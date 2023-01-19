Read full article on original website
FOX 28 Spokane
NonStop Local KHQ to hold telethon to support memorial for University of Idaho victims
SPOKANE, Wash – NonStop Local KHQ will hold a telethon Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. to help University of Idaho students raise money for a memorial, honoring the four victims that were killed in their off-campus apartment in November. ASUI and Vandal Solutions, both U of I student organizations, have teamed together to sell Vandal Strong bracelets. You can purchase four for $6 from anywhere across the U.S. Olivia Niemi and Caitlin Lanterman are spearheading the project and say it’s a great way to honor and remember the students. “It gives people a sense of purpose. There’s so much going on and people just want a way to support and give back,” Niemi said. It provides something physical for students to grieve and remember Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, according to Lanterman. “It gives us something living and breathing and a place to celebrate, honor, and remember our friends,” Lanterman said.
Viewpoint: Gov. Little on his legislative priorities and the Moscow murders
BOISE, Idaho — Gov. Brad Little kicked off the first session of the 67th Idaho Legislature on Jan. 9 with his State of the State Address. It's his opportunity to lay out his legislative and budget priorities for the year. The Republican, now starting his second term, calls this year's plan "Idaho First."
City of Lewiston continues investigating reservoir failure that caused property damage
LEWISTON, Idaho — The City of Lewiston continues investigating what caused the reservoir failure that lead to property damage in some areas of town on Wednesday. The city launched a Boil Water Alert Order on Wednesday for some areas of Lewiston that is expected to remain in effect through the weekend.
uiargonaut.com
Power goes out on-campus and in town
Power went out on the University of Idaho campus and in parts of Moscow Friday afternoon for approximately 25 minutes. According to a City of Moscow employee, the outage was caused by a car colliding with a power pole just off campus. In a statement from Avista Utilities, the power...
FOX 28 Spokane
DUI hit-and-run knocks down powerline on Orchard Drive in Pullman
PULLMAN, Wash. – Orchard Drive will be closed “indefinitely” and more than 100 people are without power in Pullman after a vehicle crashed into a powerline. According to the Pullman Police Department, the crash was a hit-and-run by driver who was under the influence. Orchard Drive is closed indefinitely, following a DUI hit and run crash that resulted in a down power pole.
Orchard Road in Pullman closed indefinitely following DUI hit and run crash
PULLMAN, Wash. — Orchard Drive in Pullman is closed indefinitely following a DUI hit-and-run crash in the area. The Pullman Police Department says the crash resulted in a downed power pole. Police say to use an alternative route. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED,...
Proposed windmill project to double the wind energy produced in Idaho
TWIN FALLS - Wind energy in southern Idaho is nothing new. Wind turbines can be seen all along the Interstate 84 corridor from Boise to Pocatello. The Lava Ridge Wind Project, proposed by Magic Valley Energy and LS Power for public lands in Jerome, Lincoln and Shoshone counties, would dwarf south-central Idaho’s existing turbines in both number and height.
Idaho State Journal
News outlets join to oppose gag order in Idaho stabbing case
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Twenty-two regional and national news organizations have formed a coalition to ask a judge to narrow a gag order in the case against a man accused of killing four University of Idaho students. The coalition, which includes The Associated Press, contends that press access to...
KREM
Lewiston residents react to reservoir failure and property damage
LEWISTON, Idaho — After the Lewiston reservoir failed, Lewiston residents are dealing with more than a water boil and extensive damage to their homes. At around 4:30 Wednesday morning, one resident said she heard loud noises. "I woke up to what sounded like a thunderstorm, just a big torrential...
Fire Crews Called to Camper Fire East of Red Wolf Bridge
CLARKSTON - Fire crews from two counties battled a camp trailer fire just before 9:00 p.m. Friday night. According to Asotin County Fire District #1, firefighters were dispatched to the location about 2 miles east of Red Wolf Bridge along State Highway 128. The fire, just across the Asotin-Whitman County line, could be seen from Lewiston and Clarkston residents. Fire crews from Whitman County Fire District 14 and Asotin County Fire District #1 fought the blaze.
pullmanradio.com
Whitman County Coroner Confirms Murder Victims’ Remains Out Of Spokane County Found Near Rock Lake
The Whitman County Coroner has ruled that the human remains found near Rock Lake were the result of a murder in a case out of Spokane County. Coroner Annie Pillers confirmed that 35-year-old Chase Catelli’s remains were found off Gene Webb Road outside of St. John. Catelli’s mother 58-year-old Christine Catelli took Spokane County Sheriff’s investigators to the location on Sunday. The Spokesman-Review reports that Catelli told Spokane authorities that she killed her son and took them to where she dumped his body. Pillers determined that Catelli died of multiple gunshot wounds. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says the murder took place at a home near Spangle last summer. Catelli reportedly confessed to killing her son and dumping his body in June.
