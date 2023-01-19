Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Dairy Queen in Florida is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenMerritt Island, FL
Announcing The 32nd Annual Fellsmere Frog Leg FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonFellsmere, FL
Presenting The 2023 Sebastian Riverfront Fine Art & Music FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonSebastian, FL
Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"John M. DabbsKingsport, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Palm BayTed RiversPalm Bay, FL
WESH
Casting underway for new game show set to film in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at today's top headlines. Applications are open to be a contestant on a new Very Local TV show coming to Orlando and West Palm Beach. The show is a trivia game called "Wait, What Happened?" and will be filming in February. If...
Here are 9 things happening this weekend in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Some things are coming to an end while plenty more is just beginning in Central Florida. Here are the top nine events happening in Central Florida this weekend. The Glenn Miller Orchestra. The Glenn Miller Orchestra will bring its greatest hits show to the Dr. Phillips...
hometownnewstc.com
Seafood Festival returns to Treasure Coast
TREASURE COAST — The Port St. Lucie Seafood Festival returns to the grounds of the MIDFLORIDA Event Center, Saturday, Jan. 28, and Sunday, Jan. 29, featuring a wide variety of seafood, cold beer, cocktails, and a mix of rock, reggae and island tunes. This highly anticipated annual outdoor event...
mascrapping.com
2021: Spring Break 2021 – Melbourne St. Patrick’s Day Festival
While on Spring Break 2021 we went to the Melbourne, Florida St. Patrick’s Day Festival. This spread uses just one photo from the event, but has a lot of ephemera. I did not do a great job of taking pictures at this event, mostly because I had bags I was holding from items I had bought as well as street food in my hands which made having my phone out difficult.
Inside the Magic
Theme Park Employee Abandons Child, Ride Dangerously Left Going
There are plenty of attractions and entertainment offerings to enjoy when visiting a theme park. Disney Park Guests at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are able to experience “the magic” with six theme parks and two water parks in total. Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood give Guests the unique opportunity to experience their favorite movies.
allears.net
New UPDATE on Disney Employee Relocation to Florida
It’s been a while, but we haven’t forgotten about Disney’s big move to Central Florida. In 2021, Disney bought nearly 60 acres of land in Lake Nona near Orlando to create a new campus for employees. However, after political tensions rose last summer over Florida’s Parental Rights...
Inside the Magic
Several Guests Injured on Universal Studios Attractions
The Universal Studios Resort in Orlando, Florida reported a few Guest injuries last year. A new injury report has been released detailing various incidents across multiple theme parks, including the Universal Orlando Resort and the Walt Disney World Resort. Seven injuries were reported in Walt Disney World, involving Guests facing...
blackchronicle.com
Vero Beach, Florida, Compound Villa Paradiso Lists for $60M
A still-under-construction, 21,000-square-foot oceanfront property with 155 ft of waterfront in Vero Beach, Florida, has been listed for $60 million, a file for the town. Developer Nathan Saks bought the 2.5-acre parcel for about $3.5 million in 2018. On it, he and Victor Hernandez of Haute and Boss are co-developing an property with 4 stand-alone buildings: a 14,700-square-foot, eight-bedroom, 11-bathroom major home; a visitor home with its personal personal pool; a totally geared up spa, wellness & health heart; and a safety workplace, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Disney makes new move on Lake Nona campus in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Seven months after it was confirmed that the timeline for The Walt Disney Co.’s relocation of thousands of jobs to Central Florida had shifted, there is new activity involving the nearly 60-acre campus Disney plans to build.
positivelyosceola.com
Mecum Kissimmee 2023, First Auto Auction Ever to Exceed $200 Million in Back-to-Back Years
Mecum Kissimmee, The World’s Largest Collector Car Auction, certainly lived up to the hype, as it became the first ever car auction to exceed $200 million in back-to-back years with $234 million in total sales achieved at Mecum Kissimmee 2023, concluding a 12-day run on Sunday, Jan. 15 at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee.
hometownnewstc.com
Incredible glass sculptures at McKee Botanical Garden, Vero Beach
VERO BEACH - Beginning Jan. 20, McKee Botanical Garden in Vero Beach will host Master Glass Artist Jason Gamrath’s Garden of Glass Exhibition, through April 30. Jason Gamrath is a world-renowned glass sculptor and artist from Seattle. His sculpture exhibits have drawn large crowds across the United States, Greece, Sweden, and China.
fox35orlando.com
Shugs is looking for a forever home
Are you looking for a new furry family member? Shugs is looking for her forever home at the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando!
The Mad Utter to Open Rockledge Location
“Our ice cream is something straight out of a fairy tale. Send your taste buds down our rabbit hole of flavor on a journey you will never forget!”
mynews13.com
Demolition begins on old Cocoa Beach city hall
COCOA BEACH, Fla. — It's out with the old and in with the new in Cocoa Beach. The town's sixty year old rundown city hall is being torn down to make way for a new one. Cocoa Beach's sixty-year-old city hall is being torn down. The concept for a...
westshoreroar.com
Area beaches continue to recover from hurricanes
The damage to beaches this year was a lot more than usually experienced in Brevard County. Many didn’t expect the two recent hurricanes — Ian and Nicole — were going to strengthen along the way and hit Melbourne back to back, leaving seaside damage in their wake.
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Crime Report, week of 01-20-23
Haley Rose Roghelia, of Mims, possession of cocaine, introduction of controlled substance into county detention facility, possession of drug paraphernalia. Otwual Ramon Castillo, of Cocoa, aggravated battery with deadly weapon, burglary with assault or battery, assault with intent to commit a felony, false imprisonment of adult, driving while license suspended – third or subsequent offense, non support of children or spouse.
WDW News Today
Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park Closed Today and Monday Due to Cold Weather
Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park is closed today, January 21, and will close again on Monday, January 23, due to cold weather. The low in Orlando today is 59° F, while the low on Monday is 55°. Rain is also expected on both days. The park is expected to open tomorrow, Sunday, January 22, when the low will be 63° and no rain is forecasted.
tourcounsel.com
The Loop Kissimmee | Shopping mall in Florida
One of the lesser-known malls in Orlando but with good shops is The Loop Kissimmee, which is located less than 20 minutes from Disney World. Opposite there is another center: Loop West Shopping Center and between the two they have many options for shopping. These open-air designed malls are quite quiet, making it a great place to go shopping without the hustle and bustle. There are several brands that you can visit such as the Nike, Old Navy and Tommy Hilfiger outlet stores as well as the Kohl's department stores (one of the best for buying clothes and decoration and kitchen items at a very good price) and JCPenney.
sebastiandaily.com
City of Sebastian to talk with builder about 3 lots near busy intersection
On Wednesday evening, the Sebastian City Council had a special meeting to discuss potential public safety concerns involving three lots at a major intersection. The lots, located near the corner of Roseland Road and CR-512 (Sebastian Blvd), were recently cleared to build homes, and that has raised concerns among several residents who showed up for the special meeting.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
