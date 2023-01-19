Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in FebruaryCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
History Blitz: Today in History, January 21The Quick HistorianWashington, DC
Congressional Witness Claimed Liberal Cities Burn Fetuses to Power Street Lights.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
Report: Anonymous Chinese Donors Pumped Millions into DC Think Tank Where First Top-Secret Docs Were FoundThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWashington, DC
Anonymous Chinese Donors Funneled Millions into the Penn Biden Center Since Biden Took Office in January of 2021: ReportWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Related
Look: Tony Dungy Made Controversial Damar Hamlin Comment
Just days after deleting a controversial tweet, Tony Dungy is making headlines again with another very controversial comment. During the March of Life in Washington D.C. this week, Dungy used Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin to make his point. The former NFL coach invoked Hamlin's name to further ...
Former NFL Quarterback Makes Opinion On Tony Dungy Clear
A former NFL quarterback has made his opinion on Tony Dungy extremely clear. Dungy, a Hall of Fame head coach who's since retired and gotten into television, came under fire this week, for pushing a ridiculous school conspiracy theory and his comments made at the March for Life. But not ...
Look: Tony Dungy Issues Apology For Controversial Tweet
Former NFL head coach and NBC Sports analyst Tony Dungy made headlines this week because of a controversial tweet. Dungy responded to a statement from Rep. Sandra Feist that argued menstrual products should be available in all school bathrooms. "That’s nothing," Dungy wrote on ...
Report: NBC Makes Decision On Tony Dungy's Status Following Controversial Tweet
Former NFL head coach turned Sunday Night Football analyst Tony Dungy stirred up a hornet's nest on social media this week. Dungy, who coached the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 1996-2001 and the Indianapolis Colts from 2002-2008, responded Wednesday to a tweet from Minnesota Rep. Sandra Feist calling ...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Tony Dungy speaks out about the Power Of Prayer and talks about how Damar Hamlin brought people to GOD
Tony Dungy is a pro-life Christian that runs a huge program in the state of Florida called All-Pro Dad. Dungy was delivering a speech for a March For Life Rally and brought up how Damar Hamlin’s story brought people to God by making a routine play on the football field.
Republicans Are Mad Cori Bush Called Byron Donalds A Black GOP ‘Prop,’ But Where Is The Lie?
Republicans are mad at Rep. Cori Bush for calling Rep. Byron Donalds a "prop" after he received House speaker votes. The post Republicans Are Mad Cori Bush Called Byron Donalds A Black GOP ‘Prop,’ But Where Is The Lie? appeared first on NewsOne.
The eight Senate seats most likely to flip in 2024
Senate Democrats are preparing to play defense in 2024 as they look to preserve their narrow majority in the upper chamber. The party is defending more than twice as many seats as Republicans, and it’s already facing the possibility that some of its incumbents could retire, leaving open competitive seats. There are also few opportunities…
This prominent pastor says Christian nationalism is 'a form of heresy'
The Rev. William Barber II says a coalition of marginalized Americans — including the poor, immigrants, religious minorities, people of color and members of the LGBTQ community -- could band together and transform the country because they share a common enemy.
WOWT
Ret. Lt. Col. John Glen Weaver announces bid for U.S. Senate
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Retired Lt. Col. John Glen Weaver announced his bid to represent Nebraska in the United States Senate today. Weaver served in the U.S. Air Force for 22 years, serving multiple tours in Afghanistan and Iraq. Weaver was one of nine candidates selected for an interview with...
WVNT-TV
Tony Dungy Apologizes for Tweet With Anti-Transgender Rhetoric
The former coach will remain on the air with NBC on Saturday. Former NFL coach and NBC analyst Tony Dungy issued an apology after he received backlash this week for posting a controversial tweet from his personal account that promoted anti-transgender rhetoric. In the since-deleted tweet, Dungy responded to a...
NFL World Reacts To Tony Dungy's Apology
Former NFL coach Tony Dungy has found himself making headlines for the wrong reasons this week. Dungy, who now works as a studio analyst for NBC's Sunday Night Football, drew quite a bit of criticism for an anti-transgender tweet earlier this week. Responding to Minnesota Rep. Sandra Feist, ...
NFL legend Tony Dungy recalls Damar Hamlin reaction in March for Life speech: 'People started praying'
Hall of Fame football coach Tony Dungy recalled the nationwide reaction to Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he suffered cardiac arrest during a game, saying, "People started praying."
Washington Examiner
anniversary despite enthusiasm concerns
Thousands of anti-abortion demonstrators descended upon the nation’s capital for the annual March for Life Friday, the first such event since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year. The landmark June 2022 decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization accomplished the long-stated goal of the annual...
Comments / 0