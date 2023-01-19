Read full article on original website
Fight Dry Skin This Winter With These Moisturizing Products
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – During the winter season, Utah air becomes extremely dry, making the task of keeping your skin moisturized extremely difficult. Dr. Meredith Gaufin, chief dermatologist at the University of Utah, joined us to talk about products that will eliminate this frustration, and keep your skin hydrated all winter long.
Utah’s first Taco Truck is growing into a sit down restaurant
Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Katy with Taste Utah got to sit down and talk about how the First Original Street taco Stand in Utah since 1998 has gone from your go-to Taco Stand, to a Taco Truck to a sit down Taco Shop – Tacos Dan Rafa!
A frigid Friday following an exiting storm
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! It’s a frigid Friday with below-average temperatures expected statewide following our exiting storm system. A trough ushered in snow and icy conditions in different parts of the state, and the low continues to track east as we make it through the day. There are several weather alerts in effect including a Winter Weather Advisory for the central and southern mountains which holds until 5 p.m. Periods of heavy snow will be possible and accumulations through the duration of the advisory could reach 6-12″ while isolated higher totals will be possible in the Pine Valleys, Tushar Mountains, and near Brian Head. This advisory also encompasses some of the higher passes along I-15 & I-70 where travel could become very difficult.
