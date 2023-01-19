ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

The Ann Arbor News

5 great spots for Indian cuisine in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Spicy, salty, savory — Indian cuisine is the perfect comfort food. From garlicky naan to mouth-warming curries, Indian restaurants also abound in Ann Arbor. Check out these five great Indian restaurants in Ann Arbor. Cardamom Restaurant. Cardamom seeks to blend the familiar and unfamiliar with...
ANN ARBOR, MI
thesalinepost.com

1900 Covington Dr, Ann Arbor

New Listing - Rock Solid, Airey Built Quad-level walking distance to Dicken Elementary school in Ann Arbor. You will love this easy-living 4 BR, 2 BA home with a long list of quality updates including Roof, Furnace, AC, and Windows. Call Matt for a private showing, $449,900. 734-476-7100.
ANN ARBOR, MI
metroparent.com

Romantic Getaways for Parents in Michigan

In the midst of parenting, there’s often little room left for romance. Sometimes, mom and dad need a little time away. If you don’t want to travel too far, though, there are plenty of romantic getaways for parents in Michigan to consider. From beachside resorts up north to...
MICHIGAN STATE
tourcounsel.com

Fairlane Town Center | Shopping mall in Dearborn, Michigan

Are you looking for a shopping center where you can find everything you need? So, I recommend you visit Fairlane Town Center. This place is highly recommended and visited by residents and tourists; since, here, you will find multiple shops, restaurants, among others. Featured Shopping Stores: Macy's, JCPenney, Victoria's Secret...
DEARBORN, MI
The Flint Journal

Weekly roller-skating event produces family fun in Flint

FLINT, MI -- Families are finding much to enjoy during a special initiative by the Flint Community Foundation each weekend. The community foundation hosts a family roller-skating event on Saturdays at Potter Elementary School. Children and their families can enjoy roller-skating, snacks and fun. The family skating event started two...
FLINT, MI
Kristen Walters

Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next week

A major grocery store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new supermarket location in Michigan next week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the well-known supermarket chain Meijer will be opening its newest Michigan grocery store location in Lake Orion, according to the company's website.
LAKE ORION, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Family-Owned Busch’s is All About Community

Busch’s Fresh Food Market in Dexter cut the ribbon on its grand reopening. The celebration comes after the completion of the store’s $3 million renovation. “I want to thank you again for being such a big part of Dexter,” said Dexter Area Chamber of Commerce President Becky Cobler. “When I walk through the store, I see how everyone is completely engaged, not just with their departments, but eyes open looking around, greeting customers, making sure this place is perfect.”
DEXTER, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan insider sheds light on internal strife between Jim Harbaugh and Warde Manuel

John U. Bacon keeps a pulse on all things Michigan, and he shared the latest information about Harbaugh, Athletics Director Warde Manuel and internal issues at Michigan. Bacon spoke on WTKA on Friday morning, and shared that Manuel never had a review under former Michigan President Mark Schlissel, and that the Harbaugh-Manuel relationship is “not in a great place.” Bacon spoke about the news of Harbaugh’s return to Michigan being put out by President Santa Ono and Harbaugh and that Manuel was “more of an observer” in this case.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

MLive

