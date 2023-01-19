Fire department responds to gas leak at Madison East High School

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department says it was called to East High School Thursday morning for a gas leak while students were briefly held outside of the building as a precaution.

Firefighters were called to the school just before 8 a.m. for a report of a natural gas leak. The fire department says a large piece of concrete broke apart during demolition work in the school and hit a gas line in the school’s boiler room, breaking the line. The construction company on site was able to stop the leak before firefighters got on the scene.

Since the school day had not started yet, students were held outside while the gas leak was addressed. The fire department monitored the air inside the school and allowed students back inside once it was deemed safe.

No illnesses were reported due to the gas leak and the school day has continued as usual.

