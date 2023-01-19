Read full article on original website
Charles Elwood Finch
Charles Elwood Finch, age 89, of Reddick, passed away on January 16, 2023 in Gainesville, Florida. He was born on April 8th, 1933 a son to the late Walter and Frances (Blydenburg) Finch. In addition to his parents Charles had three brothers and five sisters. He leaves behind his daughter...
Kenneth Edward DiLello
Kenneth Edward DiLello, age 75, of Citra, FL, passed away on January 16, 2023 following a brief period of illness at E.W. & Lucille Cates Hospice House in Marion County, FL. Ken was born on March 4, 1947 to Francis and Margaret DiLello of Warwick, Rhode Island. When a child, he was taken in and raised by his “adoptive” parents, Sarah and Jake Allman of Hackensack, New Jersey.
Janet Irene Whennen
Janet Irene Whennen of Ocala, Florida passed away on January 14, 2023, she was of the Christian faith and her favorite music artist was Josh Groban. She is preceded in death by her parents Charles K and Edith Stokes, husband Jack D Whennen, son James A Whennen Sr. and brothers Charles E Stokes and William R Stokes.
Margaret E. McArdle
Ocala – Margaret (Peggy) E. McArdle, 87, of Ocala passed away on January 6, 2023 after a brief illness. Margaret was born in The Bronx, NY on December 9, 1935, daughter to the late James F. McArdle and Mary (Gaffney). She is survived by her brother Robert McArdle, sister-in-law...
Darrell Collins
Darrell “Pookie” Collins passed away January 12, 2023. He was born January 21 ,1975 to his Loving Parents James and Victoria Collins of Ft. McCoy ,FL . Darrell received Christ at an early age and was baptized at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church Ft. McCoy , FL. Under the leadership of the late Reverend Henry Bracy and a member of Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Ft. McCoy , Fl , under the leadership of Pastor Curtis Houston .
‘A Love Story’ abstract art exhibit heads to Brick City Center for the Arts in February
An optical art exhibit featuring abstract paintings by a local artist is set to open at the Brick City Center for the Arts in February. Marion Cultural Alliance will host an opening reception for “A Love Story: Paintings by Ro Martinez” on Friday, February 3, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Brick City Center for the Arts located at 23 SW Broadway Street in Ocala.
Man arrested in Ocala after being caught driving stolen vehicle
A 54-year-old man was arrested on a multitude of charges after he was caught driving a stolen vehicle in Ocala. On Thursday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the 8400 block of SE 58th Avenue to assist a sergeant with a traffic stop. According to the MCSO...
Ocala woman arrested after allegedly stabbing man with screwdriver
A 34-year-old Ocala woman was arrested after a man claimed that she stabbed him in the head and neck with a screwdriver. On Thursday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office corporal responded to the MCSO Southwest District Office located at 9048 SW Highway 200 in Ocala in reference to a battery incident. Upon arrival, the corporal made contact with the male victim who advised that Dominique Detrice English had attacked him inside a moving vehicle, according to the MCSO report.
Homeless woman jailed after breaking into Ocala business, stealing pickup truck
A 45-year-old homeless woman was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after she broke into a local business and stole a pickup truck. On Thursday, MCSO deputies responded to Ron’s Towing located at 7450 NW Gainesville Road in Ocala in reference to a commercial burglary that had occurred overnight. Upon arrival, the deputies observed that the chain link gate appeared to have been run over and the glass front door of the business was shattered, according to the MCSO report.
5-year-old boy dies after being hit by truck in Alachua County
A 5-year-old boy died in Alachua County on Friday morning after he was hit by a pickup truck while attempting to cross the street. Shortly before 7:15 a.m., a 2018 Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling northbound on Hipp Way near NW 133rd Terrace in the city of Alachua, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
