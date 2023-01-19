ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

Spotify is set to have layoffs as soon as this week as the company moves forward with plans to reduce operational expenses, according to a person familiar with the matter. The layoffs are expected to be more broad than a previous round of cuts in October, which impacted staff members working on canceled shows from in-house podcast studios Gimlet and Parcast.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmazon, Following Apple, Raises Price of Music Streaming ServicePodcasting's Recession Era: Dealmaking Gets More Selective in Slower Ad MarketUniversal Music CEO Takes Aim at Spotify, Apple: Artists Are "Undervalued" in Streaming A representative for Spotify declined to comment. Spotify...
