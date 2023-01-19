ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Verge

WhatsApp now lets you chat with yourself

WhatsApp will now let you freely message yourself. The new Message Yourself feature has been gradually rolling out to WhatsApp users over the past couple of months and has appeared in the release notes for the latest app update this week. It’s not Meta’s latest AI invention but more of a digital notepad to let you send quick notes, reminders, links, and photos to yourself across multiple devices.
TechRadar

Zoom is going to work a lot closer with one of its biggest rivals, and I couldn't be happier

The wait is over, because Google Meet users will now be able to join Zoom calls straight from their own devices without needing to install the Zoom client. Initially announced last October and destined for a late 2022 launch, Google has finally announced that users will now be able to join Zoom calls from compatible devices. Specifically, Zoom Meetings from Google Meet hardware devices, and Google Meet meetings from Zoom Rooms.
TechRadar

You can now get ChatGPT on a Linux desktop

ChatGPT is now available as an extension for your Linux laptop or desktop, but it’s early days and some things may not work as you might expect. The AI tool capable of holding back-and-forth conversations and surfacing up information that may otherwise take a long time to find online was launched in preview format to the public in November 2022, and has seen an explosion in popularity.
TechRadar

I wouldn't buy the new MacBook Pro as a student – I'd get an iPad

Apple dropped a bunch of new MacBooks this week with practically no notice, and as usual, there’s a mad scramble for people desperate to get their hands on one. The new Macs are now equipped with shiny new M2 chips that promise processing power that’ll likely put them at the top of our best laptops list.
TechRadar

Nintendo is reportedly increasing Switch production ahead of Breath of the Wild 2

Nintendo has plans to increase production of the Switch in the coming months, according to a new report. According to a recent report by Bloomberg (opens in new tab), after lowering the projected sales for the Switch in November to 19 million units, Nintendo has told suppliers that it plans to increase production starting in April. While expectations are for sales of the six-year-old console to start diminishing, Nintendo has claimed that the slump they experienced at the end of 2022 was more to do with supply issues than a lack of demand, Bloomberg reports.
TechRadar

iPhone 15 Pro tipped to get thinner bezels and curved edges

More details have emerged around what we can expect from the iPhone 15 coming later this year: thinner bezels on the two Pro models, and curved edges on all four handsets, for an Apple Watch-like aesthetic. This comes from experienced Apple tipster ShrimpApplePro (opens in new tab) (via MacRumors (opens...
bitcoinist.com

Shiba Inu Gets Another Boost As Robinhood Launches Wallet

Shiba Inu has been seeing a major upside since the crypto market began its recovery rally, but there may be more in store for the altcoin. A major update from the crypto and stock trading platform has once again put the meme coin in the spotlight and provided another boost for it.
TechRadar

How to use Windows 11's Find My Device to help locate your lost laptop

Losing an expensive device is never a good situation to be in, and even worse if you can't find it. Thankfully, we're in an age where you can easily find it, or remotely wipe the device if needed. There are apps where, in the hope of getting your laptop back,...
TechRadar

Samsung S95C QD-OLED: everything you need to know

The Samsung S95C QD-OLED TV is one of Samsung’s flagship TVs in 2023 and the OLED model to watch this year. In a TV market saturated with OLED ranges, it’s thrilling to usher in a screen that combines the best of OLED’s self-emissive brilliance with the brightness and color enhancement of quantum dot, or QLED.
TechRadar

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: latest rumors and everything we know so far

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has the potential be one of the best phones of 2023, and there’s not long to wait for it, as Samsung is set to unveil the S23 series at Galaxy Unpacked 2023 on February 1. We’re expecting to see the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S23...
TechRadar

Garmin's Morning Report has changed my training plan forever

Garmin introduced several new features over the course of 2022, but when I tried the Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar, there was one feature that jumped out at me. Garmin’s Morning Report is an integral part of the best Garmin watches, like the Forerunner and the Fenix range. It tells...
The Hollywood Reporter

Spotify Layoffs Expected as Soon as This Week

Spotify is set to have layoffs as soon as this week as the company moves forward with plans to reduce operational expenses, according to a person familiar with the matter. The layoffs are expected to be more broad than a previous round of cuts in October, which impacted staff members working on canceled shows from in-house podcast studios Gimlet and Parcast.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmazon, Following Apple, Raises Price of Music Streaming ServicePodcasting's Recession Era: Dealmaking Gets More Selective in Slower Ad MarketUniversal Music CEO Takes Aim at Spotify, Apple: Artists Are "Undervalued" in Streaming A representative for Spotify declined to comment. Spotify...
TechRadar

HyperX Armada 27: solid gaming screen and an awesome arm

The HyperX Armada 27 is one of the more unique gaming monitors out there thanks to its multi-axis boom arm and QHD display. And while it is a bit expensive for a 1440p monitor, its compelling design alone is worth the price of admission. Pros. +. Boom arm with desk...
TechRadar

5 ways that cameras will evolve in 2023 - for good and for bad

This year promises to be another super-interesting one for all kinds of cameras and lenses, as we see kit both evolve and devolve. So we’ve rounded up the biggest photographic trends we’re expecting to see, along with one we’re optimistically hoping for. Hybrid photo and video shooters...
TechRadar

JBL Quantum Stream Dual Pattern USB mic review: best for novice streamers

With a streamlined design and intuitive ease of use, the JBL Quantum Stream is a surprisingly capable USB mic. Fine-tuning settings, whether through the onboard controls or JBL’s app, is a breeze. And, the mic delivers in audio performance. Unfortunately, its port placement is one big issue. While there are some better USB mics out there, I think the JBL Quantum Stream is the perfect first USB mic for streamers.
makeuseof.com

Can You Change the iOS Text Color on an iPhone?

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Apple has slowly but steadily added customization in iOS, especially on the Home Screen, which has been exclusive to Android users for a long time. With Apple gradually enabling customization on the iPhone, you might wonder whether it's possible to change the system-wide text color in iOS.

