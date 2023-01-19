Read full article on original website
Eagles playoff tickets: The cheapest tickets available for Eagles NFC Championship game in Philadelphia | Ticket prices, best deals, more
The Philadelphia Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, defeated the New York Giants, led by quarterback Daniel Jones, in the 2023 NFL Divisional round on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. They’ll face the 49ers or Cowboys on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 (1/29/23) in the...
Mike Francesa slams ‘embarrassing’ Giants performance vs. Eagles: Do they ‘have any pride?’
The first half isn’t even over and Mike Francesa has seen enough. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. With the New York Giants trailing the Philadelphia Eagles, 21-0, in the second quarter of their NFC Divisional Playoff Game Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field, the former WFAN host turned to Twitter to air his grievances.
Ex-Giants QB Eli Manning says Eagles’ message is ‘the nicest thing’ they ever said to him (it includes a double bird)
When he retired, former Giants quarterback Eli Manning pledged he “never go back to a football game” in Philadelphia, but this past week, when the Giants earned a trip to Lincoln Financial Field for an NFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Eagles, Manning changed his mind. “I think...
Here’s Giants’ Brian Daboll’s final message to his underdogs before divisional playoff game vs. Eagles
The surprising New York Giants, fresh off a wild-card playoff victory over the Minnesota Vikings, are looking for another major upset when the meet the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC Divisional Playoff Game at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday night. Can this underrated group of overachievers knock off one...
Stefon Diggs has sideline spat with Josh Allen, reportedly leaves Bills locker room early after loss to Bengals
The Buffalo Bills did not expect to go out like this. Hailed as preseason Super Bowl favorites, they were outplayed from the opening kick of a 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals at home on Sunday. Frustrations boiled over on the sideline and reportedly in the locker room after the game.
Odell Beckham Jr. incurs wrath of Eagles fans during blowout win over Giants
Once a Giant, always a Giant. Former New York wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. didn’t make himself any friends Saturday in the City of Brotherly Love. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Before the NFC Divisional Playoff Game between the Giants and Eagles, Beckham shared his thoughts...
Hall of Famer offers to help struggling Giants defense amid Eagles blowout
Pro Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor didn’t like what he was seeing from the New York Giants defense, which gave up 28 first-half points to the Philadelphia Eagles in their NFC Divisional Playoff game Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. That...
Battlehawks Brandon Williams on Sports Final
Brandon Williams played football as a kid in St. Louis. Now he’s helping. the effort to bring professional football back to town. A former NFL receiver,. Williams is the BattleHawks VP of Business and Event Operations. He visits with FOX-2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne on Sports Final with updates.
Eagles’ defense is good enough to win another Super Bowl — and knows it
PHILADELPHIA – Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and the rest of the Eagles secondary will crowd around a television and lots of food on Sunday, and watch the Dallas Cowboys play the San Francisco 49ers in the second NFC divisional round game that will determine the Eagles’ opponent in the NFC Championship Game next Sunday.
Amid Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley chatter, another looming Giants question: Will Leonard Williams take pay cut?
Giants general manager Joe Schoen has some rather interesting decisions to make this offseason. Some of them are obvious, since quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley are high-profile pending free agents. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But what about defensive lineman Leonard Williams?. Schoen, entering...
What channel is Buffalo Bills game today vs. Cincinnati Bengals? (1/22/23) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks | NFL Playoffs 2023, AFC Divisional Round
Who will advance to the AFC Championship Game to face the Kansas City Chiefs?. The Cincinnati Bengals, led by quarterback Joe Burrow, meet the Buffalo Bills, led by quarterback Josh Allen, in an AFC Divisional Playoff Game on Sunday, January 22, 2023 (1/22/23) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Giants’ Julian Love reveals first new addition for 2023 season
The season wasn’t even over 24 hours and we already learned what the Giants’ first new addition will be for 2023. Safety and player representative Julian Love revealed Sunday that the new surface both the Giants and the Jets will play on next season at MetLife Stadium will be the same surface used by the New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks.
With NFC Championship Game is set, Eagles didn’t see anything from 49ers that should scare them
If the Philadelphia Eagles were watching the San Francisco 49ers face-slap the Dallas Cowboys into submission in Sunday’s NFC Divisional Playoff Game — and they were — they didn’t see anything to frighten them in the Niners’ 19-12 victory. After dismantling the Giants, 38-7, on...
Brian Daboll showed he can coach. Now, after Eagles expose Giants, Joe Schoen must do his part
PHILADELPHIA — Joe Schoen stood in the middle of the wide doorway to the Giants’ locker room. While dejected players walked in, he shook hands, patted backs, and offer consolation. Schoen, the Giants’ rookie general manager, was front and center as this team entered the offseason, stinging from...
Giants’ players believe they built something good | How can they make it better in 2023?
PHILADELPHIA -- Andrew Thomas was still in uniform long after the Giants’ season had concluded late Saturday night with a thorough 38-7 beating that left no doubt about the gap between coach Brian Daboll’s team and the NFC’s top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles. He was obviously hurting more mentally than physically after this one and he has been around long enough to know that the players who finished this season won’t all be around when the Giants start the next season.
Giants’ blowout loss to Eagles is a sobering reminder of how far this team must go | Politi
PHILADELPHIA — As Brian Daboll made his way to the visiting locker room at Lincoln Financial Field after the most crushing loss of his coaching career, a small group of Giants fans spotted him and let out a supportive cheer. It felt like the kind of gesture that parents might give their kids after a tough rec league soccer loss, and to his credit, Daboll wasn’t having it.
NFC Championship schedule after Eagles demolish Giants: Matchups, teams, dates, time, TV | Cowboys or 49ers?
Saturday’s NFL Divisional Playoffs games are in the books. Here’s a rundown of the latest matchups and results:. 4. Jacksonville Jaguars (10-8) def. 5. Los Angeles Chargers (10-8), 31-30 2. San Francisco 49ers (14-4) def. 7. Seattle Seahawks (9-9), 41-23 Sunday, January 15. 2. Buffalo Bills (14-3) def....
What channel is San Francisco 49ers game today vs. Dallas Cowboys? (1/22/23) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks | NFL Playoffs 2023, NFC Divisional Round
The Dallas Cowboys, led by quarterback Dak Prescott, meet the San Francisco 49ers, led by quarterback Brock Purdy, in an NFC Divisional Playoff Game on Sunday, January 22, 2023 (1/22/23) at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The winner moves a step away from Super Bowl LVII, with a...
