary, Zyro, following the launch of its new eponymous competing service. Founded in 2019, Zyro (opens in new tab) has - for over three years - been...
TechRadar
What is completion rate and why it matters for Usenet?
The internet as we know it was formally invented in 1983 even though the planning for this global network began decades ago. It began as ARPANET, a research program funded by the U.S. government, and was primarily used in academic settings before it made its way into everyday life. In 1989, a British scientist named Tim Berners-Lee invented the World Wide Web (WWW) system that made it easy to locate resources online and is largely in use today.
TechRadar
Linux malware hit a new high in 2022
Linux might be enjoying a boost as more and more devices get powered by the operating system, but with popularity also inevitably come crooks, with new reports claiming the number of malware targeting the software skyrocketing in 2022. Findings from Atlas VPN based on data from threat intelligence platform AV-ATLAS,...
TechRadar
What is DataOps and why does it matter?
The challenge of not yet knowing how to integrate their enterprise-scale data (opens in new tab) platforms is one that many organisations are now dealing with. Their failure to make their operations data-driven hinders their capacity to accomplish strategic goals. About the author. Alan Hayward is the Sales and Marketing...
TechRadar
Now Google is axing jobs - 12,000 of them
Google has announced that it will be cutting around 12,000 jobs, in reaction to global economic circumstances. According to Bloomberg (opens in new tab) (paywall), Google SEO Sundar Pichai sent an email to staff on Friday to notify them of the incoming redundancies, which will account for around 6% of the company's entire staff.
TechRadar
What is retention for newsgroups?
The world wide web (WWW) system has made it easy for us to access resources on the internet. All you need to do is type in a specific domain name and you can access the website immediately. The internet is an invention that has had an undeniable impact on our lives. But, before the modern-day internet, there was a similar system called Usenet. It was a distributed discussion system accessible through computers, enabling people around the globe to exchange digital resources.
TechRadar
Google's slow destruction of Fitbit is everything wrong with modern tech
Poor Fitbit just can’t catch a break. Since being acquired by Google’s parent company Alphabet, the fitness tracker brand has suffered quite a few backend mishaps, difficult headlines, and big device launches that have received a lukewarm reception. Last year’s Fitbit Versa 4 and Fitbit Sense 2 struggled to rank highly in our list of the best Fitbit entries, receiving just three stars each in our reviews (you can check out our Fitbit Versa 4 review and Fitbit Sense 2 review here), although the minimalist Inspire 3 fared better.
TechRadar
Zoom is going to work a lot closer with one of its biggest rivals, and I couldn't be happier
The wait is over, because Google Meet users will now be able to join Zoom calls straight from their own devices without needing to install the Zoom client. Initially announced last October and destined for a late 2022 launch, Google has finally announced that users will now be able to join Zoom calls from compatible devices. Specifically, Zoom Meetings from Google Meet hardware devices, and Google Meet meetings from Zoom Rooms.
TechRadar
Timekettle Fluentalk T1 Handheld Translator review
An effective tool for live translating that doesn’t need a phone or any other accessories. Simple and easy to use, lightweight and reliable, the only major downside of this elegant solution is the price. Timekettle Fluentalk T1: Two minute review. Timekettle is a language technology company that offers a...
TechRadar
End of an era: Microsoft will soon stop selling Windows 10 licences
Microsoft has announced that it will officially cease sales of Windows 10 licenses through its website on January 31, marking an end of sorts to the reign of the world’s current most popular operating system. The OS (which comes in Home and Pro variants) has been around since late...
TechRadar
Apple TV 4K (2022) review: the best streaming device is now better and cheaper
The new Apple TV 4K isn’t exactly a radical re-imagining of the company’s streaming box, but it’s smaller (slightly) and adds a few new features such as HDR10+ high dynamic range support, USB-C charging on the included Siri Remote, and the company’s A15 Bionic chip for slightly faster menu navigation and game-play in Apple Arcade. It comes highly recommended if you’re an Apple user owing to its tight integration with the company’s products, but non-Apple users will be impressed with it as well.
Comments / 0