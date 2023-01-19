Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Can This Startup Change Your Life?Aron SolomonEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Arrest Roberto Esquivel for Shooting and El Paso Sector UpdateAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
During his visit to El Paso, Mayor Eric Adams Made A Bold Statement, Calling The Migrant Surge a "National Crisis"Philosophy BloggerEl Paso, TX
Eric Adams Announced Plans To Tackle The Migrants Crisis Following His US-Mexico Border VisitAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
New York Mayor Adams Wants to Unit Cities on the Migrant CrisisTom HandyNew York City, NY
Related
ktxs.com
How'd it get there? Van causes traffic tie-up in mall parking lot
EL PASO, Texas (TND) — It’s not what anyone would expect to see while looking for a parking spot, or any other time. Somehow, a van landed atop two vehicles in a mall parking lot in El Paso, Texas. Authorities told KDBC no serious injuries were reported, but...
Volunteers clean up trash in Northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The World Mission Society Church of God collected trash that has been accumulating next to the access road on Gateway North and Railroad Avenue on Sunday. The organization saw more than 40 volunteers help in the beautification project in Northeast El Paso. The Church of God is a worldwide organization […]
Where Did All the El Paso 7-Eleven Stores Go?
Have you noticed El Paso 7-Eleven stores have a whole new look? Are they even still 7-Eleven?. The two I drive by on North Mesa now sport a muted black with a red and blue pastel color scheme. Gone is the orange, white, red, and green sign we’ve become so accustomed to seeing.
Car crashes into store in northwest El Paso
UPDATE: According to an employee, a woman in her 70s was going to the store to pick up a burrito. The employee says instead of applying the brakes, she hit the gas pedal. She was fine, and no one inside the building was hurt. EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Just one day after a mini-van The post Car crashes into store in northwest El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
1 person dead after shooting outside bar in East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 47-year-old man was found shot outside a bar in East El Paso Friday night. According to EPPD, a call came in at approximately 11:18 p.m. Friday night in reference to a shooting at Jack’s Beach House located on 11240 Montwood. A 47-year-old man was found outside the bar with […]
House catches fire in Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a house fire Friday morning in Central El Paso. According to dispatch, the house was vacant at the time of the incident and one patient was checked at the scene. The fire was listed as a condition one. 11 fire department units initially […]
KVIA
County Attorney temporarily shuts down Tokyo Massage in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- After an inspection revealed a massage parlor was offering sexual services, El Paso's County Attorney has temporarily shut down Tokyo Massage in west El Paso. According to court documents, Tokyo Massage operated without a license, hired unlicensed therapists and failed to keep records on clients...
borderreport.com
Report: World’s best menudo can be found in El Paso
DALLAS (KDAF) — The weather outside isn’t so frightful anymore in the middle of January as it’s been pretty warm to start the new year in Texas, but it’s certain to cool down again soon and a bowl of menudo will be there to warm you up and tickle your taste buds.
Sunday Afternoon Winter Storm Update for Tuesday, January 24th, 2023
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for portions of the area Monday PM - Tuesday PM.
Myhighplains.com
Mayors sign off on automated cross-border cargo shuttle
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The mayors of El Paso and Juarez on Friday agreed to explore a private company’s pitch for an automated shuttle system to move cargo more efficiently through the Ysleta port of entry. The project involves truckers unhinging their cargo on the Mexican...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: El Paso owner escapes collapsed building
PEORIA (25 News Now) - An El Paso man escaped a collapsing building he lived in on Wednesday night. The owner claims he heard bricks falling a little after 9 p.m. and called 911. The homeowner escaped safely and spent the night in a hotel, courtesy of the El Paso Fire Department.
DPS identifies drivers in deadly crash on US-285
REEVES COUNTY, Texas — One person was killed in a two-vehicle accident on US-285 Friday morning. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, preliminary information revealed that 30-year-old Reyes Rodriguez, of Del Rio, was driving a Ford F-250, pulling a trailer, northbound on US-285 in the left lane.
KVIA
Public safety concerns following multiple DPS pursuits in West El Paso
UPDATE - State troopers are now engaging in two to three pursuits involving migrants over the past month in the El Paso area, according to a spokesman from Texas DPS. ABC-7 spoke with former Border Patrol Chief Victor M. Manjarrez Jr. about how pedestrians can be safe if they happen to come across a pursuit.
Newest Monster Truck ThunderROARus Among Trucks Coming to El Paso Monster Jam
They're huge, they're loud, and they'll be back in El Paso the last weekend in February. I'm referring to the Monster Jam monster trucks that will be taking over Sun Bowl Stadium. Among the car-crushing metal beasts scheduled to smash through obstacles, and rip s*** up is a brand new...
How Did Thousands Of Freakin’ Oryx Wind Up North Of El Paso?
There is a lot of beautiful wildlife all over the the El Paso area. Onyx however, weren't on our initial basic wildlife "equipment" list. What happened?. A friend of mine once worked at White Sands Missile Range. Heading home to El Paso, near Chaparral, he struck an animal that totaled his truck and shook him up pretty good.
El Paso man accused of killing 2 in Chaparral crash
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso man is charged with killing two people in a Chaparral crash and fleeing the scene on foot Tuesday afternoon. James Patrick Woods, 37, is charged with two counts of Homicide by Vehicle, Failure to Render Aid, Resisting and Evading Arrest, Immediate Notice of an Accident, and Open […]
KVIA
Local El Paso church continues to help migrants stay warm
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A local El Paso pastor continues to support the migrants that are still camped out in the streets of downtown El Paso. Pastor Timothy Perea with New Life Faith Center told ABC-7 they continue to provide breakfast, lunch and dinner for the migrants camped out near Sacred Heart Church.
Duranguito community cleans up neighborhood for upcoming celebration
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The community gathered in the historic Duranguito neighborhood this weekend, cleaning up to prepare for an upcoming block party on Feb. 4. This comes as the City of El Paso dropped the lawsuit to build an arena within the neighborhood and the new city council voting to scratch the project. […]
The Best & Must Go-To Places To Enjoy Brunch In El Paso
I know breakfast is the most important meal of the deal but let's face it... you can enjoy it for lunch too. El Paso certainly agrees too. Whether it's an eggs benedict, a nice stack of pancakes or pieces of French toast with a nice mimosa; we love brunch. And...
KFOX 14
Man dies after getting hit by vehicle in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man died after he was hit by a vehicle in Las Cruces early this month. The man who died was identified as 36-year-old Jake Baker. The incident happened on Jan. 5 on Solano Drive around 7 p.m. Baker died from his injuries on...
600 ESPN El Paso
El Paso, TX
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
515K+
Views
ABOUT
600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2