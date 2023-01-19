Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina witness says disc-shaped object 'too close to neighbor roof tops'Roger MarshCarolina Beach, NC
North Carolina witness reports low flying triangleRoger MarshWilmington, NC
A North Carolina Mother Vanished After Walking Into Local Police Station For HelpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WilmingtonTed RiversWilmington, NC
Related
WECT
25th annual Tree Fest giving away free plants
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - You can receive up to five free plants per household at the 25th annual Tree Fest on Friday, Jan. 20, and Saturday, Jan. 21. It’s being held at Independence Mall from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. Tree Fest originated in 1997...
WECT
Pet of the Week: Flower from Monty’s Home
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Flower, a 2-year-old Treeing Walker Coonhound, is available for adoption from Monty’s Home. Part of their 60th group of dogs in Pender County, Flower is up-to-date on her vaccinations and heartworm treatment, spayed and is house trained. Those interested in adopting Flower will receive a...
WECT
Loved ones gather to honor, remember KC Johnson
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Friday was an emotional night across Wilmington as family, friends, LGBTQ allies, and other community members gathered to honor and remember the life of KC Johnson. “She was a very beautiful person inside and out,” Veronica Walters said. Walters knew KC Johnson through a support...
WECT
Swamp Stomp gives people training for search and rescue missions
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - First responders and rescue professionals from across the Carolina’s and Virginia were in Pender County Saturday for Swamp Stomp. This annual training event was created to sharpen skills of search and rescue personnel in the event of a lost or missing person. Around 160...
WECT
Wilmington Fire Department talks about proactive steps to stay safe during fire fighter cancer awareness month
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - When the call for help comes in, fire fighters at the Wilmington Fire Department don’t hesitate to hope on their engine and get to the scene. January is dedicated as Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month. Cancer is a leading cause of death among fire fighters. That’s why the mission of the International Association of Fire Fighters and Firefighter Cancer Support Network is to reduce the number of men and women getting cancer in the fire service.
WECT
UNCW researchers awarded national grant to study coastal ecosystems
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A research team at the University of North Carolina Wilmington has been awarded a $400,000 grant to study underwater ecosystems and habitats along the east coast. Dr. Jessie Jarvis and Dr. Stephanie Kamel at the UNCW Center for Marine Science received the National Estuarine Research Reserve...
WECT
Wilmington to consider $828,355 construction contract for section of Greenville Loop Trail
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council will consider awarding an $828,355 construction contract to Morgan Trucking and General Construction for section 1 of the Greenville Loop Trail. The 1-mile multi-use path will be 8-10 feet wide and run beside Holly Tree Road from S College Road to Pine...
North Carolina witness says disc-shaped object 'too close to neighbor roof tops'
A North Carolina witness at Carolina Beach reported watching a dark, silent, unknown object, with multiple red lights along its underside at 8:20 p.m. on November 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WECT
‘I think it’s a pretty good real estate deal for the community, for the city, and for the citizens’: Mayor talks about potential purchase of Thermo Fisher property
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington is considering purchasing the Thermo Fisher building in Downtown Wilmington. “The city for the last 14 years has been doing a significant amount of assessment on their space needs,” Mayor Bill Saffo said. Saffo said they’ve considered updating their building on...
WECT
Wilmington Police searching for woman missing since early December
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are searching for a woman that was last seen in early December. Jennifer Lynn Bougie, 44, was last seen around noon on December 5, 2022. She was near the 4700 block of New Centre Drive in Wilmington. Bougie has green eyes and brown hair....
WECT
State Treasurer weighs in on proposed $68m purchase
Wilmington to consider $828,355 construction contract for section of Greenville Loop Trail. Wilmington to consider $828,355 construction contract for section of Greenville Loop Trail. Man found guilty in murder of retired Columbus County music teacher. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. James Edward McKamey was convicted in the 2016 murder of...
WECT
Wilmington Police Department promotes five officers to rank of corporal
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced five officers have received the rank of corporal. These promotions will take effect on January 30, 2023. The officers are:. Officer Cardiellea Barksdale. Officer Charles Boyce. Officer Robert Ferencak. Officer Casandra Knipp. Officer Krista Mangum. “Their hard work and dedication...
WECT
New Hanover Co. health director takes position as Brunswick Co. health services director
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County has announced that David Howard will begin his role as the director of the health services department this month. Howard has served as the health director for Hyde County, and in Bladen County, he was the health and human services agency director and the health director. In 2017 he became assistant public health director for New Hanover County, and he became director for New Hanover County in 2021. All in all, he has almost 22 years of experience in the health field in North Carolina, per a release from Brunswick County.
WECT
Three displaced after house fire in Wilmington Saturday morning
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department responded to a call about a house fire around 9:30 Saturday morning. A house on the corner of Burnett and Central Boulevards was on fire and heavy smoke was coming from the second flood upon arrival. According to a spokesperson for WFD,...
WITN
Teenagers confess to Onslow County Public Safety Memorial vandalizing
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two teenagers confessed to vandalizing a county memorial that honors first responders killed in the line of duty. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office announced a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl graffitied anti-Christian phrases and symbols on the monument. Churchgoers at Tar Landing Baptist...
WECT
Woman reunites with Calabash and Brunswick Co. first responders who saved her life after cardiac event
CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - Calabash and Brunswick County first responders were honored in a ceremony recently for saving a woman’s life after a cardiac event that took place on Dec. 17. On that day, firefighters Marc Hadden and Hunter Lankford responded to a medical call at Brunswick Plantation. They...
WECT
Southport Fire Department removes drive thru overhang after accident causes structural damage
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The Southport Fire Department responded to a call at the KFC and Taco Bell Saturday afternoon after an accident caused structural damage to the building. Thankfully there were no injuries in this incident. Due to safety concerns, crews removed the overhang in the drive thru, which...
WECT
Man found guilty in murder of retired Columbus County music teacher
Harley Victoria Locklear, 24, was arrested and charged. The University of North Carolina Wilmington announced on Jan. 20 that Frank V. Brinkley has been named chief of police effective March 27. More shows, more diversity? Calls for variety increase as concert season approaches. Updated: 23 hours ago. |. Who gets...
WECT
Crews battling 15-acre brush fire in Brunswick County
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The Bolivia Fire Department is battling a 15-acre brush fire near U.S. 17 and Reynolds Rd. Chief Crisco with the Bolivia Fire Department said it’s not clear how the fire started. Surrounding departments and the NC Forestry Service assisted to contain the fire. No injuries...
WECT
Camp Lejeune Marine charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - A Marine sergeant based at Camp Lejeune faces charges in connection to the January 6 U.S. Capitol riot. Sgt. Dodge Hellonen was arrested Wednesday and charged alongside two other Marines for unlawfully entering the U.S. Capitol. From pictures posted to the Instagram account of Michah Coomer,...
Comments / 1