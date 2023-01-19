ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, MO

krcgtv.com

Ribbon cutting held for Boone Public Health and Human Services new outreach van

Columbia — The Boone County Public Health and Human Services held a ribbon cutting for its new community outreach vehicle which will benefit underserved communities. Those in attendance heard from Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and representatives of Boone Public Health and Human Services on how the new outreach will make health services more convenient.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

CPS responds to pushback to students attendance at diversity event with a drag performance

COLUMBIA — A drag performance at Columbia's annual Columbia Values Diversity Day is stirring controversy after Columbia Public Schools Students were in attendance. Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey sent a letter to the superintendent of CPS Friday afternoon and the mayor of Columbia after some middle-school-aged students saw a drag performance at the city's Diversity Day event.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

CPS Superintendent sends letter to Gov. Parson regarding drag performance

COLUMBIA — On Sunday, Superintendent of Columbia Public Schools Brian Yearwood sent a letter to Governor Mike Parson regarding a diversity breakfast that 30 CPS students attended which included a drag performance. The event the students attended was the City of Columbia’s 30th Annual “Columbia Values Diversity" Breakfast held...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Three injured in Jefferson City crash Saturday night

JEFFERSON CITY — Three people were injured after a vehicle crash in Jefferson City Saturday night. According to a release from the the Jefferson City Police Department, officers responded to East Dunklin Street at Lee Drive at 10:48 p.m. The crash happened when Jawuan Delancy, 21, of St. Louis,...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

House fire leaves heavy damage in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY — A house fire in Jefferson City left heavy damage early Sunday morning. According to a release, the Jefferson City Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 600 block of Kansas St. Fire personnel arrived to find heavy fire showing from the roof of...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Columbia Police ask for public's help to identify burglary suspect

COLUMBIA — Columbia Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in relation to a burglary that happened early Friday morning. According to a release from the Columbia Police Department's Facebook page, the burglary happened at 1:30 a.m. in the Cascades subdivision. The suspect entered a...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Jefferson City defeats Fulton in first matchup in over 35 years

Fulton — For the first time since the 1986-87 season, Jefferson City and Fulton took the court against each other. Hornets senior Walker Gohring was honored before the game for scoring his 1,000th career point. Steven Samuels led all scorers with 22 points as the Jays defeated the Hornets...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

