Republic, MO

republictigersports.com

Performance of the Week – January 20, 2023

Republic wrestlers turned in several great performances at their home tournament over the weekend, with six different individual championships. But two of those championships were unprecedented for RHS. In winning their weight divisions at the Republic Girls Invitational, Kylie Vance and Rebecca Griffin became the first girls from Republic to win a tournament championship.
REPUBLIC, MO
republictigersports.com

By the Numbers – January 20, 2023

The career points milestone Kaemyn Bekemeier hit when she scored 20 in a loss to Park Hill South on January 19. Bekemeier entered the game with 1,989 career points. She scored her 11th point of the game with 58.3 seconds left in the third quarter when she drove the left side of the lane and put up a shot while getting fouled and the shot fell in. She now has 2,009.
REPUBLIC, MO
KYTV

Branson, Mo., woman dies in crash in Christian County

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A woman from Branson died after a rollover crash in Christian County on Friday. Troopers identified the victim as Allison Barboza, 20. Troopers responded to the crash a mile south of Ozark, Mo., on U.S. 65 around 6 a.m. Investigators say the driver lost control of the car. It then rolled several times.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, MO
KLTV

Pittsburg woman killed in wrong-way crash in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KLTV) - A Pittsburg woman and two other Texas residents have died after they were hit by a wrong-way driver Friday morning in Springfield, Missouri. Sharon Farmer, 69, of Pittsburg, Ukena Farmer, 45, of Dallas, and Stephen Figgins, 61, of Missouri City, died in the crash. According to...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Fire damages restaurant in Monett, Mo.

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - A fire damaged a cafe in Monett on Thursday morning. Firefighters responded to a fire a the Cubs Cafe on State Highway 37 south of the city. They arrived at the business with flames coming from the vent system. One group of firefighters knocked down the fire at the front of the building. Another group of firefighters battled the fire on the roof. Firefighters contained the flames after 30 minutes.
MONETT, MO
KOLR10 News

Buffalo police chief on leave during personnel investigation

BUFFALO, Mo. – The Buffalo police chief is on paid administrative leave during an internal personnel investigation. Chief Chris Twitchell was put on leave at the last board meeting on Jan. 9. No other officers are involved in the investigation and Buffalo’s mayor was unavailable for comment. The Buffalo city attorney is handling the investigation […]
BUFFALO, MO
KYTV

Man injured when hit by a truck in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man is in a Springfield hospital after being hit by a pickup truck Friday night. The crash happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Fort and Grand. Springfield police say the man was walking across Grand when the truck hit him after driving through...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Developer files lawsuit against the city of Nixa for violating contract for two subdivisions

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - A development company has filed a lawsuit against the city of Nixa for failing to reimburse the company, according to federal court documents. Court records say development company Galewood West Development, Inc. partnered with the Nixa Department of Public Works and the Planning and Development Department in 2002 to provide water and sewer services for a new subdivision called Daisy Falls.
NIXA, MO
columbusnews-report.com

Jennifer Henson, 38, Joplin, Mo.

Jennifer LeAnn “Fer Fer” Henson, 38 of Joplin, Mo., died Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Freeman Hospital in Joplin, Mo. Born March 12, 1984, in Joplin, Mo. Jennifer was the daughter of Geneva (Rickey) Arnold and Ricky Henson. From a young age Jennifer had a love for the...
JOPLIN, MO
KYTV

Driver dies in crash in Branson, Mo.

BRANSON WEST, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol reports speed as a factor in a deadly crash in Branson West on Monday. Brent Sexton. 36, died in the crash. Troopers responded to State Highway 13 in Branson West around 10:45 a.m. Investigators say Sexton drove his Ford Explorer off the roadway’s right side at a high-speed rate and overturned down an embankment. The vehicle then caught fire.
BRANSON, MO
FOX 2

Netflix show interviews Missouri killer

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Netflix program highlighting convicted killers who are sentenced to death features a 1998 Joplin murder in Season 4, titled “The Bogeyman.” Last month, the Netflix show “I Am A Killer” focused on episode 5 of its latest season on Gary Black. Black was convicted of killing Jason Johnson, 28, of Joplin. […]
JOPLIN, MO
KYTV

Two juveniles attempt to steal guns from a Springfield gun show

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two juveniles were taken into custody after attempting to steal guns from a gun show at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds Saturday. According to Springfield police, the juveniles tried to steal two guns but were detained by event staff and then taken into custody by juvenile authorities.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

