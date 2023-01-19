Nintendo has plans to increase production of the Switch in the coming months, according to a new report. According to a recent report by Bloomberg (opens in new tab), after lowering the projected sales for the Switch in November to 19 million units, Nintendo has told suppliers that it plans to increase production starting in April. While expectations are for sales of the six-year-old console to start diminishing, Nintendo has claimed that the slump they experienced at the end of 2022 was more to do with supply issues than a lack of demand, Bloomberg reports.

2 DAYS AGO