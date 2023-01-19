ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NJ.com

Eagles playoff tickets: The cheapest tickets available for Eagles NFC Championship game in Philadelphia | Ticket prices, best deals, more

The Philadelphia Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, defeated the New York Giants, led by quarterback Daniel Jones, in the 2023 NFL Divisional round on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. They’ll face the 49ers or Cowboys on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 (1/29/23) in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
hotnewhiphop.com

Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines

The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Goes For A Run With Joaquim Valente Before Tom Brady’s Final Game Of Season

Gisele Bundchen is focusing on herself. The stunning supermodel, 42, was spotted running with her and her kids’ jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, last week just days before her ex-husband, Tom Brady‘s, NFL season would come to an end after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, Jan. 16. Gisele and Joaquim, 34, appeared to run on a trail surrounded by the rain forest in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica in a snapshot seen here. Gisele worked up a sweat and showed off her toned tummy in an army green sports bra and matching running shorts.
News Talk 860 KSFA

Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
FRISCO, TX
NJ.com

Giants’ Julian Love reveals first new addition for 2023 season

The season wasn’t even over 24 hours and we already learned what the Giants’ first new addition will be for 2023. Safety and player representative Julian Love revealed Sunday that the new surface both the Giants and the Jets will play on next season at MetLife Stadium will be the same surface used by the New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks.
Yardbarker

Knicks Trade Proposal Brings Homecoming, Interior Depth

The New York Knicks are looking for a little magic at the trade deadline. What better place to turn, in which case, than Orlando?. A trade proposal from FanNation's "The Magic Insider" brings together Manhattan and Central Florida, proposing a swap that nets the Knicks Mo Bamba while Isaiah Hartenstein and Cam Reddish head south.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

What channel is Cincinnati Bengals game today vs. Buffalo Bills? (1/22/23) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks | NFL Playoffs 2023, AFC Divisional Round

The Cincinnati Bengals, led by quarterback Joe Burrow, meet the Buffalo Bills, led by quarterback Josh Allen, in an AFC Divisional Playoff Game on Sunday, January 22, 2023 (1/22/23) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. The winner advances to meet the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game....
CINCINNATI, OH

