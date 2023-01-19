ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Former Cubs Pitcher Announces Retirement

Veteran right-hander David Phelps announced his retirement after a 10-year career which began in 2012 with the New York Yankees. Phelps, a 14th round draft pick by the Yankees in ’08, finished his career with a 34-40 record, 3.80 ERA and seven saves. Phelps pitched for seven teams, including...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Cardinals rumors: 3 elite prospects to trade, 1 to keep

The St. Louis Cardinals are still in the market to improve their roster. Some of their elite prospects may be on the trade block to get those deals completed. Even with the St. Louis Cardinals‘ top trade target Pablo Lopez off the market with the Marlins trade with the Twins involving Luis Arraez, the team will still look to improve. The Cardinals have several elite prospects they could move to seal a prospective deal.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Milwaukee Bucks Will Reportedly Try To Trade NBA Champion Forward

The Milwaukee Bucks have been one of the best teams in the NBA to start the 2022-23 season. They are the second seed in the Eastern Conference (4.5 games behind the Boston Celtics) with a 29-16 record in 45 games. However, NBA Champion forward Serge Ibaka has only played in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Craig Counsell discusses Brewers current bullpen makeup

Over the past few seasons, the Milwaukee Brewers bullpen has been a strength of the ball club. This year, the bullpen will have quite a few new faces. Craig Counsell recently provided his thoughts on the Brew Crews' current pen makeup. Craig Counsell had these comments at the Brewers Hot...
NBA Analysis Network

Bucks’ Bold Trade Offer For Rockets’ Eric Gordon

The Milwaukee Bucks are always going to be one of the top teams to watch as far as NBA title contention goes with Giannis Antetokounmpo in his prime. They could make an acquisition ahead of the NBA trade deadline to maximize their outlook. The options are small for the Bucks regarding possible trade scenarios. They moved a lot of assets to acquire Jrue Holiday from the New Orleans Pelicans and only have a few young players with strong value.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy