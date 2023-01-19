ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington Township, NJ

NJ.com

Boys Ice Hockey: No. 9 Chatham holds off Morristown to keep pace in Mennen race

Matt Nacinovich scored a goal and had three assists to lead Chatham, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 6-2 win over Morristown at Mennen Arena in Morris Township. Chatham (10-2-4) improved its Mennen Division record to 5-1-1. That puts it in a tie for first place with Randolph, as each team has 11 points. Randolph, however, has two games remaining, while Chatham has one game remaining against Morris Knolls-Hills on Feb. 1.
CHATHAM, NJ
NJ.com

Fleming drops 41 to spark Timothy Christian past Metuchen - Boys basketball recap

Jalen Fleming erupted for 41 points, his second 40-point effort in five games, to lead Timothy Christian to a 68-42 win over Metuchen in Metuchen. Fleming made 12 field goals, including two from long range, and connected on 15-of-18 attempts from the foul line as he came up just two points shy of the career-high 43 he had earlier this month. He also pulled down 10 rebounds.
METUCHEN, NJ
NJ.com

Cinnaminson over Delran - Wrestling recap

Cinnaminson extended its winning streak to four after defeating Delran, 39-24, in Cinnaminson. Cinnaminson (13-4) got pins by Dominic Marino (106 pounds), Max Frey (113), Eoin Toryk (144) and Evan Reed (190). Patrick Ghegan won his 138 pound bout by an injury default. Delran (8-8) got pins from Drew Roskos...
CINNAMINSON, NJ
NJ.com

Girls individual rankings for Jan. 25: Wrestlers change weights as rankings shift

While Jayla Hahn of Southern retains her top spot at 138 there has otherwise been a mass exodus at that weight as the rest of last week’s Top 5 have moved out of the class. Jefferson’s Maura White, Hunterdon Central’s Paisley Fox and Boonton’s Julia Fongaro all dropped to 132 last week while High Point’s Carney Weyble is now correctly ranked at 145. Garfield’s Taylor Peterson dropped to 138 and is now ranked No. 2 after being the top ranked wrestler at 145.
JACKSON, NJ
