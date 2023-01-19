Read full article on original website
thesunpapers.com
Literacy nonprofit offers courses to Palmyra, county residents
Literacy New Jersey has promoted literacy in the state and Burlington County since 1979, work the nonprofit will continue in 2023 with free U.S. citizenship and Microsoft Word/Excel courses for Palmyra and county residents. Palmyra posted information for both courses on its website last month: One began on Jan. 9;...
thesunpapers.com
Six named Educators of the Year in Palmyra
The Palmyra school district has honored six people with the 2023 New Jersey Governor’s Educators of the Year awards. “I was very honored and excited to be chosen,” said Charles Street School educator Lisa Eckhardt. “There is nothing I like better than helping children and putting a smile on their faces.”
Prosecutor’s office detective a MLK Freedom Award nominee
A veteran detective in the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office has been named a 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Award nominee. Sgt. Miguel Rubert has dedicated 25 years to investigating crimes in the Special Victims and Community Outreach and Engagement units and crimes of sexual assault, among other duties.
timespub.com
Capital Health Regional Medical Center nationally recognized as a leader for social responsibility, patient safety
Capital Health Regional Medical Center (RMC) recently earned recognition from the Lown Institute as one of the most socially responsible hospitals in America. In the Lown Hospital Index, a report by the Institute that evaluates more than 3,600 hospitals across the nation, RMC received an A grade and ranked fourth out of 61 hospitals in New Jersey based on several key metrics that measure social responsibility.
New Jersey Globe
Trenton at-large runoff coming on Tuesday
Two and a half months after Trenton voters first went to the polls in November 2022, the city’s local elections may finally come to an end next Tuesday, when a runoff is scheduled for three at-large seats on the Trenton City Council. There are six candidates who made it...
thesunpapers.com
Four county libraries will get interior renovations
Students growing up in Palmyra, Riverton and Cinnaminson have utilized the Riverton Public Library for a century at its former Victorian home on Main Street. A new option came in 1966, when the Cinnaminson Public Library opened its doors. It was brand new, open and airy, with a low-sloped roof...
State Parole Board Welcomes 23 Officer Recruits, Some Serving Mercer County
TRENTON, NJ -- The New Jersey State Parole Board recently welcomed 23 Parole Officer Recruits to their ranks who will serve around the state after being sworn-in at the agency’s Central Office in Trenton. The Parole Board strives for increased public safety, sustained recidivism rate reductions, and the successful and sustainable reintegration of offenders. Parole officer recruits will serve throughout the state including parts of Mercer County. They will be based of out regional offices located in eight of the 21 counties -- Mercer, Passaic, Monmouth, Hudson, Essex, Camden, Cumberland and Atlantic counties. “On behalf of the entire State Parole Board, congratulations to these new recruits whose discipline and passion earned...
trentonnj.org
Mayor and Trenton City Council Save Taxpayers an Annual $4.3 million
Trenton N.J. – Yesterday, the Trenton City Council voted to switch from the New Jersey State Health Benefits Program, controlled by the State Health Benefits Commission, to Aetna. At minimum, this move will save Trenton taxpayers an annual $4.3 million with no loss in benefits to Trenton city employees.
NJ.com
Inspira Health hosts ribbon-cutting for Salem Medical Center
Inspira Health on Friday hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the addition of Salem Medical Center to its health care system, according to a news release. Salem Medical Center is now known as Salem Medical Center, an affiliate of Inspira Health. This addition to Inspira Health includes Salem Medical Center’s hospital building, ambulatory surgery center and physician offices.
thesunpapers.com
Loans of $1.3 million going to affordable-housing developers
The struggle to find affordable housing is real for working-class families, with rent prices skyrocketing and interest rates rising, making it more difficult to purchase a starter home. Burlington County’s current average rent for a two-bedroom apartment is $1,260 per month, and a three-bedroom apartment costs $1,567 per month, according...
thesunpapers.com
Mantua native spreads awareness of melanoma
After her own battle with Stage 1 melanoma, Mantua native Mary Beth Konieck started the Sunscreen Project, a nonprofit whose mission is to provide sunscreen for local law enforcement and spread awareness of the deadly skin cancer. She started small by donating sunscreen to the Pitman police department where her...
thesunpapers.com
Council elects new president, swears in new members
Palmyra council had its reorganization meeting on Jan. 6, a session led by Mayor Gina Tait with a full agenda. Council began by swearing in new members: Natasha Latimore and Ted Rosenberg will serve three-year terms. Council also elected Timothy Howard its new president in a unanimous vote. Tait then...
Cannabis lounges: Close, but no cigar | Mulshine
Last week, the state Cannabis Regulatory Commission began the process of licensing marijuana consumption lounges, places where you can legally smoke the pot that you can now legally buy. Good luck with that. New Jersey’s laws regarding the consumption of various euphoriants are hopelessly convoluted. Perhaps the most nonsensical...
kchi.com
Trenton City Council Meets Monday
Two ordinances and an appointment on the Trenton Council agenda. The meeting begins at 7:00 pm at Trenton City Hall. The meeting will start with an appointment to the First Ward Council seat and the swearing-in of the new representative. Ordinances on the agenda include a grant from the Missouri...
NJ.com
Kafka is sworn in at N.J. municipal court | Editorial
Kafkaesque” is defined in the Merriam-Webster online dictionary as “… suggestive of Franz Kafka or his writings especially : having a nightmarishly complex, bizarre, or illogical quality.” Just about any dictionary you can find will give a similar definition. “Kafkaesque” certainly describes the situation that embattled...
Joseph Zarelli’s Biological Parents Identified by The Inquirer
The Philadelphia Inquirer is reporting it has identified the biological parents of Joseph Augustus Zarelli, a 4-year-old known for 65 years only as “The Boy in the Box”. Joseph’s body was found in a bassinet box in a Fox Chase lot in February, 1957, dead from blunt force trauma.
NJSIAA Review of CHS Basketball Recruiting Goes to Appeals Court
CAMDEN, NJ – A proposed hearing on alleged basketball recruiting violations by Camden High School now is in the hands of the state Appellate Court. The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) hearing was scheduled two weeks ago, but a state Superior Court judge issued an order stopping the hearing for a two-week period, inviting the plaintiff, the Camden City School District, to appeal and ask for a ruling on the release of student records. An appeal was filed this week and the postponement of the NJSIAA hearing will continue until the completion of the appeal, according to the January 9...
3 Warehouses Will Soon Occupy Over Almost 50 Acres In Salem County, NJ
What do you think of when you think of New Jersey's most southwestern region? If you take a look at a map, you'll see I'm referring to Salem County. Salem County's an interesting place. If you want land, that's the place to look. Not only is there still wide open space down there, but it's definitely the cheapest land you'll purchase in the state. Now, though, there's about 50 acres less available.
NJ.com
Water main break left N.J. prison without water for 1 day, officials say
A water main break at South Woods State Prison in Cumberland County caused the facility’s water to be shut off for just over one day, officials said. The water main break occurred on Wednesday evening near the Bridgeton prison’s powerhouse, according to a statement from the New Jersey Department of Corrections. Emergency repairs required workers to temporarily shut off service at the facility just before noon on Thursday.
New Jersey State Police as Rural Constabulary
One hundred and one years ago, officers of the newly-founded New Jersey State Police commenced patrolling the Garden State, serving particularly as a “rural constabulary” for towns that were too small to afford their own police forces — such as Rocky Hill. New Jersey State Police have...
