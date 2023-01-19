ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIZ

Juvenile Killed in ATV Accident

A juvenile was killed early Sunday morning in an accident in Coshocton County. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said the accident took place at the intersection of State Route 651 and Township Road 231 in Crawford Township. The Sheriff’s Office says the juveniles were traveling south on Township Road...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
10TV

1 dead, 1 injured in 4-wheeler crash in Coshocton County

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One juvenile is dead and another is injured following a four-wheeler crash in Coshocton County early Sunday morning, according to Coshocton County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office received a call just after 3 a.m. for a possible injury accident at the intersection of state Route 651...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

US-68 SB crash traps woman inside vehicle

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — A woman was trapped inside her car after a crash on U.S. Route 68 early Saturday morning. Multiple crews were called to U.S. Route 68, just south of the Dayton Road overpass, at around 5:10 a.m. after receiving reports of a crash with entrapment, Clark County Dispatch told News Center 7.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus school employee, 25, dead in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead following a shooting overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood on the west side of Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers came to the 80 block of Belvidere Avenue just before 1:45 a.m. on the reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Jamika Summerville, 25, suffering […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Franklin County Minimart Raided by Narcotics Unit Owner Arrested

WESTFALL – An owner of a local minimart store has been arrested and charged with possible trafficking charges. According to the Whitehall police department on 1/19/2023 the Whitehall Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at local business “Big Walnut Minimart” (5360 E Main St.). During the raid...
WHITEHALL, OH
WHIZ

Zanesville Resident Charged After Tuesday Pursuit

A 24-year-old Zanesville resident has been charged after a chase through the city on Tuesday. Zanesville Police said that around 6:30am, Jordyn Dudley took a vehicle without permission. Dudley was reported to be hallucinating at the time. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel said patrol officers located the vehicle on Maple Avenue, but Dudley failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated.
ZANESVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Howard man dead after car crashes, overturns in Knox County

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — A Howard, Ohio man died Friday morning when his car crashed into a tractor-trailer and overturned between Fredericktown and Mount Vernon. While driving northbound on State Route 13 near Green Valley Road in Morris Township, 45-year-old Jason Auck’s Toyota Scion XA swerved over the centerline and struck a Peterbilt tractor-trailer, […]
HOWARD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police identify three bodies found in Dublin house

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the three people found dead inside a Dublin home on Wednesday. Officers found Rajan Rajaram, 54, Santhalatha Rajan, 51, and Anish Rajan Rajaram, 19, dead in their home in the 7000 block of Balfoure Circle, according to the Dublin Police Department. It called in the Ohio Bureau of […]
DUBLIN, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

OSHP Investigating Jan. 18 Injury Crash

MARYSVILLE – The Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating an injury crash which occurred on January 18, 2023, at approximately 9:30 p.m. The crash occurred on US 36 in Union County. A 2012 Freightliner operated by 71-year-old Stephen Watts of Urbana was traveling westbound...
MARYSVILLE, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Knox County Sheriff’s Report – Jan 20, 2023

(Information courtesy of The Knox County Sheriff’s Office) A deputy was dispatched to Kenyon College Campus Safety for found drug paraphernalia. The deputy responded and made contact with the complainant. A complainant advised some person(s) had vandalized his company vehicle while it was parked at his residence. A report...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Collision Involving Semis Injures Three in Marion

Three people were injured when two semis collided at just after 8 Thursday evening in Marion. According to a release from the Marion Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 34 year old Saul Lopez-Ramirez, of Mexico, was operating a semi south on Marion Williamsport Road, and when he came to State Route 309, he failed to yield to a westbound semi being operated by 51 year old William C. Gilbert, of Marion.
MARION, OH
Fox 19

LIST: Latest snowfall totals in the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday’s weather system dropped significant snowfall totals throughout the Tri-State. Here are some of the latest reports from the National Weather Service:. CVG Airport: 5.6 inches. Union, Ky.: 5.6 inches. Mason: 6.3 inches. Dillsboro: 6.4 inches. Bellbrook, Ohio: 6 inches. Lebanon: 5.8 inches. Union, Ky: 5.6...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Snow emergencies for central Ohio, Jan. 22

This list will be updated throughout Sunday afternoon and evening. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Consistent snowfall Sunday morning and afternoon is causing snow emergencies to be placed across central Ohio. A Winter Storm Warning, in effect for much of central Ohio throughout Sunday, however, has been lifted. According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather […]
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy