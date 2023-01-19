Read full article on original website
Ribbon cutting held for Boone Public Health and Human Services new outreach van
Columbia — The Boone County Public Health and Human Services held a ribbon cutting for its new community outreach vehicle which will benefit underserved communities. Those in attendance heard from Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and representatives of Boone Public Health and Human Services on how the new outreach will make health services more convenient.
CPS responds to pushback to students attendance at diversity event with a drag performance
COLUMBIA — A drag performance at Columbia's annual Columbia Values Diversity Day is stirring controversy after Columbia Public Schools Students were in attendance. Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey sent a letter to the superintendent of CPS Friday afternoon and the mayor of Columbia after some middle-school-aged students saw a drag performance at the city's Diversity Day event.
CPS Superintendent sends letter to Gov. Parson regarding drag performance
COLUMBIA — On Sunday, Superintendent of Columbia Public Schools Brian Yearwood sent a letter to Governor Mike Parson regarding a diversity breakfast that 30 CPS students attended which included a drag performance. The event the students attended was the City of Columbia’s 30th Annual “Columbia Values Diversity" Breakfast held...
Three injured in Jefferson City crash Saturday night
JEFFERSON CITY — Three people were injured after a vehicle crash in Jefferson City Saturday night. According to a release from the the Jefferson City Police Department, officers responded to East Dunklin Street at Lee Drive at 10:48 p.m. The crash happened when Jawuan Delancy, 21, of St. Louis,...
House fire leaves heavy damage in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY — A house fire in Jefferson City left heavy damage early Sunday morning. According to a release, the Jefferson City Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 600 block of Kansas St. Fire personnel arrived to find heavy fire showing from the roof of...
Church leaders, advocates celebrate Afghan refugees one year anniversary in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY — Thursday evening, church leaders and advocates in Jefferson City gathered at First United Methodist Church to commemorate and reflect on the one year anniversary of Afghan refugees becoming fellow members of the community. Catholic Charities Executive Director Dan Lester described the impact of welcoming the refugees...
Columbia Police ask for public's help to identify burglary suspect
COLUMBIA — Columbia Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in relation to a burglary that happened early Friday morning. According to a release from the Columbia Police Department's Facebook page, the burglary happened at 1:30 a.m. in the Cascades subdivision. The suspect entered a...
Columbia Art League's first show of the year centers around food and culture
COLUMBIA — The Columbia Art League opened it's first show of the year called "Nibble" Tuesday, and the executive director said the exhibition centers around culture and food in Columbia. The non-profit announced a reception for the show taking place Friday, January 20 from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. Kelsey...
Jefferson City defeats Fulton in first matchup in over 35 years
Fulton — For the first time since the 1986-87 season, Jefferson City and Fulton took the court against each other. Hornets senior Walker Gohring was honored before the game for scoring his 1,000th career point. Steven Samuels led all scorers with 22 points as the Jays defeated the Hornets...
