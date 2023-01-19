Read full article on original website
The Verge
WhatsApp now lets you chat with yourself
WhatsApp will now let you freely message yourself. The new Message Yourself feature has been gradually rolling out to WhatsApp users over the past couple of months and has appeared in the release notes for the latest app update this week. It’s not Meta’s latest AI invention but more of a digital notepad to let you send quick notes, reminders, links, and photos to yourself across multiple devices.
TechRadar
Zoom is going to work a lot closer with one of its biggest rivals, and I couldn't be happier
The wait is over, because Google Meet users will now be able to join Zoom calls straight from their own devices without needing to install the Zoom client. Initially announced last October and destined for a late 2022 launch, Google has finally announced that users will now be able to join Zoom calls from compatible devices. Specifically, Zoom Meetings from Google Meet hardware devices, and Google Meet meetings from Zoom Rooms.
TechRadar
You can now get ChatGPT on a Linux desktop
ChatGPT is now available as an extension for your Linux laptop or desktop, but it’s early days and some things may not work as you might expect. The AI tool capable of holding back-and-forth conversations and surfacing up information that may otherwise take a long time to find online was launched in preview format to the public in November 2022, and has seen an explosion in popularity.
CNBC
Here are the layoff severance packages Google, Microsoft, Amazon and other tech giants have promised
Google is the latest Big Tech company to reduce head count, laying off 12,000 employees. Severance packages vary from company to company, ranging from the minimum legally required to longer-term packages that include health-care benefits and accelerated vesting. Regardless, laid-off employees will enter an uncertain job market with reduced investor...
TechRadar
I wouldn't buy the new MacBook Pro as a student – I'd get an iPad
Apple dropped a bunch of new MacBooks this week with practically no notice, and as usual, there’s a mad scramble for people desperate to get their hands on one. The new Macs are now equipped with shiny new M2 chips that promise processing power that’ll likely put them at the top of our best laptops list.
Google boss Sundar Pichai tells staff they can work from home to process the 'difficult news' of the company's mass layoffs
Pichai asked staff to "take good care" of themselves, after announcing that the company was laying off 6% of its staff in a memo.
TechRadar
Nintendo is reportedly increasing Switch production ahead of Breath of the Wild 2
Nintendo has plans to increase production of the Switch in the coming months, according to a new report. According to a recent report by Bloomberg (opens in new tab), after lowering the projected sales for the Switch in November to 19 million units, Nintendo has told suppliers that it plans to increase production starting in April. While expectations are for sales of the six-year-old console to start diminishing, Nintendo has claimed that the slump they experienced at the end of 2022 was more to do with supply issues than a lack of demand, Bloomberg reports.
TechRadar
iPhone 15 Pro tipped to get thinner bezels and curved edges
More details have emerged around what we can expect from the iPhone 15 coming later this year: thinner bezels on the two Pro models, and curved edges on all four handsets, for an Apple Watch-like aesthetic. This comes from experienced Apple tipster ShrimpApplePro (opens in new tab) (via MacRumors (opens...
bitcoinist.com
Shiba Inu Gets Another Boost As Robinhood Launches Wallet
Shiba Inu has been seeing a major upside since the crypto market began its recovery rally, but there may be more in store for the altcoin. A major update from the crypto and stock trading platform has once again put the meme coin in the spotlight and provided another boost for it.
TechRadar
How to use Windows 11's Find My Device to help locate your lost laptop
Losing an expensive device is never a good situation to be in, and even worse if you can't find it. Thankfully, we're in an age where you can easily find it, or remotely wipe the device if needed. There are apps where, in the hope of getting your laptop back,...
TechCrunch
Netflix says it’s open to adding free streaming ‘FAST’ channels to grow its ads business
“We’re open to all these different models that are out there right now, but we’ve got a lot on our plate this year, both with the paid sharing and with our launch of advertising and continuing to this slate of content that we’re trying to drive to our members. So, we are keeping an eye on that segment for sure,” Sarandos said.
TechRadar
Samsung S95C QD-OLED: everything you need to know
The Samsung S95C QD-OLED TV is one of Samsung’s flagship TVs in 2023 and the OLED model to watch this year. In a TV market saturated with OLED ranges, it’s thrilling to usher in a screen that combines the best of OLED’s self-emissive brilliance with the brightness and color enhancement of quantum dot, or QLED.
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: latest rumors and everything we know so far
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has the potential be one of the best phones of 2023, and there’s not long to wait for it, as Samsung is set to unveil the S23 series at Galaxy Unpacked 2023 on February 1. We’re expecting to see the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S23...
TechRadar
Garmin's Morning Report has changed my training plan forever
Garmin introduced several new features over the course of 2022, but when I tried the Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar, there was one feature that jumped out at me. Garmin’s Morning Report is an integral part of the best Garmin watches, like the Forerunner and the Fenix range. It tells...
Spotify Layoffs Expected as Soon as This Week
Spotify is set to have layoffs as soon as this week as the company moves forward with plans to reduce operational expenses, according to a person familiar with the matter. The layoffs are expected to be more broad than a previous round of cuts in October, which impacted staff members working on canceled shows from in-house podcast studios Gimlet and Parcast.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmazon, Following Apple, Raises Price of Music Streaming ServicePodcasting's Recession Era: Dealmaking Gets More Selective in Slower Ad MarketUniversal Music CEO Takes Aim at Spotify, Apple: Artists Are "Undervalued" in Streaming A representative for Spotify declined to comment. Spotify...
TechRadar
HyperX Armada 27: solid gaming screen and an awesome arm
The HyperX Armada 27 is one of the more unique gaming monitors out there thanks to its multi-axis boom arm and QHD display. And while it is a bit expensive for a 1440p monitor, its compelling design alone is worth the price of admission. Pros. +. Boom arm with desk...
TechRadar
5 ways that cameras will evolve in 2023 - for good and for bad
This year promises to be another super-interesting one for all kinds of cameras and lenses, as we see kit both evolve and devolve. So we’ve rounded up the biggest photographic trends we’re expecting to see, along with one we’re optimistically hoping for. Hybrid photo and video shooters...
TechRadar
JBL Quantum Stream Dual Pattern USB mic review: best for novice streamers
With a streamlined design and intuitive ease of use, the JBL Quantum Stream is a surprisingly capable USB mic. Fine-tuning settings, whether through the onboard controls or JBL’s app, is a breeze. And, the mic delivers in audio performance. Unfortunately, its port placement is one big issue. While there are some better USB mics out there, I think the JBL Quantum Stream is the perfect first USB mic for streamers.
makeuseof.com
Can You Change the iOS Text Color on an iPhone?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Apple has slowly but steadily added customization in iOS, especially on the Home Screen, which has been exclusive to Android users for a long time. With Apple gradually enabling customization on the iPhone, you might wonder whether it's possible to change the system-wide text color in iOS.
TechRadar
Better than 4K Blu-ray: the new disc that could do movies better… but do we need it?
As a movie fan who's a huge cinema lover as well as a massive home theater nerd – nerdy enough to have chosen the wrong side in the HD-DVD vs Blu-ray war, and to maintain that my logic was sound to this day – I have a bit of an obsession with getting the best quality possible from movies.
