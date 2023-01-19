Read full article on original website
DiNorscio’s late pin propels Gov. Livingston past Westfield
When you think of a buzzer-beater, wrestling is not the first sport that comes to mind. On Wednesday night, Tommy DiNorscio came as close as possible to accomplish this feat on the mat. DiNorscio, wrestling at 113, knew he had to make a move during the penultimate bout of the...
Boys Ice Hockey: No. 9 Chatham holds off Morristown to keep pace in Mennen race
Matt Nacinovich scored a goal and had three assists to lead Chatham, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 6-2 win over Morristown at Mennen Arena in Morris Township. Chatham (10-2-4) improved its Mennen Division record to 5-1-1. That puts it in a tie for first place with Randolph, as each team has 11 points. Randolph, however, has two games remaining, while Chatham has one game remaining against Morris Knolls-Hills on Feb. 1.
Girls basketball: Wardlaw-Hartridge holds off East Brunswick Magnet
Kayla Martel had 10 points as Wardlaw-Hartridge held off East Brunswick Magnet 30-26 in East Brunswick. Devin Coleman tallied nine points for Wardlaw-Hartridge (10-2), which won its third straight game. Camila Garcia led East Brunswick Magnet (8-8) with 15 points and six rebounds along with eight steals while Ashley Tlatenchi...
Fleming drops 41 to spark Timothy Christian past Metuchen - Boys basketball recap
Jalen Fleming erupted for 41 points, his second 40-point effort in five games, to lead Timothy Christian to a 68-42 win over Metuchen in Metuchen. Fleming made 12 field goals, including two from long range, and connected on 15-of-18 attempts from the foul line as he came up just two points shy of the career-high 43 he had earlier this month. He also pulled down 10 rebounds.
Cinnaminson over Delran - Wrestling recap
Cinnaminson extended its winning streak to four after defeating Delran, 39-24, in Cinnaminson. Cinnaminson (13-4) got pins by Dominic Marino (106 pounds), Max Frey (113), Eoin Toryk (144) and Evan Reed (190). Patrick Ghegan won his 138 pound bout by an injury default. Delran (8-8) got pins from Drew Roskos...
Buda lifts Southern to shutout over Lacey - Ice hockey recap
Andrew Buda scored a goal and an assist as Southern blanked Lacey 4-0 in Toms River. Julia Wheeler had a pair of assists in the win. Nicholas Wheelr, Ben Gautier and Matthew Brock added solo goals. Aidan rowland stopped all 21 shots he faced.
Barriento, Millville stay hot with win over Bridgeton - Boys basketball recap
Jabbar Barriento knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and scored a game-high 19 points as Millville defeated Bridgeton 71-45 in Bridgeton. Khalon Foster added 16 points for Millville, which won its fourth straight and raised its record to 12-4. Jameel Purnell scored 18 points for Bridgeton (3-15). The N.J. High...
Essex County Tournament second preliminary round boys basketball recaps for Jan. 23
Terrell Wifong scored 12 points and pulled down five rebounds to help 21st-seeded West Orange down 28th-seeded Barringer, 48-36, in the second preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament in West Orange. West Orange (9-6) next travels to 12th-seeded Science Park on Thursday. Ronald Christophe added eight points and another...
No. 1 Delbarton falls for first time, at Lawrenceville - Ice hockey recap
To earn the right to be No. 1 in the state, you must set challenges for yourself. The Delbarton ice hockey team doesn’t shy away from anything. In its third game in a four-day stretch, Delbarton — No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20 — lost its first game of the season against prep power Lawrenceville, 3-2 on a third-period goal in Lawrence.
Girls Basketball: Hill (PA) overcomes Lawrenceville’s O’Keefe, Dora
Hill (PA) overcame the scoring efforts of Lawrenceville’s Anna O’Keefe and Hayla Dora to pick up a 67-59 victory, in Pottstown, PA.
Doumas, Rumson-Fair Haven top Red Bank Regional - Boys ice hockey recap
Nik Doumas scored a pair of goals to spark Rumson-Fair Haven to a 4-0 win over Red Bank Regional at the Red Bank Armory. Spencer Hobson had a goal and an assist, Grayson Goldin also scored and Alex Baret made 10 saves to record the shutout as Rumson-Fair Haven improved to 6-5-4.
Kohler pours in 23 as Highland Park tops South River - Girls basketball recap
Vanessa Kohler dropped a game-high 23 points to go with six rebounds as she sparked Highland Park to a 50-47 win over South River in Highland Park. The game was tied after three quarters before Highland Park outscored the visitors 17-14 in the fourth to improve to 9-7. Kohler made...
Mainland beats Clearview for eighth straight win - Girls basketball recap
Ava Mazur scored 12 points to lead four players in double figures as Mainland extended its winning streak to eight with a 51-44 victory over Clearview in Linwood. Mainland took control with a 16-7 run in the second quarter and went on to raise its record to 14-2. Bella Mazur...
Boys Ice Hockey: No. 2 Christian Brothers gets big win over No. 15 Middletown North
Christian Brothers, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, picked up a big win by defeating No. 15 Middletown North 4-2 at Middletown Ice Arena. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Mastery Camden holds off Camden Academy Charter - Boys basketball recap
Kamar Goodhall scored 15 points but it was not enough as Mastery Camden beat Camden Academy Charter 63-54 in Camden. Julius Dominguez had 13 points, Michael Morton added 11 and Daniel Casasola 10 for Camden Academy.
Mosley, Bridgeton girls basketball top Buena, division title within sight (PHOTOS)
The first season as a head coach has gone surprisingly well for Tom Zoyac. After 17 games, his Bridgeton High girls’ basketball team has 14 victories and sits atop the Cape-Atlantic League United Division with an unblemished mark through eight division contests. It’s certainly not something he saw coming.
Little, Murray combine to lead Holy Spirit by Millville - Girls-basektball recap
Kira Murray and Sabrina Little had 11 points each as Hoyl Spirit used blaanced scoring for a 60-38 road win at Millville. Lauren Cella and Hanna Watson had nine points each in the win. Millville statistics were not reported.
Wrestling: Quarterfinal results, semifinal pairings for 2023 Essex County Tournament
With the first day of the Essex County Tournament in the books, the team title race is coming into clearer focus and we’re getting closer to seeing who will be vying for titles at each weight. Wednesday’s action concluded with the quarterfinal round and Thursday’s action will begin with...
UNC commit leads No. 1 Roselle Catholic boys basketball to comeback win over No. 3 Don Bosco Prep (PHOTOS)
A lot outside noise built up in the last 24 hours after UNC commit Simeon Wilcher was snubbed and left off the roster for the McDonald’s All-American Game.
Girls individual rankings for Jan. 25: Wrestlers change weights as rankings shift
While Jayla Hahn of Southern retains her top spot at 138 there has otherwise been a mass exodus at that weight as the rest of last week’s Top 5 have moved out of the class. Jefferson’s Maura White, Hunterdon Central’s Paisley Fox and Boonton’s Julia Fongaro all dropped to 132 last week while High Point’s Carney Weyble is now correctly ranked at 145. Garfield’s Taylor Peterson dropped to 138 and is now ranked No. 2 after being the top ranked wrestler at 145.
