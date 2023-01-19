ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ValleyCentral

Coffee lovers rejoice: DoorDash will soon deliver Starbucks across the U.S.

By Callie Cassick
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oq6oe_0kKA1Lf200

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — It’s official: We’re lazy.

Some mornings, it feels like you don’t have enough energy, even to get up and get your own cup of coffee. Soon, you’ll be able to have that coffee delivered right to your door.

DoorDash and Starbucks are expanding their delivery partnership to all fifty U.S. states this year.

Major motion picture to be filmed at Ohio restaurant

Starbucks said they will offer 95 percent of the items found on in-store menus through DoorDash. Additionally, they will use stickers on drinks to avoid spills and delivery-specific cupholders for the drivers.

Of course, you can also customize your order, just like when you order in person.

Starbucks delivery via DoorDash is expected to be available nationwide by March 2023.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

IDEA Mission teacher accused of improper relationship with student, police say

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An IDEA Public School teacher in Mission was arrested Thursday on charges of improper relationship between educator/student, according to Mission Police. Karen Bereniz Sosa, 27, is accused of an improper relationship with a student that occurred off campus during the school’s winter break at Bentsen Palm Park, Mission Police Investigator Art […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Driver appears in court after crash that killed Mission mother, injured family

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The suspected driver in a drunk-driving crash that left a mother dead and family hospitalized was arraigned Friday afternoon. Jose Martin Vela was arrested on one count of intoxication manslaughter, one count of accident involving death, three counts of accident involving serious bodily injury, three counts of accident involving personal injury, […]
MISSION, TX
Ty D.

Starbucks Is Taking Over Your Doorstep: Delivery Now Available Nationwide!

Starbucks is expanding its delivery services to all 50 states by March 2023. The famous coffee chain is partnering with DoorDash to achieve this goal. Starbucks tested this idea last year in six major cities and the launch was successful enough for the company to take their delivery options to the next level. The press release states that 95% of Starbucks menu items will be available for delivery and customization online or on DoorDash's app.
The US Sun

Inside ‘horrible’ new Walmart self-checkout trick even more sneaky than the ‘switcheroo’ being used to steal from stores

THIS self-checkout shoplifting trick that has been revealed is even more sneaky than the common "switcheroo" stealing tactic. As self-checkout becomes more popular in big-box stores like Walmart and Target, retailers are losing more money from theft. "Theft is an issue. It’s higher than what it has historically been," Walmart...
TEXAS STATE
Ty D.

Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the US

Walgreens, one of the leading retailers in the United States, is closing several locations starting January 31st. The pharmacy chain is shutting down locations in various states, and this will have an impact on the convenience of many Americans who depend on prescriptions drugs. In this article, we will explore the reasons behind the closures and the locations that will be affected.
HOUSTON, TX
msn.com

Walmart and Target Have a Secret Hiding Spot for Clearance Items

Slide 1 of 5: Walmart and Target provide quick and easy access to everything from groceries and everyday necessities to electronics and apparel for millions of shoppers. But for customers in the know, the convenience of these iconic big-box stores is matched only by their ability to pump out some incredible deals on top of their already low prices. And while heavily promoted sales might be fine for the casual bargain hunter, there's one area of the stores where you may be able to regularly score a shockingly good price. Read on to learn more about the secret hiding spot Walmart and Target have for clearance items.READ THIS NEXT: 5 Warnings to Shoppers From Ex-Walmart Employees.Read the original article on Best Life.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

McDonald’s Has a New Take on its Most-Beloved Item

Most fast-food chains have one or two menu items that they do best and are most known for -- there’s the Crunchy Taco at Taco Bell, owned by Yum! Brands, the Wendy’s Frosty, and the chicken sandwich at Restaurant Brands International Popeyes, whose success countless brands have been trying to replicate for the last four years.
COLORADO STATE
Mashed

Taco Bell Is Giving Away Mexican Pizzas For A Limited Time But Only Through The App

Even if you don't often eat at Taco Bell, chances are you've heard about its Mexican Pizza. Fans of the iconic dish were elated in 2022 when rumors of the Mexican Pizza's permanent return were confirmed. This came after a brief reappearance in stores in 2020. What makes this item so different than others on the menu? While not everyone is impressed with the Mexican Pizza, for some, it's a revelation. "The best part was the flaky, crispy shells," said one happy diner on Reddit. "So different from the regular crunchy shells that they use for tacos."
Thrillist

Taco Bell's New Cravings Trios Get You 3 Fan-Favorite Menu Items for $6

The week between Christmas and New Year's is a black hole meant to be spent on the couch with junk food and trashy television. It's practically law. For the diet portion of that equation, Taco Bell is queuing up several Cravings Trios that get you three fan-favorite menu items for just $6.
OMAHA, NE
TheStreet

McDonald's Makes a Surprise Menu Addition for the New Year

In recent months, really since the pandemic, McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report has been a bit stingy when it comes to new releases. The fast-food giant has made a few small menu additions, and it did bring back the McRib for a supposed farewell tour, but aside from the seasonal addition of the Shamrock Shake, new limited-time-offers (LTOs) have been pretty sparse.
TODAY.com

A restaurant hardly had any customers. Then a TikToker reviewed the food and everything changed

A Las Vegas pizzeria has been blessed with a boon of business thanks to a TikToker on the rise. On Jan. 3, TikTok food reviewer Keith Lee shared a video to his many millions of followers that would change the fate of Frankensons, a Las Vegas restaurant that serves pizza, chicken wings and more. In the video, he recounts a story about how he came in one day and had a heartwarming experience with the owner, Frank Steele.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Burger King is offering free fries for the next 6 months — how to get the deal

Burger King is giving out free French fries every week for the next six months. The fast food giant recently extended its Frequent Fry’er promotion, a deal for its Royal Perks members when they make any purchase on the Burger King app or BK.com. The free fry promotion is...
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy