Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Identifies the 78 Shelter to House MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
This New Jersey Restaurant Was Once an Infamous Mob HangoutTravel MavenCliffside Park, NJ
Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Closed Since August of 2022, Reopening This SummerJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feetRoger MarshGreenwich, CT
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Related
Eagles playoff tickets: The cheapest tickets available for Eagles NFC Championship game in Philadelphia | Ticket prices, best deals, more
The Philadelphia Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, defeated the New York Giants, led by quarterback Daniel Jones, in the 2023 NFL Divisional round on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. They’ll face the 49ers or Cowboys on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 (1/29/23) in the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines
The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
The Wild 3-Team Mock Trade: Knicks Get Zach LaVine And Alex Caruso, Heat Land DeMar DeRozan And Derrick Rose
This deal sends key veterans to the Knicks and the Bulls.
NJ.com
Ex-Giants QB Eli Manning says Eagles’ message is ‘the nicest thing’ they ever said to him (it includes a double bird)
When he retired, former Giants quarterback Eli Manning pledged he “never go back to a football game” in Philadelphia, but this past week, when the Giants earned a trip to Lincoln Financial Field for an NFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Eagles, Manning changed his mind. “I think...
NJ.com
Here’s who Eagles should want to play in NFC Championship Game: Cowboys or 49ers?
PHILADELPHIA – Only minutes after the green fireworks shot off around the edge of Lincoln Financial Field upper deck and Giants kicker Graham Gano booted the ball off his foot to start the game, the Eagles were in control, asserting themselves and showing why they are the top seed in the NFC.
Gisele Bundchen Goes For A Run With Joaquim Valente Before Tom Brady’s Final Game Of Season
Gisele Bundchen is focusing on herself. The stunning supermodel, 42, was spotted running with her and her kids’ jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, last week just days before her ex-husband, Tom Brady‘s, NFL season would come to an end after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, Jan. 16. Gisele and Joaquim, 34, appeared to run on a trail surrounded by the rain forest in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica in a snapshot seen here. Gisele worked up a sweat and showed off her toned tummy in an army green sports bra and matching running shorts.
Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas
For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
ESPN And Yankees Personality Michael Kay Threatens To Have Producer Fired On The Air
The New York media star didn't take kindly to a diss about his ESPN Radio show's ratings.
Jacque Vaughn rips Ben Simmons after his latest ejection - "We need him to be productive, and that is without the fouls"
Vaughn said the Brooklyn Nets need more production from Simmons, and that involves staying on the court by not getting ejected or in foul trouble
Sixers' Joel Embiid fires back at Hakeem Olajuwon over critical comments
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is one of the top five players in the NBA. There isn’t much he can’t do on the floor. He dominates in so many different ways that teams can’t find a way to stop him. Embiid had another dominant game in Thursday’s...
Giants vs. Eagles: NFL experts make Divisional Playoff picks
The New York Giants (10-7-1) will visit the Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Saturday night. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 7-point road underdogs and that spread has gotten slightly worse (+7.5) since then. Let’s take a look at who some of...
Lakers FIGHT! LeBron Defender Shannon Sharpe Offers 'Smoke' to Grizzlies: NBA Rumor Tracker
As the NBA’s Feb. 9 trade dealing gets closer, DallasBasketball.com keeps you up to date on all the rumors, reports and speculation involving the Dallas Mavericks and the rest of the league.
3 offseason moves New York Giants must make to become contenders
The New York Giants season came to a painful end on Saturday night, drawing to a close with a dismantling
NJ.com
Eagles’ defense is good enough to win another Super Bowl — and knows it
PHILADELPHIA – Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and the rest of the Eagles secondary will crowd around a television and lots of food on Sunday, and watch the Dallas Cowboys play the San Francisco 49ers in the second NFC divisional round game that will determine the Eagles’ opponent in the NFC Championship Game next Sunday.
NJ.com
Hall of Famer offers to help struggling Giants defense amid Eagles blowout
Pro Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor didn’t like what he was seeing from the New York Giants defense, which gave up 28 first-half points to the Philadelphia Eagles in their NFC Divisional Playoff game Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. That...
NJ.com
Here’s Giants’ Brian Daboll’s final message to his underdogs before divisional playoff game vs. Eagles
The surprising New York Giants, fresh off a wild-card playoff victory over the Minnesota Vikings, are looking for another major upset when the meet the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC Divisional Playoff Game at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday night. Can this underrated group of overachievers knock off one...
NJ.com
Good riddance to Aroldis Chapman who unforgivably bailed on Yankees | Klapisch
It’s not often you come across a ballplayer whose career crashed and burned like Aroldis Chapman’s, but news that the once-feared closer has landed with the Royals represents the ultimate cautionary tale. An ego might be an asset on the way up, but it’s guaranteed to ruin an aging star on the way down.
NJ.com
Giants’ Julian Love reveals first new addition for 2023 season
The season wasn’t even over 24 hours and we already learned what the Giants’ first new addition will be for 2023. Safety and player representative Julian Love revealed Sunday that the new surface both the Giants and the Jets will play on next season at MetLife Stadium will be the same surface used by the New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks.
Yardbarker
Knicks Trade Proposal Brings Homecoming, Interior Depth
The New York Knicks are looking for a little magic at the trade deadline. What better place to turn, in which case, than Orlando?. A trade proposal from FanNation's "The Magic Insider" brings together Manhattan and Central Florida, proposing a swap that nets the Knicks Mo Bamba while Isaiah Hartenstein and Cam Reddish head south.
NJ.com
What channel is Cincinnati Bengals game today vs. Buffalo Bills? (1/22/23) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks | NFL Playoffs 2023, AFC Divisional Round
The Cincinnati Bengals, led by quarterback Joe Burrow, meet the Buffalo Bills, led by quarterback Josh Allen, in an AFC Divisional Playoff Game on Sunday, January 22, 2023 (1/22/23) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. The winner advances to meet the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game....
Comments / 2