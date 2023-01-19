PHILADELPHIA -- Andrew Thomas was still in uniform long after the Giants’ season had concluded late Saturday night with a thorough 38-7 beating that left no doubt about the gap between coach Brian Daboll’s team and the NFC’s top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles. He was obviously hurting more mentally than physically after this one and he has been around long enough to know that the players who finished this season won’t all be around when the Giants start the next season.

18 HOURS AGO