Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile AwayToby HazlewoodLebanon, ME
On Friday's $1.35 billion Mega Millions drawing, one lucky ticket was purchased in Maine.Sherif SaadMaine State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Rumford School's Determined Comeback from Devastating Roof DamageRachel PerkinsRumford, ME
Suspect accused in Times Square knife attack on NYEMalek SherifWells, ME
Related
WMUR.com
Child, man injured after snowmobile crash in Milford
MILFORD, N.H. — A child and a man were injured and taken to the hospital after a snowmobile crash in Milford. New Hampshire Fish and Game said around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, conservation officers responded to a report of a single snowmobile crash on private property in Milford. The...
NECN
Mass. Man Facing DUI Charge After Crash in Pelham, NH
A man who crashed his car overnight in Pelham, New Hampshire, is now facing DUI charges. Pelham police say Edward Nassif, of Amesbury, Massachusetts, was driving on Mammoth Road just before 2 a.m. Saturday when he struck a guardrail and crashed near the Lt. Elmer G. Raymond Athletic Fields. An...
WMUR.com
Man arrested after allegedly crashing into guardrail, driving the wrong-way on I-93
NORTHFIELD, N.H. — A Londonderry man was arrested after he allegedly crashed into a guardrail multiple times and drove the wrong way on I-93. New Hampshire State Police said Jesse Grazewski, 32, of Londonderry was charged with reckless conduct, driving while intoxicated and reckless operation. State police said around...
newportdispatch.com
Fatal fire in Milford, NH
MILFORD — A fatal fire broke out in Milford on Friday. The fire took place at a home on Leisure Way at around 11:45 p.m. Witnesses observed smoke and fire visible through a window of a mobile home and there was a report that there was an individual trapped inside.
1 dead after house fire in Milford, N.H.
MILFORD, N.H. -- One person is dead after a fire at a home in Milford, New Hampshire.The State Fire Marshal said the blaze broke out around 11:45 p.m. Friday night at a home on Leisure Way.When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke and flames burning inside a mobile home. They entered the home, and while putting out a fire, they found a person who was already dead.A cause of death has not been determined, and the person has not been publicly identified by police.Investigators are now working to find out how that fire started.
One dead in fatal New Hampshire motor home fire
One person died after a fire broke out in a Milford, New Hampshire motor home Friday night. According to the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s office, witnesses saw smoke and fire pouring out of the mobile home shortly before midnight. They also told responding crews they believed a person was trapped inside.
newportdispatch.com
Man rescued from ice in Merrimack, NH
MERRIMACK — A man was rescued from the ice in Merrimack, New Hampshire today. At 11:30 rescue personal were on scene at Naticook Lake for an ice rescue. They say an adult had crossed the thin ice and was stuck on the island. No injuries were reported, police say.
WMUR.com
Police investigating report of gunshot fired in Concord
CONCORD, N.H. — Concord police are investigating a gunshot heard early Friday morning on Pleasant Street. Concord police said around 1:45 a.m., police were dispatched to the area of 15 Pleasant St. to investigate a shots fired call for service. A witness indicated that he saw two people standing...
WMUR.com
Merrimack man accused of threatening workers repossessing his vehicle
MERRIMACK, N.H. — A Merrimack man was arrested after he allegedly threatened workers who were repossessing his car. Merrimack police said Gregory Isabelle, 38, was arrested and charged with two counts of felony criminal threatening with a deadly weapon and a charge of misdemeanor criminal threatening. Officers responded around...
Raymond, NH Man ID’d as Cannon Mountain Ski Accident Victim
A Raymond man was identified as the skier who died Wednesday on the slopes at Cannon Mountain. The sister of Ben Bennett on a GoFundMe page said her brother was the 21-year-old found by the ski patrol in the woods along the Upper Ravine Trail after he became separated from his friends. Bennett had suffered serious trauma and was unresponsive, according to Cannon Mountain spokesman Greg Keeler.
newportdispatch.com
Carjacking in Manchester
MANCHESTER — A 53-year-old man was arrested following a carjacking in Manchester early yesterday morning. Authorities say they were notified of an armed robbery at the Red Arrow Diner on Lowell Street at around 1:30 a.m. Arriving officers spoke with the victim who reported that he was leaving the...
WMUR.com
Suspect arrested after allegedly robbing man at gunpoint near Red Arrow diner in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Hooksett man was arrested after allegedly robbing another man at gunpoint near a diner early Friday morning. Manchester police said around 1:30 a.m., police responded to the Red Arrow Diner on Lowell Street for a reported armed robbery. When officers arrived, the victim reported that...
nbcboston.com
Man Dies After NH Hit-and-Run, Suspected Driver Also Found Dead Inside Vehicle, Police Say
A pedestrian hit by a car in Manchester, New Hampshire earlier this week has died, and the man investigators believe was behind the wheel has been found dead, according to the city's police department. The hit-and-run crash happened on Sunday morning at around 6:25 a.m. near the corner of Union...
Man who allegedly fled N.H. police at 127 mph caught later because he was driving a rental car
The man rented the car he was speeding in through Turo, a rental car app. After an investigation that took over a month, New Hampshire State Police have arrested a Connecticut man they say drove 127 mph before fleeing police in early December. The man initially evaded police, but was...
nbcboston.com
Man Indicted for Fatally Shooting, Hiding Bodies of NH Couple
The man arrested last year in the killings of a New Hampshire couple has been indicted on multiple charges, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office announced Friday. Logan Clegg, 26, was charged in October 2022 in the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid. He had been arrested at a library in South Burlington, Vermont, several days earlier as he was preparing to fly to Germany.
WMUR.com
Police: raid in Salem leads to more than 8,000 items seized
SALEM, N.H. — More than 8,000 items were seized from a building on Main Street in Salem on Thursday as part of a fraud investigation, police said Friday. Officers could be seen removing numerous boxes from 107 Main Street, many of them with “Sephora” written on the outside.
whdh.com
Man accused of killing Concord, NH couple indicted on multiple murder, evidence falsification charges
CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Indictments against the man accused of killing a Concord, NH couple in April 2022 have been handed down by a grand jury. In an announcement, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office detailed how Logan Clegg was indicted on multiple murder and evidence falsification charges in connection with the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid.
whdh.com
19-year-old motorcyclist seriously injured in NH crash
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old suffered serious injuries in a crash between a motorcycle and a sedan in Manchester, New Hampshire on Tuesday, officials said. Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of 1107 Bodwell Road around 2:30 p.m. determined the crash involved a 2017 Yamaha YZFR6 motorcycle and a 2018 Honda Civic.
Logan Lever Clegg, Vermont man accused of murdering NH couple in the woods is indicted
A Vermont man who stands accused of fatally shooting a New Hampshire couple as they hiked up a trail in April 2022 was indicted by a New Hampshire Grand Jury in connection with the murders. Logan Lever Clegg, a 26-year-old Vermont man, was indicted on several charges in connection with...
WMUR.com
Epping police K-9 Benjamin sworn in day after celebrating birthday
EPPING, N.H. — A member of the Epping Police Department is celebrating a pair of big milestones. On Thursday, Benjamin celebrated his third birthday but the surprises did not stop there. On Friday, Benjamin was officially sworn in as a genuine police K-9.
Comments / 0