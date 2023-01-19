Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Dead and Several Injured in California Shooting, Gunman on the Loosehard and smartLos Angeles, CA
10 Killed In Mass Firing In Los Angeles At Lunar New Year FestivalDaily DigestLos Angeles, CA
Standoff With Mass Shooting Suspect Ends In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
9 Dead and Multiple Injured in Monterey Park Mass ShootingcreteMonterey Park, CA
Police Searching For Duo Who Stole Nearly A Dozen Vacuums In An Armed Robbery At A Costco Near GlendaleWestmont Community NewsGlendale, CA
Related
CBS Sports
FOX Sports' Shannon Sharpe, Ja Morant's dad separated during heated exchange at halftime of Lakers-Grizzlies
You just never know what you're going to see at a Lakers game in Los Angeles. Courtside celebrities are a regular occurrence, and they occasionally engage in banter (friendly or not-so-friendly) with players during the game. It's usually in the spirit of competition, but every once in a while things can get out of hand.
CBS Sports
NBA trade rumors: Wizards' Rui Hachimura makes pitch to other teams after 30-point outburst
Leading up to the NBA trade deadline, Wizards forward Rui Hachimura has heard the chatter around his future in Washington, but he's doing his best to keep his focus on the court and his confidence up. "I've just got to keep focus on the moment right now," Hachimura said of...
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Reveals Grade 3 calf strain
Towns revealed Thursday that he has a Grade 3 right calf strain and will be out longer than the initially reported 4-to-6 week timetable, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "I wish it was four to six weeks. I knew then it wasn't going to be four to six," Towns said during a Twitch livestream.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Participates in shootaround
Gobert (groin) participated in morning shootaround and will be a game-time decision for Saturday's game against Houston, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports. Gobert has missed a pair of games with soreness in his right groin but appears to be making progress toward a return. His activity in shootaround is certainly an encouraging sign, but fantasy managers will have to wait until Gobert goes through warmups before a decision is made on his status. Naz Reid has started in both contests without Gobert and would be in line to do so again if Gobert ends up sitting.
CBS Sports
Dillon Brooks says LeBron James doesn't want to go left, but the numbers aren't so clear cut
It's hard to find too much fault with the way Dillon Brooks defended LeBron James on Friday. The four-time MVP shot just 8-of-21 from the floor and finished with 23 points, his lowest total since Dec. 9. James had been averaging 34.1 points per game on over 55 percent shooting since Anthony Davis went down, so in the grand scheme of things, it could be argued that Brooks defended James better than anyone else has since then.
CBS Sports
Cowboys vs. 49ers: Time, TV channel, streaming, key matchups, prediction for NFL divisional round playoffs
It's only fitting that the Cowboys and 49ers are closing out the divisional round of this year's NFL playoffs. Few matchups are as iconic in the league's postseason history books: Dallas and San Francisco have met eight times in win-or-go-home situations, and all but two have come in the NFC Championship. Now, this weekend, America's Team is looking to exact revenge for what occurred last January, when the 49ers rolled through Dallas on Super Wild Card Weekend.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Questionable Saturday
Ayton is considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Pacers due to a non-COVID-related illness, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports. Ayton's status will presumably depend on how he is feeling closer to tip-off. If he is ultimately unable to go, Jock Landale and Bismack Biyombo would be in line for increased workloads.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Posts big double-double in loss
Adams closed with 16 points (6-7 FG, 4-9 FT), 17 rebounds, two assists and one block over 26 minutes during Friday's 122-121 loss to the Lakers. Adams was a beast on the boards Friday, tallying a game-high 17 rebounds, eight of which came on the offensive glass. The big man also tied a season high with 16 points, his only weak point being another poor performance from the charity stripe. Adams ranks fourth in the NBA with 11.4 boards per game, but he's outside the top 150 in nine-category fantasy leagues due to his mediocre scoring (8.6 PPG), tepid blocks production (1.1 BPG) and atrocious free-throw shooting (35.2 percent).
