WIBW
Sunday forecast: Cloudy and Chilly Sunday
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The snow has moved on and temperatures this morning are chilly around freezing along I-335 and much colder towards North-Central Kansas with clouds clearing. Temperatures in North-Central Kansas have dropped into the teens this morning. Central Kansas will see more sun than East Kansas where clouds will be more stubborn to clear this afternoon. We continue to track another chance for snow this time southeast of I-70 for Tuesday night.
WIBW
Sunday night forecast: Cold beginning to the work week, snow chance Tuesday night
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The clouds have been stubborn to go away in East Kansas but we are starting to poke some holes in the cover this afternoon. Temperatures will be cold tonight in the low 20s and upper teens. Monday morning will begin cold with wind chills in the teens and partly cloudy skies becoming mostly sunny later in the day. West winds Monday will help lift temperatures into the mid 30s where there is snow cover and low 40s where there is less snow cover leftover. Clouds increase once again going into Tuesday ahead of out next chance for snow showers, this time in our southeast viewing area.
KVOE
Wreck near Emporia causes small power outages
A wreck near Emporia caused two small power outages Friday night. Lyon County deputies, Kansas Highway Patrol troopers, Emporia Fire and Evergy were all called to Road 170 and G shortly before 10:30 pm after a truck crashed into a power pole. The crash cut the pole in half and brought several power lines down near the wreck site.
WIBW
3 hospitalized after 2 semi-truck tires hit 5 cars on KC interstate
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were hospitalized after two semi-truck tires hit five vehicles on a Kansas City interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:25 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, emergency crews were called to the area of northbound I-35 and 7th St. with reports of a 6-vehicle incident.
KVOE
Pickup near Emporia destroyed in Saturday night fire
Fire destroyed a pickup near Emporia on Saturday night. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Tony Fuller says the fire was reported around 10:40 pm in the 1600 block of Road 160, about five miles east of Emporia. The truck was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived and was eventually destroyed.
WIBW
Salvation Army urges business-hour donations after Emporia thieves strike
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Salvation Army in Emporia has urged residents to only donate items during business hours as thieves continue to strike their donation bins. Emporia’s Salvation Army Thrift Store posted on social media on Friday, Jan. 20, that officials continue to investigate several thefts that have happened on the property over “a period of time.”
WIBW
Family of 8 loses home in early morning house fire in Osage City
Osage City, Kan. (WIBW) - According to a Facebook post from the Osage City Police Department, at 4:00 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 21st, firefighters from Osage City, Burlingame, Carbondale, Lyndon, Miller, and Reading responded to a house fire at 622 Main Street in Osage City. According to the post, eight people...
WIBW
Road into Manhattan residences to close as realignment nears completion
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A road in Geary Co. that leads into a residential neighborhood in rural Manhattan will close as realignment efforts near completion. The Kansas Department of Transportation says that as realignment in Geary Co. nears completion, Ebert Construction will close the existing part of Mockingbird Rd. - which leads into Country Meadows - on Monday, Jan. 23.
WIBW
One injured after striking barrier wall on I-70 near Lawrence
DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Oklahoma woman was injured Friday afternoon after she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a barrier wall on I-70 near exit 197. According to the KHP crash log, on Friday, January 20 at just after 4:00 p.m., Cassidy Rogers, 21, of Tulsa, Oklahoma was driving eastbound in a 2012 Acura when she became distracted, lost control of the car, and struck the barrier wall.
WIBW
Two children, one adult die in central Topeka fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An early morning fire claimed the lives of two children and one adult in central Topeka Friday morning. The Topeka Fire Dept. said crews responded to 916 SW Warren Ave. around 5 a.m. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the two-story home. The fire also, unfortunately, spread to a house south of the home where the fire originated.
Overnight shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, leaves 1 with critical injuries
One person sustained critical injuries after an overnight shooting in Kansas City, Missouri.
One killed in northeast Kansas semi rollover
A rollover crash in Brown County has claimed the life of a 24-year-old man.
Driver falls asleep at the wheel in rollover crash in Lyon County
LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Wichita man escaped a rollover crash with only minor injuries after falling asleep at the wheel on Tuesday night. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that a man driving in a Honda Civic was traveling down I-335 in Lyon County around 8:30 p.m. when he fell asleep and left the roadway. […]
WIBW
Aggieville employees start a petition with construction and charges due to parking
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Employees in Aggieville started a petition, taking a stand against new parking ordinances. Changes to Aggieville’s parking have many employees calling for a return to normal. With the recent construction to the back parking lot and charges to the garage, a petition to bring back...
Emporia gazette.com
State orders issued against two local shippers
A Neosho Rapids company is under a state order to shut down for not paying fines, while an Emporia trucking company faces a fine for not conducting annual inspections of its vehicles. The Kansas Corporation Commission ordered Mark Dill Harvesting, 1488 Road X, to suspend commercial operations Tuesday.
WIBW
Lawrence man arrested after leading officials on wrong-way chase down K-10
EUDORA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man is behind bars after he allegedly led officials on a chase down the wrong way of K-10 into Johnson County. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says that around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, officials found a vehicle that had been reported stolen through the Lawrence Police Department on eastbound Kansas Highway 10.
7 people, 20 pets rescued from burning three-story Emporia apartment
EMPORIA (KSNT) – Several people and their pets were rescued from a burning Emporia apartment complex on Friday. 27 News spoke with Battalion Chief Eron Steinlage with the Emporia Fire Department on their rescue efforts, which began at 9:33 a.m. on Jan. 20, for an apartment complex in the 2200 block of Prairie Street in […]
Johnson County to reopen Mission health clinic
The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment will reopen its walk-in health clinic in Mission on Jan. 24 after a monthlong closure.
