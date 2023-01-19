Lobos OC, Bryant Vincent, is in Van Tate’s Sports Office

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Lobos new offensive coordinator Bryant Vincent is hoping to give his new team a boost. After finishing last in the nation in total offense the last two seasons the Lobos are hoping to have a reversal of fortune in 2023.

Vincent is in the Sports Office this week talking about his plans to revamp the Lobos offense. He also talks about some of the talent that he has to work with. The former UAB offensive coordinator did not come alone. His former UAB quarterback Dylan Hopkins and receiver Ryan Davis are along for the ride.

