republictigersports.com
Performance of the Week – January 20, 2023
Republic wrestlers turned in several great performances at their home tournament over the weekend, with six different individual championships. But two of those championships were unprecedented for RHS. In winning their weight divisions at the Republic Girls Invitational, Kylie Vance and Rebecca Griffin became the first girls from Republic to win a tournament championship.
republictigersports.com
By the Numbers – January 20, 2023
The career points milestone Kaemyn Bekemeier hit when she scored 20 in a loss to Park Hill South on January 19. Bekemeier entered the game with 1,989 career points. She scored her 11th point of the game with 58.3 seconds left in the third quarter when she drove the left side of the lane and put up a shot while getting fouled and the shot fell in. She now has 2,009.
Light winter mix developing late Saturday evening
A weak weather system is tracking across Missouri this evening, expected to bring a light winter mix to the St. Louis area into Sunday morning.
KYTV
Branson, Mo., woman dies in crash in Christian County
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A woman from Branson died after a rollover crash in Christian County on Friday. Troopers identified the victim as Allison Barboza, 20. Troopers responded to the crash a mile south of Ozark, Mo., on U.S. 65 around 6 a.m. Investigators say the driver lost control of the car. It then rolled several times.
KLTV
Pittsburg woman killed in wrong-way crash in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KLTV) - A Pittsburg woman and two other Texas residents have died after they were hit by a wrong-way driver Friday morning in Springfield, Missouri. Sharon Farmer, 69, of Pittsburg, Ukena Farmer, 45, of Dallas, and Stephen Figgins, 61, of Missouri City, died in the crash. According to...
KYTV
Fire damages restaurant in Monett, Mo.
MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - A fire damaged a cafe in Monett on Thursday morning. Firefighters responded to a fire a the Cubs Cafe on State Highway 37 south of the city. They arrived at the business with flames coming from the vent system. One group of firefighters knocked down the fire at the front of the building. Another group of firefighters battled the fire on the roof. Firefighters contained the flames after 30 minutes.
Rogers School District to close Garfield Elementary
The Rogers School Board moves on Jan. 17 to close the Garfield Elementary School at the end of the next school year.
Buffalo police chief on leave during personnel investigation
BUFFALO, Mo. – The Buffalo police chief is on paid administrative leave during an internal personnel investigation. Chief Chris Twitchell was put on leave at the last board meeting on Jan. 9. No other officers are involved in the investigation and Buffalo’s mayor was unavailable for comment. The Buffalo city attorney is handling the investigation […]
KYTV
Man injured when hit by a truck in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man is in a Springfield hospital after being hit by a pickup truck Friday night. The crash happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Fort and Grand. Springfield police say the man was walking across Grand when the truck hit him after driving through...
KYTV
Developer files lawsuit against the city of Nixa for violating contract for two subdivisions
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - A development company has filed a lawsuit against the city of Nixa for failing to reimburse the company, according to federal court documents. Court records say development company Galewood West Development, Inc. partnered with the Nixa Department of Public Works and the Planning and Development Department in 2002 to provide water and sewer services for a new subdivision called Daisy Falls.
columbusnews-report.com
Jennifer Henson, 38, Joplin, Mo.
Jennifer LeAnn “Fer Fer” Henson, 38 of Joplin, Mo., died Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Freeman Hospital in Joplin, Mo. Born March 12, 1984, in Joplin, Mo. Jennifer was the daughter of Geneva (Rickey) Arnold and Ricky Henson. From a young age Jennifer had a love for the...
Springfield Business Journal
Greene County judge announces retirement from bench
Mark Powell has held the role since 2000. This item is for subscribers only.
Two residents remain at Yacht Club after families forced out
HOLLISTER, Mo. – Residents of Yacht Club Mobile Home Park were told in August of 2022 they had until the end of the year to pick up and move as investors looked to make changes to the property. Five months later, many of those residents are living somewhere else. “There would be somewhere around 100 […]
Rear-end collision in Wright County involving horse-drawn buggy injures two
CORRECTION: Previous versions of this story said a “4-year-old body” or “the body of a 4-year-old” was in the buggy. It should have read “a 4-year-old boy.” The boy is uninjured. HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. — A two-vehicle crash— one of which was a horse-drawn buggy — near Grovespring in Howell County ended with injuries and […]
MSU professor charged with 2016 murder of former professor gets another trial date
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Springfield Police say the man who was stabbed to death in the 600 block of E. University Wednesday was Marc F. Cooper, 66 and that Edward M. Gutting has been charged with murder.
KYTV
Driver dies in crash in Branson, Mo.
BRANSON WEST, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol reports speed as a factor in a deadly crash in Branson West on Monday. Brent Sexton. 36, died in the crash. Troopers responded to State Highway 13 in Branson West around 10:45 a.m. Investigators say Sexton drove his Ford Explorer off the roadway’s right side at a high-speed rate and overturned down an embankment. The vehicle then caught fire.
KYTV
Victim in serious condition after shooting at a Springfield gas station
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One person is in serious condition after a shooting early Sunday morning at a gas station. According to Springfield police, the shooting happened at a Rapid Roberts on S. Kansas Expressway and W. Elfindale around 12:30 a.m. The person shot is in the hospital with serious...
Netflix show interviews Missouri killer
JOPLIN, Mo. — A Netflix program highlighting convicted killers who are sentenced to death features a 1998 Joplin murder in Season 4, titled “The Bogeyman.” Last month, the Netflix show “I Am A Killer” focused on episode 5 of its latest season on Gary Black. Black was convicted of killing Jason Johnson, 28, of Joplin. […]
KYTV
Two juveniles attempt to steal guns from a Springfield gun show
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two juveniles were taken into custody after attempting to steal guns from a gun show at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds Saturday. According to Springfield police, the juveniles tried to steal two guns but were detained by event staff and then taken into custody by juvenile authorities.
933kwto.com
Winter Storm Watch Issued For Areas Along and South of I-44 For Heavy Snow Tuesday Evening Through Wednesday Morning
A winter storm is expected to hit the Ozarks starting Tuesday evening and continuing through Wednesday morning, bringing heavy snow at times and the potential for four to six inches of snow. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for areas along and south of I-44, including...
