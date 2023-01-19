ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JetBlue plane bumps aircraft on ground at JFK airport

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
NEW YORK — A JetBlue flight bumped into a second plane at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Wednesday morning, days after another incident nearly had two planes collide on a runway at the same airport.

A JetBlue spokesman told WNBC that Jet Blue flight 1603, which was scheduled to fly from New York to Puerto Rico, bumped into another plane in the gate area on Wednesday morning.

The plane “came into light contact with a parked unoccupied aircraft during pushback,” the spokesman told USA Today. The unoccupied plane is also owned by JetBlue.

Flight 1603 returned to the gate and the flight was assigned to another plane, JetBlue said in a statement to WNYW. There were no injuries reported.

Both planes were taken out of service for inspection. The Federal Aviation Administration said that it is investigating the incident.

The incident came days after a close call at JFK airport when a plane crossing a runway nearly crashed into a plane preparing for takeoff. A Delta Air Lines flight that had been given clearance for takeoff came to a safe stop after an American Airlines plane crossed the wrong runway in front of the Delta plane. The FAA is investigating that incident as well, according to The Associated Press.

