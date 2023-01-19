TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The clouds have been stubborn to go away in East Kansas but we are starting to poke some holes in the cover this afternoon. Temperatures will be cold tonight in the low 20s and upper teens. Monday morning will begin cold with wind chills in the teens and partly cloudy skies becoming mostly sunny later in the day. West winds Monday will help lift temperatures into the mid 30s where there is snow cover and low 40s where there is less snow cover leftover. Clouds increase once again going into Tuesday ahead of out next chance for snow showers, this time in our southeast viewing area.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 6 HOURS AGO