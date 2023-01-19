Ford Bronco Oates Potentially Spotted With Blacked Out Items

Read full article on original website
2024 Ford F-150 spy shots
Ford's F-150 is about to come in for an update, its first since its 2021 redesign. Prototypes for the updated model have been spotted ahead of a likely debut later this year. The new truck should be introduced for the 2024 model year. Camouflage gear on prototypes spotted testing point...
Ford Maverick Assembly Plant To Add Third Shift This July
In its very first year on sale, the Ford Maverick proved to be a tremendous success by any regard, even amid crippling supply chain issues that hampered production of the new compact pickup. Even so, the Ford Maverick managed to outsell its big brother, the Ford Ranger, last year, while the automaker took a whopping 86,000 orders for the 2023 model in just a week before shutting order banks down. Now, with production of the 2023 Maverick underway at the Hermosillo Assembly plant in Mexico, that same facility will soon add a third shift, according to Uniradio Informa.
The Ford GT Reigns Supreme Over The Corvette Z06 In The Chevy Vs. Ford Supercar Showdown
The Corvette and Ford GT are not only two of the most iconic nameplates in automotive history, they reside at the summit of American performance. The GT has a storied racing pedigree and is only sold in exclusive numbers while the 'Vette is the obtainable, mid-engine supercar that delivers serious thrills for an agreeable price. But when it comes to all-out performance, which takes the cake? Throttle House recently released a video review of the Ford GT versus a Corvette Z06 attempting to answer the question in a modern-day Ford vs. Chevy showdown. The results are somewhat expected with the more powerful and race-ready GT taking the crown, but the Z06 holds its own and shows its potency in the process.
2023 Ford Mustang Wheels: Here Are The 16 Available Options
The 2023 Ford Mustang has a plethora of wheel options – 16, to be exact. Today, Ford Authority is breaking down every wheel option available for the final model year of the pony car’s sixth generation, by model/trim level and package. The first 2023 Mustang wheel option is...
North American 2024 Ford Ranger Spotted Without Camo
While the next-generation Ford Ranger is already on sale in select international markets, the all-new mid-size pickup has yet to launch in the U.S. – though that is set to happen this year for the 2024 model year, as Ford Authority previously reported. In the meantime, Ford Authority has spotted a couple of 2024 Ford Ranger prototypes testing in America, including a SuperCrew and a model wearing a long bed. But while both of those models were wearing heavy camo, this newly-spotted 2024 Ford Ranger is completely uncovered, giving us our best look yet at the North American version of the new pickup.
One-of-a-kind Chevrolet Corvette surfaces at auction and could be worth over $3 million
The only 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 convertible that was ever built and valued in the millions is being auctioned in January in Arizona.
GM Just Announced An All-New Small-Block V8 Is Coming
GM just announced there will be an all-new small-block V8. Here's what we know. The post GM Just Announced An All-New Small-Block V8 Is Coming appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carroll Shelby's 1968 Ford Mustang Black Hornet headed to auction
A 1968 Ford Mustang from Carroll Shelby's personal collection is up for grabs. Nicknamed Black Hornet, it's scheduled to be auctioned off by Barrett-Jackson at the company's Scottsdale, Arizona, event to be held Jan. 21-29. In the 1960s, Shelby American worked closely with Ford to develop new Mustang variants, keeping...
Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Engine Up For Auction
While the majority of automotive auctions we come across pertain to entire vehicles, sometimes, those types of sales feature things like parts, accessories, and even entire engines. That’s true of this new listing over at Bring a Trailer, which is for an S197-gen Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 engine – the much-lauded supercharged Ford 5.4L V8 powerplant. For someone looking at a replacement for that same vehicle or perhaps an engine to stuff in something a bit older, it’s certainly an enticing offering that may even wind up selling for less than a brand new one straight from the automaker.
Winnebago eRV2 Prototype Debuts As Ford E-Transit Test Van
A host of companies have been building and selling upfitted vans based on the Ford Transit for years – including Winnebago, while The Blue Oval itself is working to capture a piece of that market via the recently-revealed Transit Trail. However, Winnebago is also exploring the idea of all-electric camper alternatives, having previously shown off its eRV concept roughly one year ago. Interestingly, that model was based on the regular Transit – not the all-electric E-Transit, but that isn’t the case with the new Winnebago eRV2 concept.
Man Shares Nifty Hack For How to Tell Exactly Whats Wrong If the “Check Engine” Light Is On
That way the trip to the mechanic is simplified!
