ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Santos denies performing as a drag queen

By Olafimihan Oshin
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hVkbZ_0kKA0hv700

(The Hill) — Embattled first-term Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) has denied reports that he competed in a drag queen beauty pageant in Brazil as he is currently facing a slew of federal investigations into accusations of lying and possible issues with campaign fundraising.

“The most recent obsession from the media claiming that I am a drag Queen or “performed” as a drag Queen is categorically false,” Santos wrote in a tweet on Wednesday, lashing out at the media for continued reporting about his life as he says he is trying to get work done in Congress.

“The media continues to make outrageous claims about my life while I am working to deliver results, Santos added. “I will not be distracted nor fazed by this.”

Santos’ remarks come as a response after two former acquaintances of his told Reuters in a story published Wednesday that the 34-year-old lawmaker has participated in drag queen contests and cross-dressed in gay pride events in Brazil.

One of the acquaintances also told the newswire that Santos, who defeated Democrat Robert Zimmerman in New York’s 3rd Congressional District in November’s midterm elections, aspired to be Miss Gay Rio de Janeiro.

The story is the latest in the saga around Santos as New York-based lawmakers have called for Santos to resign from his position in Congress.

Santos, who is openly gay, is currently facing investigations from federal authorities over potential campaign finance violations and an investigation from Nassau County over the fabrications and lies he made during his campaign.

Santos’ is accused of lying over a range of topics, including inventing his professional resume as a Wall Street financier, claiming to be Jewish and have grandparents who escaped the Holocaust, claiming to have played volleyball for a university he did not attend and stating that he ran a charity that saved animals.

Despite the calls for his resignation, Santos has remained defiant. The House GOP leadership on Tuesday assigned Santos to two committees related to small business and science.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Santos getting icy reception from House GOP

Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) is getting an icy reception from colleagues in the House GOP even as he receives committee assignments and continues to serve his constituents on Long Island. Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) calls him a “bad guy;” Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) describes him as an “imposter.” A handful of other House Republicans have […]
Victor

Exclusive: Hunter quarantined where classified docs found, but new evidence shows he was there many times

Hunter Biden reportedly quarantined at the house where classified documents were found, but additional evidence shows he was there on numerous other occasions. United States President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, who is currently the subject of multiple investigations into his business dealings, has stated in the past that he and other family members were "quarantined" at his father's home where secret documents have recently been discovered.
WILMINGTON, DE
Wild Orchid Media

From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Matthew C. Woodruff

Trump Loses Another Lawsuit as Legal Troubles Mount.

A US district judge in Florida said former president Donald Trump had exhibited a pattern of misusing the courts to further his political agenda. Former president Donald Trump and his attorneys were ordered to pay more than $937,000 in sanctions for suing former secretary of state Hillary Clinton over claims the 2016 presidential election was rigged.
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Potter County Sheriff’s Office reports 3 facing charges after Thursday SWAT standoff in Canyon

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Potter County Sheriff’s Office released information on a SWAT-involved standoff that occurred on Thursday at a Canyon home and resulted in three people facing charges. According to officials, Potter County deputies conducted a narcotics investigation on Thursday and found that letters were being “soaked in narcotics (methamphetamine) and being […]
CANYON, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

White House calls Florida rejection of AP African American studies course ‘incomprehensible’

The White House on Friday called it “incomprehensible” for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to block a new Advanced Placement (AP) course for high school students on African American studies. “It is incomprehensible to see … this ban or this block, to be more specific, that DeSantis has put forward,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told […]
FLORIDA STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Video games that were transformed into shows or movies

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. “The Last of Us” becomes one of HBO Max’s top debuts Less than a week ago, HBO Max premiered “The Last of Us,” a new TV series based on the bestselling third-person video game released a decade ago for PlayStation 3. The first episode attracted 4.7 million viewers, making it the […]
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo man sentenced to 2 years in federal prison after threatening Jewish rabbis

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from the US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas, an Amarillo man was sentenced Thursday to two years in federal prison for threatening to execute three prominent Jewish rabbis. As noted in previous reports, Christopher Stephen Brown was charged, and later indicted, in December 2021 […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Biden acknowledges ‘White Lotus’ star is most famous person from Delaware in ‘SNL’ skit

President Biden made a surprise cameo in actress Aubrey Plaza’s “Saturday Night Live” opening monologue over the weekend, celebrating the “White Lotus” star’s Delaware roots. The first-time host started the show off with a joke about hailing from the same state as POTUS while telling the audience her family traveled from Delaware to New York […]
DELAWARE STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

32K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy