Rainbows vault over fields, red kites wheel in the wind, and flotillas of nimbostratus clouds speed across the January sky, draping dark curtains of sleet across Wharfedale as they go. It is the sort of volatile weather you could describe as Turneresque, but the cliche at least has some local relevance, as not far away from here, at Farnley, JMW Turner witnessed similar conditions and was inspired to paint Snow Storm: Hannibal and His Army Crossing the Alps, depicting a bruise-black stormcloud arching above the Carthaginian army like a malevolent wraith.

