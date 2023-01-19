ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Made Controversial Damar Hamlin Comment

Just days after deleting a controversial tweet, Tony Dungy is making headlines again with another very controversial comment. During the March of Life in Washington D.C. this week, Dungy used Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin to make his point. The former NFL coach invoked Hamlin's name to further ...
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Makes Opinion On Tony Dungy Clear

A former NFL quarterback has made his opinion on Tony Dungy extremely clear. Dungy, a Hall of Fame head coach who's since retired and gotten into television, came under fire this week, for pushing a ridiculous school conspiracy theory and his comments made at the March for Life.  But not ...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Issues Apology For Controversial Tweet

Former NFL head coach and NBC Sports analyst Tony Dungy made headlines this week because of a controversial tweet.  Dungy responded to a statement from Rep. Sandra Feist that argued menstrual products should be available in all school bathrooms.  "That’s nothing," Dungy wrote on ...
ATLANTA, GA
The Hill

The eight Senate seats most likely to flip in 2024

Senate Democrats are preparing to play defense in 2024 as they look to preserve their narrow majority in the upper chamber. The party is defending more than twice as many seats as Republicans, and it’s already facing the possibility that some of its incumbents could retire, leaving open competitive seats.  There are also few opportunities…
FLORIDA STATE
WOWT

Ret. Lt. Col. John Glen Weaver announces bid for U.S. Senate

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Retired Lt. Col. John Glen Weaver announced his bid to represent Nebraska in the United States Senate today. Weaver served in the U.S. Air Force for 22 years, serving multiple tours in Afghanistan and Iraq. Weaver was one of nine candidates selected for an interview with...
NEBRASKA STATE
WVNT-TV

Tony Dungy Apologizes for Tweet With Anti-Transgender Rhetoric

The former coach will remain on the air with NBC on Saturday. Former NFL coach and NBC analyst Tony Dungy issued an apology after he received backlash this week for posting a controversial tweet from his personal account that promoted anti-transgender rhetoric. In the since-deleted tweet, Dungy responded to a...
MINNESOTA STATE
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Tony Dungy's Apology

Former NFL coach Tony Dungy has found himself making headlines for the wrong reasons this week. Dungy, who now works as a studio analyst for NBC's Sunday Night Football, drew quite a bit of criticism for an anti-transgender tweet earlier this week.  Responding to Minnesota Rep. Sandra Feist, ...
MINNESOTA STATE
Washington Examiner

anniversary despite enthusiasm concerns

Thousands of anti-abortion demonstrators descended upon the nation’s capital for the annual March for Life Friday, the first such event since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year. The landmark June 2022 decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization accomplished the long-stated goal of the annual...

