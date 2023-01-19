ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fight Dry Skin This Winter With These Moisturizing Products

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – During the winter season, Utah air becomes extremely dry, making the task of keeping your skin moisturized extremely difficult. Dr. Meredith Gaufin, chief dermatologist at the University of Utah, joined us to talk about products that will eliminate this frustration, and keep your skin hydrated all winter long.
Boost your energy with IV vitamin therapy while attending the Sundance Film Festival

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Get instant comfort from sickness, hangovers, etc. with and IV boost from the vitamin bar. It’s a company that brings nutrients to you. They have anything from anti-nausea to straight vitamin C. One great thing about the Vitamin bar is that they can go straight to your home, or you can go to their small location. The benefits of IV therapy are that you can get that once a month appointment and your body will feel so healthy. If you are sick, it’s nice to get a 15-minute cure with the medicine, which they also include.
Capture Your Special Day with Personalized Wedding Content Creation

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Having the perfect wedding pictures is what every couple strives for, but these photos only capture a few moments through the night. Taylor Ivey, owner and founder of Bachd, joined us to talk about a new personalized way of capturing those wedding day memories through content creation.
Downtown Salt Lake library closed until further notice

Problems with the sewer lines near the library have forced its closure until further notice. Downtown Salt Lake library closed until further notice. Problems with the sewer lines near the library have forced its closure until further notice. Utah bill proposes for pregnant women to count as …. A bill...
Taylorsville Police looking for suspect

The man arrived from a bus and is believed to be between 30 and 40 years old. He's also about 5 foot 9 inches and about 160 pounds. The man arrived from a bus and is believed to be between 30 and 40 years old. He's also about 5 foot 9 inches and about 160 pounds.
Nachos with all the toppings at a local food truck

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Get ready for an upgraded night out on the town with Nachos Live – a food truck located in Lehi, Utah that serves up fresh and delicious nachos. Created by a brother and sister duo in 2020, William Zuniga and Pavela Zuniga, say that Nachos Live is the ultimate destination for nacho lovers. And now, they’re expanding to a new location in West Jordan!
Unlock your best skin with an all-natural skincare formula

SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — After careful formulation over more than a decade, an all-natural skincare product called Face Melk by Melkit is taking the beauty industry by storm. Designed for every skin type, Melkit is an organic topical solution that rejuvenates the skin without the use...
See artist influenced by folk music and rock at Sundance Film Festival

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — The Sundance film festival is this weekend and they have so many activities and fun things to do in Park City. One more unique activity is the Sundance Music Café. It’s open to the public and will include live music from multiple artists over the span of the festival. For 25 years now, the Sundance ASCAP Music Café has celebrated the natural bond between music and movies. It’s all courtesy of ASCAP, home to more than 900,000 of the greatest music creators in the world.