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Seals it in shootout
MacKinnon had seven shots on goal, one hit and scored the only shootout goal in Colorado's 2-1 win over Seattle. MacKinnon saw an impressive seven-game point streak (four goals, seven assists) end, but he managed to impact that game on an uncredited eighth shot, beating Philipp Grubauer five-hole in the shootout. The lone player on either team to beat a goalie. The top-line center has been dialed in since returning from an upper-body injury in late December, producing 17 points over 11 contests, including seven games with multiple points.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Out again Sunday
Ayton (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Grizzlies, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports. Ayton will miss both halves of the Suns' weekend back-to-back set due to an illness. His next chance to suit up will come Tuesday against the Hornets. In his absence, Bismack Biyombo figures to draw another start, while Jock Landale garners an increased role off the bench.
CBS Sports
How 'vintage' Kyle Lowry helped the Heat beat the Pelicans by running the same play over and over
Kyle Lowry and the Miami Heat have both been inconsistent this season, but when they have it rolling they can still be extremely difficult to deal with, as was the case on Sunday afternoon when Lowry led the Heat to a 100-96 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. With the win, the Heat are now 26-22 on the season and sit all alone in sixth place in the Eastern Conference.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Won't play Friday
Curry has been ruled out Friday against Cleveland due to left hip tightness. Curry has played at least 31 minutes in four of the last five matchups, averaging 25.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 33.8 minutes per game during that time. However, he'll be one of several Warriors who will sit out the second half of a back-to-back set following Thursday's overtime loss to Boston. It wouldn't be surprising to see Curry back in action for Sunday's game against the Nets.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Listed as questionable
Gobert (groin) is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Rockets. Gobert has missed back-to-back games with right groin soreness and is questionable to miss a third straight. If the big man remains sidelined, Naz Reid figures to draw another start.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Game-time decision
Ovechkin (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision Saturday against Vegas, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Ovechkin skipped the morning skate for maintenance. If he is unable to play, Anthony Mantha is slated to fill in alongside Dylan Strome and Nicolas Aube-Kubel. Ovechkin has amassed 30 goals, 52 points, 205 shots on net and 125 hits in 48 games this season.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Still out Sunday
Ingram (toe) remains out Sunday against the Heat. Ingram has yet to practice as of Jan. 10, but the Pelicans continue to take his status on a game-to-game basis. The forward hasn't played since Nov. 25, and it's unclear when he may return.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Won't play Friday
Rubio has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Warriors due to left knee injury management. Rubio appeared in the last four matchups and averaged 5.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 13.0 minutes per game. However, after missing nearly three months to begin the regular season, he'll rest for the first half of a back-to-back set Friday to preserve his long-term health. Raul Neto is a candidate to see increased run against Golden State.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Bags apple Thursday
Backstrom tallied an assist and three shots during Thursday's 4-0 win over the Coyotes. Despite coming close to netting his first goal of the season, Backstrom came away from Washington's 4-0 victory with his third helper in six games since returning from major hip surgery in the offseason. The 35-year-old should only get better as he shakes the rust off, so fantasy managers patient enough to stash Backstrom on their rosters should get some healthy dividends for the balance of the 2022-23 season.
CBS Sports
Suns' Chris Paul: Looks likely to play Sunday
Paul (hip) is probable for Sunday's matchup against Memphis, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports. Paul has missed seven straight games due to a hip issue, but it appears he'll return to action Sunday. Before suffering the injury, the veteran point guard had scored in double figures in 13 of his past 14 appearances and posted 16.9 points, 8.4 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 33.6 minutes per game. If Paul is indeed available, it seems likely he'd be under a minutes restriction following a lengthy absence.
CBS Sports
Serge Ibaka, Bucks mutually agree to find veteran big man a new team through trade, per report
The Milwaukee Bucks and Serge Ibaka have mutually agreed to find the veteran big man a new team through trade, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Ibaka has been away from the team due to what has been described as personal reasons. The Bucks acquired Ibaka at last season's trade...
CBS Sports
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Won't play Saturday
Tatum has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup in Toronto due to left wrist soreness. Tatum struggled to find any consistency from the field in Thursday's overtime win over Golden State, despite scoring 34 points, and he appears to have also picked up a wrist injury during the contest. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but Tatum's next chance to suit up will come Monday in Orlando. In the MVP candidate's absence, Grant Williams will presumably enter the starting lineup again, while Derrick White, Malcolm Brogdon and Sam Hauser figure to all be candidates for increased run off the bench.
Comments / 0