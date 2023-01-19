Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
The Vietnamese Community of Utah Held A New Year's CelebrationS. F. MoriWest Valley City, UT
O'Shucks Bar and Grill Has Two Locations In Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Two school-aged children hospitalized after being struck by a truck in Salt Lake CityEdy ZooSalt Lake City, UT
Fight Dry Skin This Winter With These Moisturizing Products
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – During the winter season, Utah air becomes extremely dry, making the task of keeping your skin moisturized extremely difficult. Dr. Meredith Gaufin, chief dermatologist at the University of Utah, joined us to talk about products that will eliminate this frustration, and keep your skin hydrated all winter long.
Boost your energy with IV vitamin therapy while attending the Sundance Film Festival
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Get instant comfort from sickness, hangovers, etc. with and IV boost from the vitamin bar. It’s a company that brings nutrients to you. They have anything from anti-nausea to straight vitamin C. One great thing about the Vitamin bar is that they can go straight to your home, or you can go to their small location. The benefits of IV therapy are that you can get that once a month appointment and your body will feel so healthy. If you are sick, it’s nice to get a 15-minute cure with the medicine, which they also include.
Unlock your best skin with an all-natural skincare formula
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — After careful formulation over more than a decade, an all-natural skincare product called Face Melk by Melkit is taking the beauty industry by storm. Designed for every skin type, Melkit is an organic topical solution that rejuvenates the skin without the use...
Utah’s first Taco Truck is growing into a sit down restaurant
Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Katy with Taste Utah got to sit down and talk about how the First Original Street taco Stand in Utah since 1998 has gone from your go-to Taco Stand, to a Taco Truck to a sit down Taco Shop – Tacos Dan Rafa!
After losing school 2 years ago, West Lake STEM Jr. High students making the best of a tough situation
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – The students of West Lake STEM Jr. High in West Valley find themselves in a unique situation. Holding middle school classes in an elementary school building has brought challenges for the faculty and students, but they are challenges that the entire school is overcoming with a little adaptation.
SLCPD officer accused of pinning man with truck has prior violations from time at Ogden City Police
Salt Lake City Police Officer Thomas Caygle is accused of hitting a man with his personal vehicle, and according to police records, it’s not the first time he has hit someone. SLCPD officer accused of pinning man with truck has …. Salt Lake City Police Officer Thomas Caygle is...
Business booming in Park City for 1st in-person Sundance Film Festival in three years
Businesses in Park City are enjoying the return of the Sundance Film Festival for a lot more than just the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, but because of the economic impact. Business booming in Park City for 1st in-person Sundance …. Businesses in Park City are enjoying the return of...
New Year, New Books: Top Recommendations for 2023 and How to Get Started Reading at the Salt Lake County Library
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (The Daily Dish) –In 2023, there are several books to put on your reading list that come highly recommended from Bernadette LeRoy, Adult Services Librarian at the Salt Lake County Library:. The Good Life. By: Waldinger and Schulz. The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny,...
Taylorsville Police looking for suspect
The man arrived from a bus and is believed to be between 30 and 40 years old. He's also about 5 foot 9 inches and about 160 pounds. The man arrived from a bus and is believed to be between 30 and 40 years old. He's also about 5 foot 9 inches and about 160 pounds.
Nachos with all the toppings at a local food truck
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Get ready for an upgraded night out on the town with Nachos Live – a food truck located in Lehi, Utah that serves up fresh and delicious nachos. Created by a brother and sister duo in 2020, William Zuniga and Pavela Zuniga, say that Nachos Live is the ultimate destination for nacho lovers. And now, they’re expanding to a new location in West Jordan!
Broken sewer line closes downtown Salt Lake City Public Library
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Main Salt Lake City Public Library has been closed until further notice after a “critical failure” to its sewer line caused a leak in the building on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Quinn McQueen of the Salt Lake City Public Library told...
SLCPD SWAT standoff at motel takes one into custody
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A standoff between a known felon suspect and a Salt Lake City Police Department SWAT Team reportedly lasted several hours on Thursday, Jan. 19. The suspect, identified as 44-year-old Juan Garibaldi, was taken into custody and booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants, as well as failure to stop at the command of a police officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Road rage incident leads to vehicle rollover from crash into exit sign
Two drivers of vehicles involved in a road rage incident are now in police custody after one crashed into a sign, rolling the vehicle and causing damage to an uninvolved vehicle, according to Utah Highway Patrol.
