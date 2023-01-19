The career points milestone Kaemyn Bekemeier hit when she scored 20 in a loss to Park Hill South on January 19. Bekemeier entered the game with 1,989 career points. She scored her 11th point of the game with 58.3 seconds left in the third quarter when she drove the left side of the lane and put up a shot while getting fouled and the shot fell in. She now has 2,009.

REPUBLIC, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO