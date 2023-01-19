ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WECT

25th annual Tree Fest giving away free plants

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - You can receive up to five free plants per household at the 25th annual Tree Fest on Friday, Jan. 20, and Saturday, Jan. 21. It’s being held at Independence Mall from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. Tree Fest originated in 1997...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Pet of the Week: Flower from Monty’s Home

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Flower, a 2-year-old Treeing Walker Coonhound, is available for adoption from Monty’s Home. Part of their 60th group of dogs in Pender County, Flower is up-to-date on her vaccinations and heartworm treatment, spayed and is house trained. Those interested in adopting Flower will receive a...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Loved ones gather to honor, remember KC Johnson

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Friday was an emotional night across Wilmington as family, friends, LGBTQ allies, and other community members gathered to honor and remember the life of KC Johnson. “She was a very beautiful person inside and out,” Veronica Walters said. Walters knew KC Johnson through a support...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Swamp Stomp gives people training for search and rescue missions

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - First responders and rescue professionals from across the Carolina’s and Virginia were in Pender County Saturday for Swamp Stomp. This annual training event was created to sharpen skills of search and rescue personnel in the event of a lost or missing person. Around 160...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Wilmington Fire Department talks about proactive steps to stay safe during fire fighter cancer awareness month

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - When the call for help comes in, fire fighters at the Wilmington Fire Department don’t hesitate to hope on their engine and get to the scene. January is dedicated as Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month. Cancer is a leading cause of death among fire fighters. That’s why the mission of the International Association of Fire Fighters and Firefighter Cancer Support Network is to reduce the number of men and women getting cancer in the fire service.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

UNCW researchers awarded national grant to study coastal ecosystems

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A research team at the University of North Carolina Wilmington has been awarded a $400,000 grant to study underwater ecosystems and habitats along the east coast. Dr. Jessie Jarvis and Dr. Stephanie Kamel at the UNCW Center for Marine Science received the National Estuarine Research Reserve...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

‘I think it’s a pretty good real estate deal for the community, for the city, and for the citizens’: Mayor talks about potential purchase of Thermo Fisher property

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington is considering purchasing the Thermo Fisher building in Downtown Wilmington. “The city for the last 14 years has been doing a significant amount of assessment on their space needs,” Mayor Bill Saffo said. Saffo said they’ve considered updating their building on...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

State Treasurer weighs in on proposed $68m purchase

Wilmington to consider $828,355 construction contract for section of Greenville Loop Trail. Wilmington to consider $828,355 construction contract for section of Greenville Loop Trail. Man found guilty in murder of retired Columbus County music teacher. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. James Edward McKamey was convicted in the 2016 murder of...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Wilmington Police Department promotes five officers to rank of corporal

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced five officers have received the rank of corporal. These promotions will take effect on January 30, 2023. The officers are:. Officer Cardiellea Barksdale. Officer Charles Boyce. Officer Robert Ferencak. Officer Casandra Knipp. Officer Krista Mangum. “Their hard work and dedication...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

New Hanover Co. health director takes position as Brunswick Co. health services director

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County has announced that David Howard will begin his role as the director of the health services department this month. Howard has served as the health director for Hyde County, and in Bladen County, he was the health and human services agency director and the health director. In 2017 he became assistant public health director for New Hanover County, and he became director for New Hanover County in 2021. All in all, he has almost 22 years of experience in the health field in North Carolina, per a release from Brunswick County.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Three displaced after house fire in Wilmington Saturday morning

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department responded to a call about a house fire around 9:30 Saturday morning. A house on the corner of Burnett and Central Boulevards was on fire and heavy smoke was coming from the second flood upon arrival. According to a spokesperson for WFD,...
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

Teenagers confess to Onslow County Public Safety Memorial vandalizing

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two teenagers confessed to vandalizing a county memorial that honors first responders killed in the line of duty. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office announced a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl graffitied anti-Christian phrases and symbols on the monument. Churchgoers at Tar Landing Baptist...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WECT

Man found guilty in murder of retired Columbus County music teacher

Harley Victoria Locklear, 24, was arrested and charged. The University of North Carolina Wilmington announced on Jan. 20 that Frank V. Brinkley has been named chief of police effective March 27. More shows, more diversity? Calls for variety increase as concert season approaches. Updated: 23 hours ago. |. Who gets...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Crews battling 15-acre brush fire in Brunswick County

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The Bolivia Fire Department is battling a 15-acre brush fire near U.S. 17 and Reynolds Rd. Chief Crisco with the Bolivia Fire Department said it’s not clear how the fire started. Surrounding departments and the NC Forestry Service assisted to contain the fire. No injuries...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Camp Lejeune Marine charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - A Marine sergeant based at Camp Lejeune faces charges in connection to the January 6 U.S. Capitol riot. Sgt. Dodge Hellonen was arrested Wednesday and charged alongside two other Marines for unlawfully entering the U.S. Capitol. From pictures posted to the Instagram account of Michah Coomer,...
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC

