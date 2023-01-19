Read full article on original website
Sur La Table ‘Overstock Sale’: Huge discounts on Le Creuset, Staub, All-Clad cookware and more
Sur La Table is slashing prices during its “Overstock Sale” on some of the top names in cookware. The sale has up to 50% off kitchen products with huge deals on Staub, Le Creuset, All-Clad and Viking cookware. Select KitchenAid stand mixers and attachments also are marked down for the devices.
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
Spotify Layoffs Expected as Soon as This Week
Spotify is set to have layoffs as soon as this week as the company moves forward with plans to reduce operational expenses, according to a person familiar with the matter. The layoffs are expected to be more broad than a previous round of cuts in October, which impacted staff members working on canceled shows from in-house podcast studios Gimlet and Parcast.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmazon, Following Apple, Raises Price of Music Streaming ServicePodcasting's Recession Era: Dealmaking Gets More Selective in Slower Ad MarketUniversal Music CEO Takes Aim at Spotify, Apple: Artists Are "Undervalued" in Streaming A representative for Spotify declined to comment. Spotify...
All-access food stores are eating familiar chains’ lunch | Letter
I read the recent article, “Stores in N.J. would have to offer paper coupons under proposed bill,” which noted some shoppers can’t take advantage of online coupon discounts offered by major grocery chains like Acme and ShopRite, because these customers don’t have regular internet access to the digital coupons.