Plans Emerging for a Pullman Area Biodiesel Plant Funded by Public and Private Dollars
PULLMAN - Plans are emerging for a Pullman area biodiesel plant that would be funded through a mix of public and private funds. The Washington State Department of Commerce has approved a 5 million dollar loan to the Port of Whitman County to help pay for the land for the proposed facility. The 100 acre property is near Pullman. The exact site isn’t being disclosed by the port since the local government agency hasn’t finalized the purchase.
q13fox.com
Bryan Kohberger case: Moscow prosecutor can sidestep stall tactic with grand jury indictment
MOSCOW, Idaho - Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old criminology student accused of ambushing four University of Idaho students with a knife in November, waived his right to a speedy probable cause hearing, pushing back his arraignment by more than six months. But prosecutors can undercut the procedural maneuver by seeking a...
q13fox.com
Grand jury indictment could speed up Bryan Kohberger's case
Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old criminology student accused of ambushing four University of Idaho students with a knife in November, waived his right to a speedy probable cause hearing, pushing back his arraignment by more than six months. But prosecutors can undercut the procedural maneuver by seeking a grand jury indictment, which would also spare the surviving roommates from having to sit in court across from Kohberger and face cross-examination during a preliminary hearing.
cougcenter.com
Pac-12 fires two employees for failing to disclose a $50 million overpayment
Good morning, Coug fans. It’s relatively quiet on the WSU athletics front, although the WSU women lost to USC last night and the men are in Colorado prepping for tomorrow’s matchup against the Buffaloes. WSU football also received a commitment from a Colorado high school defensive lineman. But let’s talk about another Pac-12 snafu.
KLEWTV
Officials explain why an alert wasn't issued about reservoir rupture
KLEW News reached out to Nez Perce County's Emergency Management Coordinator to ask why the county's public notification system (AlertSense) wasn't used during Wednesday morning's reservoir rupture situation. Mark Hurd replied in an email that it was "a lesson learned for me as the city’s newly-appointed Emergency Management Coordinator. In...
I traveled to Moscow, Idaho, to report on the unexplained murders of 4 college students. Here's what it was like.
Many locals recalled — unprompted — exactly where they were when the last murder in Moscow, Idaho, occurred seven years ago.
Jury Finds Former Downtown Pullman Businessman Guilty Of Felony Child Molestation
A 52-year-old former downtown Pullman businessman has been convicted by a jury of 1st degree felony child molestation. Victor Hudak was convicted Wednesday during his jury trial in Whitman County Superior Court. The jury deliberated for a little over an hour before finding Hudak guilty. The trial started on Monday. Hudak is scheduled to be sentenced on February 17th. Whitman County Senior Deputy Prosecutor Tessa Scholl successfully prosecuted the case.
pullmanradio.com
39 Year Old Homeless Man Arrested For Stealing Pickup From Garfield Area Pleads Guilty
The 39-year-old homeless man who was arrested for stealing a pickup from the Garfield area has pleaded guilty. Nicholas Bunch was arrested by Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies on Saturday night January 7th. Bunch stole the truck from a home near Garfield and was located by authorities in North Pullman. He reportedly told officers that he also burglarized at least three other cars. The Whitman County Prosecutor’s Office dropped three counts of vehicle prowl against Bunch in return for his guilty plea to felony vehicle theft. Whitman County Superior Court Judge Gary Libey agreed with the recommended sentence from the prosecution and the defense. Bunch was sentenced to 12 days in jail and was credited for time served. The case was resolved on Friday morning. The truck was returned to the owner.
NW News Network
Government officials build massive chicken ‘slow cooker’ in southeast Washington
Lynne Carpenter-Boggs composted her first hog back in 1998, in Minnesota. “It was fairly ambitious,” she says. “It [composting animals] was fairly new at that time. So, composting is decomposition, microbial decomposition of organic materials, and you can use just about any organic material.”. Since her first hog,...
