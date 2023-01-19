Matt Nacinovich scored a goal and had three assists to lead Chatham, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 6-2 win over Morristown at Mennen Arena in Morris Township. Chatham (10-2-4) improved its Mennen Division record to 5-1-1. That puts it in a tie for first place with Randolph, as each team has 11 points. Randolph, however, has two games remaining, while Chatham has one game remaining against Morris Knolls-Hills on Feb. 1.