2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R Dyno Test Reveals True Power: Video
With deliveries of the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R underway, we’ve been treated to many reviews and comparison tests in recent weeks, all of which have been particularly glowing. In fact, the Raptor R even beat out its chief (and only, really) rival, the Ram TRX, in one recent comparison test between the two supercharged, V8-powered, off-road-focused pickups. Now, Late Model Restoration has managed to get a 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R on the dyno, and the results of that effort are certainly interesting.
Pagani shows second of five Huayra Codalungas
Pagani last summer stunned the automotive world with a unique long-tail version of the Huayra, dubbed the Codalunga, Italian for “long tail.”. The car was born from the request of two loyal customers seeking a Pagani with a streamlined design reminiscent of the grand race cars of the 1960s. The customers worked closely with the Italian marque's special projects division, known as Pagani Grandi Complicazioni, over a two-year period to arrive at the final design.
Ford Super Duty Discount Non-Existent In January 2023
The Blue Oval has once again opted to forego offering any sort of Ford Super Duty discount during January 2023. That means there are no incentives or deals available toward the purchase or lease of the highly popular heavy pickup line this month, regardless of region. Considering that ongoing supplier...
The Plymouth GTX Was An Upmarket Muscle Car Convertible With A Hemi Heart
The late 1960s was a pivotal time in the production of muscle cars, and the now-defunct Plymouth lineup proudly manufactured many desirable models, including the Road Runner, the Fury, and the Barracuda. RM Sotheby's has one particular Plymouth offering that is not only believed to be a rare muscle car, but one that combined power with luxury - the Plymouth GTX Convertible complete with a HEMI engine. This particular GTX was manufactured in 1969, and has been the recipient of a "nuts and bolts" renovation. While the HEMI growling under the hood of this particular GTX is not the original engine, the current motor is a "date-correct unit," according to Sotheby's. The 1969 GTX Convertible up for sale could potentially be only one of four convertibles with the HEMI engine produced for that automotive year. Slightly more than 200 Plymouth GTX cars - whether coupe or convertible - were manufactured by Chrysler that year.
2023 Ford Ranger Retail Orders To Be Shut Off Next Week
The next-generation Ford Ranger has already launched in a number of international markets, and is set to arrive in the U.S. this year for the 2024 model year, as Ford Authority previously reported. In the meantime, the 2023 Ford Ranger soldiers on in America with just a handful of small changes to the mid-size truck’s lineup. Order banks for the 2023 model year Ranger opened up last summer, with production kicking off in October, but it seems as if the current-gen model’s run will end soon, as Ford Authority has learned that 2023 Ford Ranger customer retail orders will be shut off next week.
2018 Ford Edge Among Used SUVs With Best Fuel Economy
Consumer Reports has long sung the praises of the Ford Edge, most recently adding the crossover to its list of the safest and most reliable used three-year-old vehicles on the market, as well as the best mid-size SUVs in terms of reliability and fuel efficiency. Now, the accolades continue to roll in, as the 2018 Ford Edge – in particular – has been named as one of the best used two-row SUVs with the best fuel economy, once again by Consumer Reports.
2024 Lincoln Aviator spy shots
The Lincoln Aviator will soon receive its first major update since the current generation of the mid-size luxury SUV went on sale for the 2020 model year. A prototype for the updated version has been spotted ahead of a likely debut late this year or early next, most likely as a 2024 model year.
MegaRaptor 7 Debuts As Latest Ford Super Duty Conversion
MegaRexx has made a name for itself in recent years after cranking out some seriously wild machines – most notably, the MegaRaptor, which is actually a Ford Super Duty transformed into a Ford F-150 Raptor lookalike, albeit with with even wilder looks and gigantic tires as large as 46 inches in diameter. The company also recently created what it calls the MegaBronc, which is another Super Duty-based build that gives those craving a larger Ford Bronco a suitable alternative. Now, MegaRexx is back with yet another crazy creation – the MegaRaptor 7, which is the latest installment in what is now an annual tradition that dates back to 2016, when the original debuted.
Ford F-150 Lightning Named Top Rated EV Truck
The Ford F-150 Lightning launched to much fanfare from consumers and critics alike, and the EV pickup went on to finish 2022 as the top-selling vehicle in its small but growing segment. Now, it has yet another award to add to its growing trophy case, as the Ford F-150 Lightning has been named as Edmunds’ top rated EV truck – joining its ICE-powered twin, the Ford F-150, which finished the year as the top-rated truck, too.
