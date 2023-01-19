Read full article on original website

In 2002, a 7-year-old girl was approached by a strange woman at school. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Alexis?Fatim HemrajMilwaukee, WI
Three-Time World Series Champion DiesOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Milwaukee Bucks Looking to Trade Star PlayerOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
After killing her mother over a VR headset, a 10-year-old was charged as an adult.Westland DailyMilwaukee, WI
Yardbarker
Former Cubs Pitcher Announces Retirement
Veteran right-hander David Phelps announced his retirement after a 10-year career which began in 2012 with the New York Yankees. Phelps, a 14th round draft pick by the Yankees in ’08, finished his career with a 34-40 record, 3.80 ERA and seven saves. Phelps pitched for seven teams, including...
MLB Hot Stove: Milwaukee Brewers Offseason Additions and Subtractions
The Milwaukee Brewers acquired all-stars William Contreras and Jesse Winker via trade over the winter. Here's a look at all of the Brewers' 2022-2023 offseason moves.
Cardinals rumors: 3 elite prospects to trade, 1 to keep
The St. Louis Cardinals are still in the market to improve their roster. Some of their elite prospects may be on the trade block to get those deals completed. Even with the St. Louis Cardinals‘ top trade target Pablo Lopez off the market with the Marlins trade with the Twins involving Luis Arraez, the team will still look to improve. The Cardinals have several elite prospects they could move to seal a prospective deal.
Yardbarker
Milwaukee Bucks Will Reportedly Try To Trade NBA Champion Forward
The Milwaukee Bucks have been one of the best teams in the NBA to start the 2022-23 season. They are the second seed in the Eastern Conference (4.5 games behind the Boston Celtics) with a 29-16 record in 45 games. However, NBA Champion forward Serge Ibaka has only played in...
Sal Bando, former Brewers general manager, player dies from cancer
A former Milwaukee Brewers general manager and player passed away Friday night, the team announced Saturday.
Milwaukee Bucks Reportedly Trying To Trade For This Veteran Shooting Guard
According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Milwaukee Bucks have been trying to trade for Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon.
Yardbarker
Craig Counsell discusses Brewers current bullpen makeup
Over the past few seasons, the Milwaukee Brewers bullpen has been a strength of the ball club. This year, the bullpen will have quite a few new faces. Craig Counsell recently provided his thoughts on the Brew Crews' current pen makeup. Craig Counsell had these comments at the Brewers Hot...
The Milwaukee Bucks have been hot from deep in 2023
Three-point shooting has been a big weapon of the Milwaukee Bucks as of late.
Bucks’ Bold Trade Offer For Rockets’ Eric Gordon
The Milwaukee Bucks are always going to be one of the top teams to watch as far as NBA title contention goes with Giannis Antetokounmpo in his prime. They could make an acquisition ahead of the NBA trade deadline to maximize their outlook. The options are small for the Bucks regarding possible trade scenarios. They moved a lot of assets to acquire Jrue Holiday from the New Orleans Pelicans and only have a few young players with strong value.
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bucks-Cavs Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report for Saturday's game.
